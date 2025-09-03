King Maker MS Dhoni: The Captain Who Shaped India’s Future Leaders - 6 Stars Who Rose Under His Leadership
MS Dhoni, the legendary captain and match-winner, is often trolled despite being one of cricket’s greatest icons. He didn’t just win trophies he built a team of champions who continue to dominate world cricket. Here are 7 players whose careers Dhoni shaped and elevated to greatness.
The Man The Myth The Legend
Virat Kohli
Dhoni mentored Virat Kohli, grooming him as his successor. Under Dhoni’s guidance, Kohli transformed into one of the finest batsmen and leaders in world cricket.
Rohit Sharma
Despite immense talent, Rohit was getting wasted as a finisher, Dhoni made him opener during 2013 Cgamoions Trophy and rest as they say is history.
Suresh Raina
Raina became a key middle-order batsman and fielder thanks to Dhoni providing opportunities and trust. His consistency was shaped under Dhoni’s leadership.
Ravindra Jadeja
Dhoni nurtured Jadeja into one of cricket’s best all-rounders and fielders. The confidence and roles Dhoni gave Jadeja shaped his rise.
Ravichandran Ashwin
Dhoni worked closely with Ashwin, especially in limited-overs formats, mentoring him and managing his career transitions with care and strategy.
Shikhar Dhawan
Dhoni fostered Dhawan’s role as a top-order batsman, offering guidance that helped him build a solid international career with crucial starts in big tournaments.
