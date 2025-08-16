KKR Eyes Sanju Samson: Five Players They Can Offer To Rajasthan Royals; Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Check full list
The IPL trade season is heating up as Rajasthan Royals’ captain Sanju Samson becomes the center of attention. Teams are exploring options to strengthen their squads ahead of the next IPL season. One of the most talked-about possibilities is a potential trade involving Samson as he has decided to part ways with RR .
Sanju The Man, The Myth
Sanju To CSK unlikely
Reports suggest that a trade sending Sanju Samson to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is unlikely to happen. CSK has not engaged seriously in talks, leaving Rajasthan Royals exploring other options for Samson’s future. This has opened doors for other IPL franchises to make their bids.
KKR Interest
The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have shown strong interest in signing Sanju Samson. KKR urgently need a reliable Indian wicketkeeper-batsman and see Samson as a potential leader. The team is active in discussion to bring Samson into their ranks for the upcoming season. Here are 5 players they can offer-
Varun Chakravarthy
Spinner Varun Chakravarthy might also be part of KKR’s trade package. Chakravarthy's variations have troubled batsmen in the past, adding depth to RR’s bowling attack. His availability for a trade deal is under consideration to facilitate Samson’s move. RR will look to release both their srilankan spinner and will be eying to bolster with an indian spinner.
Angkrish Raghuvanshi
KKR might consider trading young batsman Angkrish Raghuvanshi to Rajasthan Royals as part of a deal for Sanju Samson. Raghuvanshi has shown promise but may be part of a trade to help both teams meet their squad needs. The trade could strengthen RR’s batting depth.
Ramndeep Singh
All-rounder Ramandeep Singh is another key player KKR might offer to Rajasthan Royals. Known for his explosive batting and bowling, Ramandeep could fill vital roles for RR. This option is being looked at as a strategic possibility in the trade talks.
Sunil Narine
Veteran spinner Sunil Narine remains a valuable asset for KKR but could be included to balance trade deals. His experience and all-round abilities make him an attractive option for RR’s bowling lineup. Inclusion of such players depends on negotiations between the teams.
Venkatesh Iyer
Power-hitter Venkatesh Iyer is another player KKR could offer to the Royals. Known for his left-handed batting and effective medium-pace bowling, Iyer adds versatility to any side. Including him in trade talks could help balance the teams’ squads.
Tough Seasons
Both Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders had challenging IPL 2025 seasons, finishing ninth and eighth respectively. KKR’s captaincy by Ajinkya Rahane and RR’s emergence of youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi highlighted mixed performances. The teams are keen on reshaping their squads.
Sanga To KKR?
KKR is reportedly interested in appointing Kumar Sangakkara as their new head coach after parting ways with Chandrakant Pandit. Rajasthan Royals currently have Sangakkara as their director of cricket. The retention deadline for IPL squads is November, adding urgency to these trade decisions.
