KKR Qualification scenario after win vs GT: How one washout point vs PBKS can turn IPL 2026 tables
KKR stayed alive in the IPL 2026 playoff race after defeating Gujarat Titans, but with the points table tightening dramatically, one seemingly small result involving PBKS could completely alter Kolkata’s qualification hopes. Check KKR Qualification scenario - In pics
KKR Keep Playoff Hopes Alive After Beating GT
Kolkata Knight Riders reignited their IPL 2026 playoff hopes after a massive 29-run win over Gujarat Titans at Eden Gardens. The victory pushed KKR to 11 points from 12 matches and kept Ajinkya Rahane’s side alive in the top-four race.
Updated IPL 2026 Points Table Tightens the Race
While RCB and GT remain on 16 points, the battle below them has become extremely intense. SRH, PBKS, RR, CSK, and KKR are all mathematically in contention, making every remaining match crucial.
KKR’s Qualification Equation Is Simple - Win Both Games
Kolkata Knight Riders now have two matches left:
vs Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals
If KKR win both games, they will finish on 15 points and stay firmly in contention for a playoff spot.
PBKS’ Washout Point Could Become a Huge Factor
Punjab Kings currently have 13 points from 12 matches, including one extra point from a washed-out fixture earlier in the season. That single point may prove decisive because PBKS could reach 15 points even with just one win in their final matches.
But KKR Also Have a Washout Point Advantage
Interestingly, Kolkata Knight Riders also benefited from a no-result earlier this season. Without that washout point, KKR would have been nearly eliminated already. That one extra point has now kept their playoff dreams alive heading into the final phase.
How One Washout Point Can Turn the Tables
Because both PBKS and KKR received one washout point each, the playoff race could now come down to Net Run Rate if both teams finish on 15 points. A single abandoned game earlier in the tournament may ultimately decide who qualifies for the playoffs.
KKR Still Need Other Results to Go Their Way
Even if KKR beat MI and DC, they still need RR and CSK to drop points. PBKS losing one or more matches would significantly improve Kolkata’s chances. The race is now so close that almost every remaining fixture could impact KKR directly.
QUALIFY WITH 15 POINTS 1. KKR must win all matches. 2. One of PBKS, RR, CSK & SRH must finish below 15. 3. NRR could still play a role.
KKR’s Playoff Fate Could Be Decided by Rain
After struggling for most of IPL 2026, KKR are suddenly back in the race thanks to their win over GT. But in a dramatic twist, the one washout point earned earlier this season something fans barely noticed at the timecould now become the reason Kolkata Knight Riders either qualify for the playoffs or narrowly miss out.
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