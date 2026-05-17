KKR Qualification scenario after win vs GT: How one washout point vs PBKS can turn IPL 2026 tables

7 / 8

Even if KKR beat MI and DC, they still need RR and CSK to drop points. PBKS losing one or more matches would significantly improve Kolkata’s chances. The race is now so close that almost every remaining fixture could impact KKR directly.

QUALIFY WITH 15 POINTS 1. KKR must win all matches. 2. One of PBKS, RR, CSK & SRH must finish below 15. 3. NRR could still play a role.