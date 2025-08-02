Advertisement
KKR's Owner Shahrukh Khan Net Worth : Rs 7,500,00,00,000, Beverly Hills Villa, Rolls Royce, Mannat, Know It All
KKR's Owner Shahrukh Khan Net Worth : Rs 7,500,00,00,000, Beverly Hills Villa, Rolls Royce, Mannat, Know It All

In the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Shah Rukh Khan made a bold move by becoming a co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Updated:Aug 02, 2025, 07:32 AM IST
A Move That Shaped Legacy

In the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Shah Rukh Khan made a bold move by becoming a co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Many were skeptical of this high-risk investment, but his foresight and passion for the sport turned it into a cornerstone of his empire. This strategic venture marked the beginning of King Khan's reign over both cinema and the cricket pitch.

 

A Star Power that Filled Stadiums

Shah Rukh Khan's celebrity was a key factor in popularizing the IPL in its early years. As noted by former IPL founder Lalit Modi, SRK's presence drew in not just cricket fans but also families, women, and children. He brought a sense of entertainment and Bollywood glamour to the sport, helping the league gain a massive initial fanbase and attract big investors. According to reports he has a net worth of Rs 7500 Crore.

 

KKR's Rise to a Multi-Billion Dollar Franchise

Under SRK's ownership, KKR has become one of the most profitable teams in the IPL. The team's brand value has soared, placing it among the most valuable franchises in the league. This success is not just from on-field victories but from smart branding and his global celebrity status.

 

KKR's Financial Success

Kolkata Knight Riders' financial performance has been consistently strong, with the team posting some of the highest revenues among all IPL teams in certain years. This financial stability has made KKR a valuable asset in his portfolio. The success of the team has also led to the expansion of his cricket franchise to other leagues globally.

 

A Global Cricket Empire

SRK's involvement in cricket extends beyond the IPL. He has since expanded his Knight Riders franchise to other major leagues. This includes teams like the Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League, and the Los Angeles Knight Riders in Major League Cricket, solidifying his status as a global cricket magnate.

 

Accolades Beyond the Pitch

While cricket is a major part of his business, his primary fame and wealth come from his acting career. His star power and influence are reflected in prestigious awards, including his first National Film Award for Best Actor for his role in "Jawan." This recognition further cements his brand value, which in turn benefits his sports franchises.

 

The King's Grand Car Collection

Shah Rukh Khan’s extravagant lifestyle is perfectly reflected in his luxury car collection. His fleet features a stunning array of high-end brands, including Bugatti, Rolls-Royce, Bentley, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. The most expensive car in his collection is a Bugatti Veyron, valued at a staggering ₹12 crore, which stands as the crowning jewel.

 

A Sprawling Global Real Estate Empire

Beyond his famous Mumbai home, Mannat, SRK’s real estate portfolio is truly international. His properties include a lavish apartment in London’s Park Lane, a vacation home in England, and a stunning villa in Beverly Hills. He also owns a property in Delhi, a farmhouse in Alibaug, and a home in Dubai.

 

