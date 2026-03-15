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NewsPhotosKuldeep Yadav marries childhood sweetheart Vanshika Chadha in magical Mussoorie wedding - Stunning pics inside
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Kuldeep Yadav marries childhood sweetheart Vanshika Chadha in magical Mussoorie wedding - Stunning pics inside

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav ties the knot with childhood sweetheart Vanshika Chadha in a dreamy Mussoorie wedding at Welcomhotel The Savoy. See viral pics from the star-studded ceremony, sangeet, fireworks moments, and heartfelt congrats from teammates like Yuzvendra Chahal.
 

Updated:Mar 15, 2026, 09:19 AM IST
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Kuldeep Yadav weds childhood sweetheart Vanshika Chadha - In Pics

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Kuldeep Yadav weds childhood sweetheart Vanshika Chadha - In Pics

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav ties the knot with childhood sweetheart Vanshika Chadha in a dreamy Mussoorie wedding at Welcomhotel The Savoy. See viral pics from the star-studded ceremony, sangeet, fireworks moments, and heartfelt congrats from teammates like Yuzvendra Chahal.  

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Dream Wedding in the Hills

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Dream Wedding in the Hills

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav tied the knot with his childhood friend Vanshika Chaddha in a dreamy ceremony in Mussoorie. The intimate wedding quickly went viral as pictures from the beautiful hill-station celebration flooded social media.

 

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Grand Venue for the Celebration

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Grand Venue for the Celebration

The couple hosted their wedding at the iconic Welcomhotel The Savoy, which was reportedly reserved for several days to accommodate family members, friends, and the elaborate festivities.

 

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Love Story from Kanpur

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Love Story from Kanpur

Kuldeep and Vanshika both hail from Kanpur and reportedly grew up just 3 km apart. The couple got engaged last year in Lucknow, where Vanshika works as an LIC employee.

 

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Heartfelt Message from Chahal

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Heartfelt Message from Chahal

Chahal congratulated the couple on social media with a heartfelt message: "So happy you've found your forever love. Cheers to a beautiful life, Lil Bro."

 

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Sangeet Ceremony Goes Viral

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Sangeet Ceremony Goes Viral

Pictures from the colorful sangeet ceremony were shared online by cricket stars like Suresh Raina and Yuzvendra Chahal, showing the bride and groom dressed in coordinated traditional outfits.

 

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Wedding After World Cup Glory

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Wedding After World Cup Glory

Kuldeep had postponed his wedding, originally planned for November 2025, to focus on helping India win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. With the title secured, the spinner finally celebrated his big day surrounded by family and teammates.

 

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Star Cricketers Attend the Wedding

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Star Cricketers Attend the Wedding

Several cricketers attended the ceremony, including Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh, both of whom were part of India’s ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 winning squad.

 

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Kuldeep Yadav wedding picturesKuldeep Yadav Vanshika Chadha marriageWho is Kuldeep Yadav's wife to be Vanshika ChadhaIndian cricketers attend Kuldeep Yadav marriage
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