Lata Mangeshkar’s All-Time Favourite Cricketing XI
The Nightingale of India wasn’t just a musical legend she was also a passionate cricket follower. This timeless XI reflects her admiration for grace, leadership, skill, and match-winning brilliance across eras and nations.
Sir Frank Worrell (Captain)
A trailblazer in world cricket, Sir Frank Worrell redefined leadership with dignity and fairness. As the first Black captain of the West Indies, he combined tactical brilliance with immense respect for the spirit of the game.
Sunil Gavaskar
India’s original batting superstar, Gavaskar mastered technique against the fiercest fast bowlers without a helmet. His consistency, courage, and elegance made him one of the most respected openers in cricket history.
Rohan Kanhai
Known for his unorthodox yet graceful strokeplay, Kanhai brought flair to West Indies cricket. His ability to dominate bowlers while maintaining balance made him a fan favorite across generations.
G. R. Viswanath
A symbol of style and sportsmanship, Viswanath’s wristy shots and calm temperament defined Indian batting in the 1970s. He was admired for his elegance as much as his humility.
Sir Gary Sobers
Widely regarded as the greatest all-rounder ever, Sobers could change a match with bat, ball, or brilliance in the field. His versatility and charisma made him a global icon of the sport.
Keith Miller
An exceptional all-rounder with a fierce competitive spirit, Miller balanced aggression with class. He famously valued sporting integrity as much as winning, embodying cricket’s true ethos.
Kapil Dev
India’s first genuine fast-bowling all-rounder, Kapil Dev revolutionized Indian cricket. His fearless approach and inspirational leadership culminated in India’s historic 1983 World Cup triumph.
Richie Benaud (Vice-Captain)
A master tactician and leg-spinner, Benaud led Australia with innovation and calm authority. Beyond playing, his voice became synonymous with cricket commentary worldwide.
Alan Knott
Renowned for his flawless wicketkeeping technique, Knott set benchmarks behind the stumps. His sharp reflexes and quiet efficiency made him one of England’s finest ever glovemen.
Sir Richard Hadlee
New Zealand’s greatest cricketer, Hadlee was a relentless fast bowler and a dependable lower-order batter. His match-winning performances often carried his team against stronger opponents.
Bishen Singh Bedi
A classical left-arm spinner, Bedi believed in guile, flight, and control over brute force. His artistry with the ball and outspoken love for pure cricket made him unforgettable.
