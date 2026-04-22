Lawrence Bishnoi gang 'Hijacks' T20 World Cup: 25 Cricketers 'Threatened', Families 'Targeted', Captaincy 'Forced', Match-fixing 'Exposed' - In Pics
Explosive T20 World Cup Scandal: Lawrence Bishnoi gang threats, match-fixing allegations & intimidation rock Canadian cricket. Captaincy under fire as players fear for their families.
T20 World Cup Scandal: Gang Threats Rock Canadian Cricket
Explosive allegations link match-fixing, intimidation, and a criminal syndicate to team decisions.
Breaking Investigation
A major probe has been triggered after a report by Canadian Broadcasting Corporation exposed shocking claims. The scandal connects alleged match-fixing attempts with external criminal influence inside Cricket Canada.
Terror Link Emerges
The report directly links the controversy to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, a violent group designated as a terrorist entity in Canada. The gang has previously been accused in high-profile crimes, including the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala.
Restaurant Threat Incident
In July 2025, around 25 cricketers gathered in Surrey, British Columbia. Two individuals allegedly approached a national team player, claiming gang ties, and issued a chilling warning: Support specific players or face consequences.
Direct Threats to Family
The warning reportedly escalated beyond cricket. The player was told that failure to back Dilpreet Bajwa and another player would endanger not just him—but his family as well.
Noah” Speaks Out
A figure identified as “Noah” revealed he opposed the move. Within 40 minutes, he allegedly received a threatening message containing a disturbing image—intended to intimidate and silence him.
Captaincy Under Suspicion
Bajwa’s rapid rise to captaincy—just weeks before the 2026 T20 World Cup is now under scrutiny. Investigators believe threats may have been used to secure his place in the squad and eventually elevate him to leadership.
Leadership & Board Links
The report also names Arvinder Khosa, current Cricket Canada president. He is accused of links to individuals involved, though he has strongly denied all allegations, calling them politically motivated.
Match-Fixing Allegations
Former coach Khurram Chohan allegedly revealed pressure from top officials, including Amjad Bajwa and others, to fix parts of matches. Legal action has also been initiated by Pubudu Dassanayake.
Scandal Raises concerns
This scandal raises serious concerns about:
Player safety under threats Integrity of international cricket Governance failures within the system
With investigations ongoing, this could become one of cricket’s most alarming corruption cases.
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