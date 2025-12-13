Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2995545https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/cricket/lionel-messis-kolkata-tour-virat-kohlis-bengaluru-stampede-rourkela-chaos-3-cities3605-km-1-common-factor-mismanagement-lessons-india-must-learn-before-olympic-2036-hosting-2995545
NewsPhotosLionel Messi's Kolkata Tour, Virat Kohli's Bengaluru Stampede, Rourkela Chaos: 3 Cities,3,605 KM; 1 Common Factor : Mismanagement; Lessons India Must Learn Before Olympic 2036 Hosting
photoDetails

Lionel Messi's Kolkata Tour, Virat Kohli's Bengaluru Stampede, Rourkela Chaos: 3 Cities,3,605 KM; 1 Common Factor : Mismanagement; Lessons India Must Learn Before Olympic 2036 Hosting

Lionel Messi's Kolkata visit at Salt Lake Stadium erupts in chaos with fans vandalising seats, throwing bottles and demanding refunds after a brief 10-20 minute appearance amid mismanagement; deadly Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede in Bengaluru claims 11 lives during RCB IPL victory celebrations; overcrowding chaos at Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium closing ceremony in Rourkela. Critical lessons in crowd control and safety for India's 2036 Olympics bid.

Updated:Dec 13, 2025, 03:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Sporting Disasters in India: Messi Mania, Chinnaswamy Stampede, Birsa Munda Chaos

1/12
Sporting Disasters in India: Messi Mania, Chinnaswamy Stampede, Birsa Munda Chaos

 Be it Kolkata, Bengaluru, or Rourkela, the common factor in these high-profile sporting events is clear: overcrowding, lack of management, and fan safety oversights. As India dreams of hosting the 2036 Olympics, these failures serve as urgent lessons.

Follow Us

Stadium Lap Frustrations

2/12
Stadium Lap Frustrations

 Fans thronged Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata to see Lionel Messi. Thousands arrived, many traveling long distances or sacrificing personal plans, including a newlywed couple who postponed their honeymoon to catch the football legend in person.

 

 

Follow Us

Chaos Erupts

3/12
Chaos Erupts

Messi attempted a stadium lap, but heavy security cordons and a large entourage made it nearly impossible for most fans to get a clear view. Frustration started to simmer as excitement turned into disappointment.

Supporters shouted “scam” and “fraud,” throwing bottles onto the field and upturning tents. Some even tore seating from the stands, highlighting how poor planning can turn a celebratory event into a disaster.

Follow Us

Messi’s Quick Exit

4/12
Messi’s Quick Exit

Messi was escorted out after a brief appearance, leaving fans disappointed and organisers facing heavy criticism. What started as a dream event quickly became a nightmare for organisers and attendees alike.

Follow Us

Fans’ Emotional Toll

5/12
Fans’ Emotional Toll

 Fans who had waited hours or made personal sacrifices felt let down. The newlywed couple who postponed their honeymoon to see Messi live were among the most affected, illustrating the human cost of poor event management.

Follow Us

Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede

6/12
Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede

At Chinnaswamy Stadium, overcrowding and insufficient entry/exit planning led to a stampede. Fans panicked, raising serious safety concerns during a high-profile cricket match.

Follow Us

Lessons from Bengaluru

7/12
Lessons from Bengaluru

 Overcrowding and safety failures.

The Chinnaswamy incident showed how poor crowd control and a lack of preparedness can endanger lives. It reinforced the need for stricter protocols for large sporting events.

Follow Us

Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium Incident

8/12
Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium Incident

The Hockey India League Final faced crowd congestion and poor logistics, with fans struggling to access seating and security unable to control the enthusiastic crowd, echoing issues seen in Kolkata and Bengaluru.

Follow Us

Planning, safety, and fan experience must come first.

9/12
Planning, safety, and fan experience must come first.

Whether it’s Messi’s chaotic Kolkata visit, Chinnaswamy Stadium’s stampede, or Birsa Munda’s hockey mismanagement, the message is clear: without structured management and preparation, even high-profile sporting events can quickly spiral into disaster.

Follow Us

Reason For These Debacles

10/12
Reason For These Debacles

Overcrowding, inadequate safety measures, and poor planning repeatedly create chaos across India’s major sporting events, regardless of sport or city.

Follow Us

Impact on Fans and Sport

11/12
Impact on Fans and Sport

Fans invest time, money, and emotion in these events. Mismanagement not only endangers safety but also damages trust and enthusiasm for the sport itself.

Follow Us

India’s Olympic Aspirations

12/12
India’s Olympic Aspirations

As India hopes to host the 2036 Olympics, these repeated failures highlight the urgent need for robust event management, professional crowd control, and effective planning to prevent disasters on a global stage.

Follow Us
Messi India tourLionel Messi KolkataMessi mania IndiaSalt Lake Stadium chaosChinnaswamy Stadium stampedeBengaluru cricket disasterRourkela hockey chaosBirsa Munda Stadium mismanagementIndia sports event disasterOlympic 2036 IndiaIndia sporting failuresfan safety Indiaovercrowding sports Indiaevent management failures IndiaMessi fan frenzyMessi live IndiaMessi stadium exitMessi fans angryIndia sports crowd controlhigh-profile sports mismanagementIndia football event disasterIndia cricket event mismanagementMessi India visit chaosMessi India tour 2025Messi Salt Lake crowdMessi India scandalMessi Kolkata liveMessi India fans upsetMessi fans protestIndia sports crowd disastersMessi fan disappointmentMessi event fiascoMessi tour controversy IndiaMessi stadium incidentMessi safety concerns IndiaMessi fan violenceMessi tour mismanagementMessi event planning IndiaMessi fans overwhelmedMessi event outrageMessi stadium protestMessi India
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
IPL 2026 Auction
IPL 2026 Auction: Date, Venues, Remaining Purse, Player Slots, Cameron Green As Hot Pick, Live Streaming Focus On CSK, KKR - All You Need To Know
camera icon10
title
India Ghost Fleet
India's Ghost Fleet That Haunts Pakistan And China - Nuclear Submarines That Can Strike From Ocean Depths Without Being Detected
camera icon12
title
Preetisheel Singh
Meet India's Top Makeup Artist Preetisheel Singh: Ex-TCS Techie Behind Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna’s Dhurandhar Looks & Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Transformation; Holds A Degree In.....
camera icon8
title
SMAT 2025 uncapped players
Meet 7 Uncapped Stars From SMAT Who May Fetch Big Bucks From RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH In IPL 2026 Auction - In Pics
camera icon10
title
one pot meals
7 Cozy One-Pot Winter Dinners For Lazy Nights: Easy, Vegetarian & Surprisingly Healthy