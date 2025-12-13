3 / 12

Messi attempted a stadium lap, but heavy security cordons and a large entourage made it nearly impossible for most fans to get a clear view. Frustration started to simmer as excitement turned into disappointment.

Supporters shouted “scam” and “fraud,” throwing bottles onto the field and upturning tents. Some even tore seating from the stands, highlighting how poor planning can turn a celebratory event into a disaster.