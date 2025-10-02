Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2967167https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/cricket/mahatma-gandhi-test-cricketer-the-surprising-tale-that-may-blow-your-mind-2967167
NewsPhotosMahatma Gandhi, Test Cricketer? The Surprising Tale That May Blow Your Mind
photoDetails

Mahatma Gandhi, Test Cricketer? The Surprising Tale That May Blow Your Mind

Honoring the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, we wish everyone a reflective and inspiring Gandhi Jayanti.

Updated:Oct 02, 2025, 02:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Gandhiji Cricket Connection

1/10
Gandhiji Cricket Connection

Honoring the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, we wish everyone a reflective and inspiring Gandhi Jayanti. This special gallery also uncovers Gandhi’s unexpected and lesser-known ties to the game of cricket, revealing a charming anecdote that blends history and sport.

 

Follow Us

Secret Cricket Story

2/10
Secret Cricket Story

Though Gandhi is primarily remembered for his leadership and non-violent freedom struggle, he had a quirky connection with cricket. Despite not being a keen sportsman in later life, surprising stories reveal he was a keen observer and occasional player during his school days. This gallery explores his secret cricket story.

 

Follow Us

Sign Story

3/10
Sign Story

In 1933-34, Laxmi Merchant, sister of India’s legendary batsman Vijay Merchant, was capturing autographs of the entire touring Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) squad. When she approached Mahatma Gandhi for his signature, an unexpected twist turned the moment into a memorable piece of cricket folklore.

 

Follow Us

Witty Entry

4/10
Witty Entry

Gandhi playfully scanned the autograph book for a page listing the 16 MCC players touring India, captained by Douglas Jardine. With a twinkle in his eye, he signed below those names as the "17th member" and humorously added his signature as “M.K. Gandhi,” declaring himself part of the English team a cheeky gesture blending wit and humility.

 

Follow Us

Joined English Team

5/10
Joined English Team

This playful act immortalized Gandhi as a “secret Test cricketer,” an amusing yet little-known piece of trivia. Though not a professional player, Gandhi’s signature trick highlights his charm and subtle sense of humor amid serious times of India’s freedom movement.

 

Follow Us

Nelson Mandla Trophy

6/10
Nelson Mandla Trophy

Cricket has also played a role in celebrating the legacy of global icons of freedom such as Gandhi and Nelson Mandela. The BCCI and Cricket South Africa (CSA) commemorate their shared ideals through the Freedom Series, honouring the spirit of justice and equality that these leaders embodied.

 

Follow Us

2015 Series

7/10
2015 Series

Initially, the plan was to craft the trophy using iron rods salvaged from Yerwada Jail (where Gandhi was imprisoned) and barbed wire from Robben Island (Mandela’s prison). Due to lack of official responses, the boards instead commissioned a sleek black trophy featuring etched gold silhouettes of both leaders, symbolizing their enduring legacy.

 

Follow Us

Gandhi and Mandela: Shared Ideals

8/10
Gandhi and Mandela: Shared Ideals

Gandhi and Mandela’s fight for freedom was grounded in values such as justice, equality, and dignity for all. The Freedom Series in cricket honors these ideals, using sport as a bridge to reflect on social progress and human rights.

Follow Us

Influence

9/10
Influence

Mahatma Gandhi, while not a regular cricketer, did influence Indian cricket through his social activism. In 1940, he advised Hindu players to boycott the Bombay Pentangular tournament due to its communal structure (teams divided by religion: Hindus, Muslims, Parsis, etc.), arguing it deepened societal divisions. His stance, combined with protests, contributed to the tournament's reform into the secular Ranji Trophy by 1946, shaping modern Indian domestic cricket.  

Follow Us

Gandhi Jayanti

10/10
Gandhi Jayanti

On this Gandhi Jayanti, we remember Mahatma Gandhi not only for his unparalleled political legacy but also for his wit, wisdom, and surprising cricket connections. Celebrate his life by sharing your favorite Gandhi facts and anecdotes because the spirit of Gandhi continues to inspire in many forms.

 

Follow Us
Mahatma Gandhi cricket connectionGandhi and cricket storyGandhi cricket triviaGandhi MCC autograph storyGandhi secret cricketerGandhi cricket anecdoteGandhi 17th MCC memberGandhi joins English cricket teamGandhi cricket autograph 1933Mahatma Gandhi cricket factsGandhi cricket history IndiaGandhi cricket freedom struggleGandhi vs cricket colonial IndiaGandhi famous cricket quotesGandhi cricket legacyGandhi cricket and politicsGandhi cricket freedom connectionGandhi cricket Nelson MandelaBCCI CSA Freedom Series Gandhi MandelaFreedom Series cricket trophy storyGandhi cricket team membershipGandhi cricket funny storyGandhi cricket autograph huntGandhi cricket anecdote 1930sGandhi cricket humorGandhi and Nelson Mandela cricketGandhi cricket barbed wire trophyGandhi cricket jail iron rod trophyGandhi cricket game connectionGandhi and communal cricket banGandhi cricket social impactGandhi cricket nationalist movementGandhi cricket pentangular controvers
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Diwali 2025
Diwali 2025: 6 Evergreen Bollywood Movies To Watch With Family For Laughter And Festive Magic
camera icon10
title
Virat Kohli
Inside Virat Kohli’s Luxury Watch Collection: From Rolex Daytona Rainbow To Audemars Piguet Royal Oak - Check Whopping Price
camera icon7
title
EPFO Pension Hike
Diwali Gift Likely: EPFO May Raise Minimum EPS-95 Pension From Rs 1,000
camera icon10
title
Technology
Meet The Man Who Left Well Paying Job In US To Build India’s Viral Messaging App; Now Owns Rs 1,04,00,00,00,000 Firm; Check His Education, Net Worth, He Is…
camera icon11
title
Durga Puja 2025
Durga Puja 2025 Celeb Spotting: Kajol, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Rani Mukerji, Mouni & More Celebs Dazzle In Festive Looks On Maha Navami - In Pics