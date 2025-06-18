Masterclass in Tandem: Highest partnership for a batting pair in Pataudi Trophy, Check List
Over the years, the Pataudi Trophy has gifted us unforgettable batting masterclasses. Here are the most iconic partnerships that defined Indo-English Test battles.
India's New Era Begins
India is all set to play 5-match Test series against England starting from June 20 at Headingley, leeds. The team will be led by Shubman Gill.
Iconic Duos
Over the years, the Pataudi Trophy has gifted us unforgettable batting masterclasses. Here are the most iconic partnerships that defined Indo-English Test battles.
222 Runs – Ravindra Jadeja & Rishabh Pant
The duo stitched this partnership in Birmingham, 2022,. It was a fearless counter-attack that rescued India and stunned England with sheer flair.
222 Runs – Alastair Cook & Eoin Morgan
Alastiar Cook has been a constant name in the list. He stitched another iconic partnership with Morgan in Birmingham, 2011. Cook anchored while Morgan attacked, a balanced duo that punished Indian bowlers.
259 Runs – Alastair Cook & Joe Root
It was at the Oval, 2018 when a rock-solid stand led by Cook in his farewell Test, complemented by Root’s rhythm led to this partnership. Cook who was Indian bowlers nightmare gave it all in his last Test too.
269 Runs – Jonny Bairstow & Joe Root
The English duo recorded this partnership at Birmingham, 2022. Chasing 378, these two unleashed a stunning, unbeaten match-winning partnership. England managed to draw the series 2-2 due to this parternship.
350 Runs – Ian Bell & Kevin Pietersen
Bell and Pietersen made this partnership in The Oval, 2011. This is the highest-ever stand in Pataudi Trophy history marking pure dominance by England’s classy duo.
Partnership Factor
Partnerships are very important for the game, just as they say bowlers hunt in pairs, batters who stay long in the crease forming valuable partnerships for the Team considered match-winners in Test cricket.
Trending Photos