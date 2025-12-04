Meet 10 Batters With Most Test Hundreds: Joe Root Replaces Kumar Sangakkara, Brain Lara; How Much Ton He Needs To Surpass Sachin Tendulkar? Check Full List
Joe Root's 40th Test ton overtakes Sangakkara & Lara to enter Top-4 all-time! Most Test centuries list updated - Root now just 11 hundreds behind Sachin Tendulkar's untouchable 51. Full Top 10 inside!
10 Players With the Most Test Centuries
1. Sachin Tendulkar (India) – 51 Centuries
The undisputed leader of Test batting, Sachin Tendulkar remains on top with 51 hundreds and 15,921 runs, the highest in Test history.
2. Jacques Kallis (South Africa) – 45 Centuries
Kallis combined world-class batting with elite bowling, scoring 13,289 runs and taking 292 wickets — making him one of cricket’s greatest all-rounders.
Ricky Ponting (Australia) – 41 Centuries
Australia’s former captain sits third with 41 hundreds and 13,378 runs, establishing himself as one of the most dominant batters of the modern era.
Joe Root (England) – 40 Centuries*
After finally scoring his first Test century in Australia, Root climbs to 40 hundreds. With over 13,000 runs, he is England’s top Test scorer and now inches closer to Ponting’s tally.
5. Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) – 38 Centuries
Sangakkara’s elegant strokeplay produced 38 centuries and 12,400 Test runs at a superb average of 57.40.
6. Brian Lara (West Indies) – 34 Centuries
A batting genius, Lara notched 34 Test hundreds and still holds the world record for the highest individual Test score, an unbeaten 400.
7. Sunil Gavaskar (India) – 34 Centuries
The first batter to cross 10,000 Test runs, Gavaskar mastered fearsome fast bowling without modern protective gear.
8. Younis Khan (Pakistan) – 34 Centuries
Younis scored 34 Test hundreds and remains one of Pakistan’s greatest match-winners in the longest format.
9. Rahul Dravid (India) – 36 Centuries
Known as “The Wall,” Dravid produced 36 centuries and anchored India’s batting with long, gritty innings across all conditions.
10. Steve Smith (Australia) – 36 Centuries
One of the modern greats, Smith also sits on 36 Test hundreds and continues to be Australia’s most dependable batter in Test cricket.
Updated Leaderboard After Root’s Historic Ton in Australia:
51 – Sachin Tendulkar 45 – Jacques Kallis 41 – Ricky Ponting 40 – Joe Root* 38 – Kumar Sangakkara 34 – Lara, Gavaskar, Younis 36 – Dravid, Steve Smith
