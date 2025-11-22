Meet 10 Players From RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH Who May Have Already Played Their Last Season Ahead Of IPL 2026 - Check In Pics
Discover 10 players from RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR and SRH who may have already played their final IPL season ahead of IPL 2026. Full list with details.
Last IPL Season
Karn Sharma
Karn Sharma was released by the Mumbai Indians (MI) in November 2025, ahead of the IPL 2026 mega auction. The leg-spinner had been with the team for the 2025 season after being bought for his base price of Rs50 lakh.
Ishant Sharma
In the 2025 IPL season, Ishant Sharma played for the Gujarat Titans (GT), who purchased him for his base price of Rs75 lakhs in the 2025 mega auction. He had previously been released by the Delhi Capitals
Karim Janat
Karim Janat was released by the Gujarat Titans (GT) before the IPL 2026 auction. He had been bought by the franchise for Rs75 lakh in the IPL 2025 mega auction but played only one match for them
Mujeeb Ur Rahman (MI)
Mujeeb Ur Rahman was released by the Mumbai Indians (MI) before the IPL 2026 auction. MI had signed the Afghanistan spinner as an injury replacement for Allah Ghazanfar during the IPL 2025 season.
R Ashwin
Ravichandran Ashwin officially retired from the Indian Premier League (IPL) in August 2025, after playing his final season for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the league's history, with 187 wickets in 221 matches.
Sachin Baby (SRH)
Sachin Baby was acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2025 auction. The left-handed batsman previously represented SRH in the 2018 season.
Piyush Chawla (MI)
Piyush Chawla has had a long and successful career in the Indian Premier League (IPL), making him the joint fourth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament's history. He officially retired from all forms of cricket in June 2025.
Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS)
Shikhar Dhawan is the second-highest run-scorer in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, with 6,769 runs in 222 matches. The veteran opener represented several teams throughout his career and holds the record for the most fours in the league. He retired from the IPL after the 2024 season.
David Warner ( SRH)
David Warner was not sold in the IPL 2025 mega auction, marking the end of his career in the tournament. He was released by the Delhi Capitals after a poor 2024 season. Despite this, he is the fourth-highest run-scorer in IPL history and holds the record for the most Orange Cap wins.
Cheteshwar Pujara (CSK)
Cheteshwar Pujara retired from all forms of Indian cricket in August 2025. Throughout his IPL career, he represented four teams and scored a total of 390 runs in 30 matches. He was also part of the Chennai Super Kings squad in 2021, though he did not play a match that season
Why These 9 Players Might Not Return for IPL 2026
Why These 9 Players Might Not Return for IPL 2026 A mix of age, declining form, evolving T20 demands, franchise rebuilds, and stiff competition has left these players vulnerable. Teams now prioritise pace, power, versatility, and youth making survival tougher than ever for veterans and inconsistent performers.
IPL 2026
IPL 2026 Will Usher in a New Generation of Stars As IPL moves into a fresh era with a mega-auction, fans may witness several emotional goodbyes. While these players have contributed immensely to the league, the future belongs to the next wave of dynamic cricketers ready to dominate.
