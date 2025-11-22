Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2987959https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/cricket/meet-10-players-from-rcb-csk-mi-kkr-pbks-gt-lsg-dc-rr-srh-that-may-have-already-played-their-last-season-ahead-of-ipl-2026-2987959
NewsPhotosMeet 10 Players From RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH Who May Have Already Played Their Last Season Ahead Of IPL 2026 - Check In Pics
photoDetails

Meet 10 Players From RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH Who May Have Already Played Their Last Season Ahead Of IPL 2026 - Check In Pics

Discover 10 players from RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR and SRH who may have already played their final IPL season ahead of IPL 2026. Full list with details.

Updated:Nov 22, 2025, 08:17 AM IST
Follow Us

Last IPL Season

1/13
Last IPL Season

Discover 10 players from RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR and SRH who may have already played their final IPL season ahead of IPL 2026. Full list with details.

Follow Us

Karn Sharma

2/13
Karn Sharma

Karn Sharma was released by the Mumbai Indians (MI) in November 2025, ahead of the IPL 2026 mega auction. The leg-spinner had been with the team for the 2025 season after being bought for his base price of Rs50 lakh.   

Follow Us

Ishant Sharma

3/13
Ishant Sharma

In the 2025 IPL season, Ishant Sharma played for the Gujarat Titans (GT), who purchased him for his base price of Rs75 lakhs in the 2025 mega auction. He had previously been released by the Delhi Capitals

Follow Us

Karim Janat

4/13
Karim Janat

Karim Janat was released by the Gujarat Titans (GT) before the IPL 2026 auction. He had been bought by the franchise for Rs75 lakh in the IPL 2025 mega auction but played only one match for them

Follow Us

Mujeeb Ur Rahman (MI)

5/13
Mujeeb Ur Rahman (MI)

Mujeeb Ur Rahman was released by the Mumbai Indians (MI) before the IPL 2026 auction. MI had signed the Afghanistan spinner as an injury replacement for Allah Ghazanfar during the IPL 2025 season.

Follow Us

R Ashwin

6/13
R Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin officially retired from the Indian Premier League (IPL) in August 2025, after playing his final season for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the league's history, with 187 wickets in 221 matches.   

Follow Us

Sachin Baby (SRH)

7/13
Sachin Baby (SRH)

Sachin Baby was acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2025 auction. The left-handed batsman previously represented SRH in the 2018 season.   

Follow Us

Piyush Chawla (MI)

8/13
Piyush Chawla (MI)

Piyush Chawla has had a long and successful career in the Indian Premier League (IPL), making him the joint fourth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament's history. He officially retired from all forms of cricket in June 2025.   

Follow Us

Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS)

9/13
Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS)

Shikhar Dhawan is the second-highest run-scorer in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, with 6,769 runs in 222 matches. The veteran opener represented several teams throughout his career and holds the record for the most fours in the league. He retired from the IPL after the 2024 season.

Follow Us

David Warner ( SRH)

10/13
David Warner ( SRH)

David Warner was not sold in the IPL 2025 mega auction, marking the end of his career in the tournament. He was released by the Delhi Capitals after a poor 2024 season. Despite this, he is the fourth-highest run-scorer in IPL history and holds the record for the most Orange Cap wins.

Follow Us

Cheteshwar Pujara (CSK)

11/13
Cheteshwar Pujara (CSK)

Cheteshwar Pujara retired from all forms of Indian cricket in August 2025. Throughout his IPL career, he represented four teams and scored a total of 390 runs in 30 matches. He was also part of the Chennai Super Kings squad in 2021, though he did not play a match that season

Follow Us

Why These 9 Players Might Not Return for IPL 2026

12/13
Why These 9 Players Might Not Return for IPL 2026

Why These 9 Players Might Not Return for IPL 2026 A mix of age, declining form, evolving T20 demands, franchise rebuilds, and stiff competition has left these players vulnerable. Teams now prioritise pace, power, versatility, and youth making survival tougher than ever for veterans and inconsistent performers.

 

Follow Us

IPL 2026

13/13
IPL 2026

IPL 2026 Will Usher in a New Generation of Stars As IPL moves into a fresh era with a mega-auction, fans may witness several emotional goodbyes. While these players have contributed immensely to the league, the future belongs to the next wave of dynamic cricketers ready to dominate.

 

Follow Us
IPL 2026IPL 2026 AuctionIPL 2025 last season playersplayers who may retire IPLIPL players released 2026IPL veterans last seasonIPL 2026 mega auction newsIPL big releases 2026RCB player exit 2025CSK player exit 2025MI player exit 2025KKR player exit 2025PBKS player exit 2025GT player exit 2025LSG player exit 2025DC player exit 2025RR player exit 2025SRH player exit 2025Karn Sharma IPL exitIshant Sharma IPL futureKarim Janat IPL 2026Mujeeb Ur Rahman IPL chancesAshwin IPL retirement talkSachin Baby IPL chancesPiyush Chawla IPL retirementShikhar Dhawan last IPLDavid Warner IPL 2026Cheteshwar Pujara IPL comebackIPL 2026 team rebuildIPL 2026 retained playersIPL 2026 released playersIPL 2026 news updateIPL 2026 squad changesIPL aging players listIPL 2026 predictionsIPL 2026 rumoursIPL 2026 squad analysisIPL 2026 mega auction predictionsIPL players who might retireIPL 2025 PerformancesIPL 2026 strategy teamsaging IPL starsIPL replacem
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
WPL 2026 Mega Auction
WPL 2026 Mega Auction: Date, Venue, Marquee Players, Retained Players, Available Purse, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
camera icon7
title
aircraft carrier
Countries With Highest Number Of Aircraft Carriers: THIS Nation On Top, Is India In List?
camera icon8
title
Delhi Capitals
4 Openers Delhi Capitals Might Target At IPL 2026 Auction: Jonny Bairstow, Prithvi Shaw And...
camera icon7
title
Dhurandhar Full Cast Reveal
Dhurandhar Cast Reveal, Real Vs Reel Names: Ranveer Singh Plays Ashok Chakra Awardee Major Mohit Sharma To Madhavan As NSA Ajit Doval - In Pics
camera icon7
title
Gaurav Khanna
Bigg Boss 19: What Is The Net Worth Of Highest Paid Contestant, Gaurav Khanna And His Wife, Akanksha Chamola - Check Who Earns More