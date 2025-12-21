Meet 15 Players From MI, KKR, SRH, CSK, DC, PBKS, GT Who Made The Cut For India's T20 World Cup 2026 Squad, No Player From These 3 IPL teams - Check In Pics
Discover India's 15-man squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, led by captain Suryakumar Yadav and vice-captain Axar Patel. This gallery reveals IPL franchise contributions, with Mumbai Indians topping the list at four players, key changes including Ishan Kishan's return and Shubman Gill's omission, and the full team aiming to defend the title starting February 7.
IPL Teams Representation
The BCCI has announced India’s official 15-man squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, set to start on February 7. With Suryakumar Yadav as captain and Axar Patel as his deputy, the team features a mix of experienced campaigners and in-form stars. Fans are curious which IPL franchises contributed the most players, and this gallery breaks it down team by team.
Leadership & Key Changes
India’s squad sees significant changes compared to the recent T20I series against South Africa. Shubman Gill and Jitesh Sharma, who were part of the series, have been omitted. Sanju Samson replaces Gill in the opening pair, while Ishan Kishan is called up in place of Jitesh. These strategic moves aim to balance experience with in-form talent.
Mumbai Indians (MI)
The Mumbai Indians dominate IPL representation with four players in India’s squad. Captain Suryakumar Yadav leads the MI contingent, supported by Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, and Jasprit Bumrah. This blend of batting and bowling strength makes MI the most influential IPL franchise in India’s T20 World Cup line-up.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
KKR is the second most represented team in India’s squad, contributing three players. Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, and Varun Chakaravarthy are set to bring their IPL experience to the international stage. KKR’s trio adds depth to India’s middle order and spin attack, providing versatility in different match conditions.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
SRH has two players selected for the World Cup. Opening batter Abhishek Sharma and wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan have impressed selectors with consistent performances in domestic and IPL competitions. Their inclusion strengthens India’s batting lineup and wicketkeeping options.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
CSK contributes two experienced players: Sanju Samson, who also opens the innings for India, and Shivam Dube, a dependable all-rounder. Both bring valuable IPL experience, with Samson known for aggressive starts and Dube offering balance with both bat and ball.
Delhi Capitals (DC)
Delhi Capitals’ spin duo features prominently in India’s squad. Axar Patel has been appointed as the vice-captain, while Kuldeep Yadav joins him to strengthen the spin department. Their experience in IPL and international cricket is expected to be crucial in the T20 World Cup conditions.
Punjab Kings (PBKS)
Only Arshdeep Singh makes it from PBKS, representing India in the fast bowling department. Alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Harshit Rana, Singh provides a young, fresh pace option. PBKS’s limited representation highlights the competition among Indian fast bowlers for World Cup spots.
Gujarat Titans (GT)
Gujarat Titans have one player in the squad: all-rounder Washington Sundar. Known for his ability to contribute with both bat and ball, Sundar adds balance to the team. His experience in T20 internationals will help India navigate high-pressure matches in the tournament.
IPL Teams with No Representation
Three IPL franchises have no players selected in India’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). This has sparked debates among fans about team selection and IPL influence on national squads.
India's T20 WC 2026 SQUAD
Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.
