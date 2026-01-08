Meet 4 Overseas Players Likely To Start For RCB In IPL 2026: Phil Salt, Josh Hazlewood & More; Check Probable XI
Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) enter IPL 2026 with confidence after winning their maiden IPL title in 2025. With captain Rajat Patidar leading a settled Indian core that includes Virat Kohli, RCB have retained a well-balanced overseas group built for high-scoring conditions at Chinnaswamy Stadium.
4 Overseas Players Likely to Start for RCB in IPL 2026
Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) enter IPL 2026 with confidence after winning their maiden IPL title in 2025. With captain Rajat Patidar leading a settled Indian core that includes Virat Kohli, RCB have retained a well-balanced overseas group built for high-scoring conditions at Chinnaswamy Stadium.
All 8 Overseas Options
Phil Salt
Romario Shehphard
Josh Hazlewood
Tim David
Jordan Cox
Jacob Bethell
Jacob Duffy
Nuwan Thusara
Phil Salt – Explosive Opener
Phil Salt Sets the Powerplay Tempo
England wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt remains a crucial part of RCB’s overseas plans. Known for his fearless powerplay hitting and safe glovework, Salt is expected to open alongside Virat Kohli, giving RCB lightning-fast starts on batting-friendly surfaces.
Josh Hazlewood – Pace Leader
Josh Hazlewood Anchors RCB’s Bowling
Australian quick Josh Hazlewood continues as RCB’s bowling spearhead. His ability to extract bounce, swing the new ball, and deliver under pressure makes him invaluable across powerplay and death overs, especially in a long IPL season.
Tim David – Middle-Order Firepower
Tim David Adds Finishing Muscle
Australian big-hitter Tim David brings brute power to RCB’s middle and lower order. Retained for his ability to clear boundaries at will, David fits perfectly into RCB’s high-risk, high-reward batting approach.
Romario Shepherd – All-Round Balance
Romario Shepherd Completes RCB’s Overseas Core
West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd provides the finishing touch to RCB’s overseas quartet. A powerful lower-order hitter and handy medium pacer, Shepherd offers flexibility, depth, and impact with both bat and ball.
RCB Predicted Playing X1
Virat Kohli (Opener), Phil Salt (Opener/Wicketkeeper), Rajat Patidar (Captain, Top Order), Devdutt Padikkal (Left-hand Batter), Tim David (Finisher), Jitesh Sharma (Middle Order/Backup Wicketkeeper), Krunal Pandya (All-rounder), Romario Shepherd (Pace All-rounder), Josh Hazlewood (Lead Fast Bowler), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Swing Bowler), Yash Dayal (Left-arm Pacer),
RCB IPL 2026 Squad Snapshot
Retained Players
Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Salam, Abhinandan Singh, Suyash Sharma.
Players Bought at Auction
Venkatesh Iyer (₹7 cr), Mangesh Yadav (₹5.2 cr), Jacob Duffy (₹2 cr), Jordan Cox (₹75 L), Satwik Deswal (₹30 L), Vihaan Malhotra (₹30 L), Kanishk Chouhan (₹30 L), Vicky Ostwal (₹30 L).
Trending Photos