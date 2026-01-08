Meet 4 Overseas Players Who Are Likely To Start For MI In IPL 2026: Quinton de Kock, Trent Boult And...; Check PROBABLE PLAYING XI Also
Quinton de Kock – The Perfect MI Comeback
Quinton de Kock Returns to Mumbai Indians
MI pulled off a major bargain by signing Quinton de Kock for ₹1 crore. The South African wicketkeeper-batter is expected to open with Rohit Sharma and take up glovework duties, restoring stability and explosiveness at the top.
Trent Boult – New Ball Assassin
Trent Boult Remains MI’s Pace Spearhead
Retained by MI, Trent Boult continues to form a lethal new-ball duo with Jasprit Bumrah. His swing upfront and yorkers at the death make him a nightmare at Wankhede Stadium.
Sherfane Rutherford – MI’s Finishing Firepower
Sherfane Rutherford Adds Muscle to MI’s Middle Order
Traded from Gujarat Titans, West Indies power-hitter Sherfane Rutherford strengthens MI’s lower order. A destructive left-hander, he fits perfectly into MI’s bat-deep philosophy.
Mitchell Santner – Balance & Control
Mitchell Santner Completes MI’s Overseas Core
New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner offers control in the middle overs with his left-arm spin and adds depth with the bat. His tactical awareness gives MI flexibility .
MI PROBABLE PLAYING XI IPL 2026
Rohit Sharma, Quinton De Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande. Impact Player: Ashwani Kumar.
MI IPL 2026 SQUAD
Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ryan Rickleton, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Raghu Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Naman Dhir, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Allah Ghafanzar, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur, Quinton de Kock, Danish Malewar, Mohammad Izhar, Atharva Ankolekar, Mayank Rawat.
