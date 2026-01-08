Advertisement
NewsPhotosMeet 4 Overseas Players Who Are Likely To Start For MI In IPL 2026: Quinton de Kock, Trent Boult And...; Check PROBABLE PLAYING XI Also
photoDetails

Meet 4 Overseas Players Who Are Likely To Start For MI In IPL 2026: Quinton de Kock, Trent Boult And...; Check PROBABLE PLAYING XI Also

Discover the four overseas players expected to feature in Mumbai Indians' starting XI for IPL 2026

Updated:Jan 08, 2026, 04:10 PM IST
Four Overseas Players Expected To Feature In MI

1/8
Four Overseas Players Expected To Feature In MI

Discover the four overseas players expected to feature in Mumbai Indians' starting XI for IPL 2026 including probable playing 11. 

All 8 overseas

2/8
All 8 overseas

Quinton De Kock

Corbin Bosch

Mitchell Santner

Ryan Rickleton

Allah Ghazanfar

Will Jacks

Sherafane Rutherford

Trent Boult

Quinton de Kock – The Perfect MI Comeback

3/8
Quinton de Kock – The Perfect MI Comeback

Quinton de Kock Returns to Mumbai Indians

MI pulled off a major bargain by signing Quinton de Kock for ₹1 crore. The South African wicketkeeper-batter is expected to open with Rohit Sharma and take up glovework duties, restoring stability and explosiveness at the top.

Trent Boult – New Ball Assassin

4/8
Trent Boult – New Ball Assassin

Trent Boult Remains MI’s Pace Spearhead

Retained by MI, Trent Boult continues to form a lethal new-ball duo with Jasprit Bumrah. His swing upfront and yorkers at the death make him a nightmare at Wankhede Stadium.

Sherfane Rutherford – MI’s Finishing Firepower

5/8
Sherfane Rutherford – MI’s Finishing Firepower

Sherfane Rutherford Adds Muscle to MI’s Middle Order

Traded from Gujarat Titans, West Indies power-hitter Sherfane Rutherford strengthens MI’s lower order. A destructive left-hander, he fits perfectly into MI’s bat-deep philosophy.

Mitchell Santner – Balance & Control

6/8
Mitchell Santner – Balance & Control

Mitchell Santner Completes MI’s Overseas Core

New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner offers control in the middle overs with his left-arm spin and adds depth with the bat. His tactical awareness gives MI flexibility .

MI PROBABLE PLAYING XI IPL 2026

7/8
MI PROBABLE PLAYING XI IPL 2026

Rohit Sharma, Quinton De Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande. Impact Player: Ashwani Kumar.

 

MI IPL 2026 SQUAD

8/8
MI IPL 2026 SQUAD

Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ryan Rickleton, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Raghu Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Naman Dhir, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Allah Ghafanzar, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur, Quinton de Kock, Danish Malewar, Mohammad Izhar, Atharva Ankolekar, Mayank Rawat.

 

