Meet 5 IPL Captains who are likely to be 'Sacked' or 'Replaced' before IPL 2027: Hardik Pandya to Ruturaj Gaikwad - In Pics
From Hardik Pandya to Rishabh Pant, five IPL captains are fighting for their jobs. One poor season could end their reign. Who survives IPL 2027?
5 IPL Captains Who Could Be Sacked or Replaced for IPL 2027
From struggling franchises to underwhelming performances, these five IPL captains are under serious pressure in 2026. Their futures beyond this season remain uncertain and the clock is ticking.
They may get sacked or replaced befoe IPL 2027
Read here - In Pics
Hardik Pandya (MI)
Hardik returned to Mumbai Indians as captain in 2024 but has never truly won the crowd over. Booed at home games, inconsistent with both bat and ball, and unable to inspire a title challenge, MI's management may look for a fresh face heading into IPL 2027. Suryakumar Yadav remains the obvious alternative waiting in the wings.
Ajinkya Rahane (KKR)
Rahane took over KKR's captaincy following their 2024 title triumph under Shreyas Iyer. But replicating that success has proved difficult. With KKR's performance dipping in 2025 and 2026, questions are mounting over whether Rahane has the aggressive tactical edge KKR need. Venkatesh Iyer is already being talked about as a potential successor.
Pat Cummins (SRH)
Cummins led Sunrisers Hyderabad to the IPL 2024 final with his aggressive leadership and lower-order hitting. But sustaining that level has been difficult. With overseas captain spots at a premium and SRH's results inconsistent, the franchise may consider moving to a home-grown leader for 2027. Heinrich Klaasen and Abhishek Sharma are both viable options.
Ruturaj Gaikwad - The Weight of the Yellow Jersey Is Getting Heavier
Succeeding MS Dhoni was always going to be the toughest job in IPL cricket. Ruturaj Gaikwad has shown flashes of quality but CSK's consecutive disappointing campaigns have raised real questions. The franchise's inability to chase big totals and a middle-order that keeps misfiring has put pressure directly on the captain's seat heading into 2027.
Rishabh Pant (LSG)
Appointed on a massive contract following KL Rahul's controversial exit, Pant was expected to transform LSG's fortunes. But consecutive struggles and off-field noise surrounding owner Sanjiv Goenka have made his position uncomfortable. With LSG stuck in the bottom half of the table in 2026, Pant's captaincy future beyond this season is far from guaranteed.
What Links All Five Captains? Results - Or the Lack of Them
Whether it's poor run chases, inconsistent batting lineups or tactical misfires, all five captains share one common problem - their teams are not performing to expectations. In the brutal world of IPL franchise cricket, results are everything. One more poor season could be the final straw for each of them.
Who Could Replace Them?
Suryakumar Yadav for Hardik at MI. Rinku for Rahane at KKR. Abhishek Sharma for Cummins at SRH. Sanju Samson for Ruturaj at CSK. Nicholas Pooran or Mitchell Marsh for Pant at LSG. The replacements are ready the only question is timing. LSG could also get a new captain if they eye buying in auctions itselg.
The Retention Dilemma
IPL 2027 Retentions Will Tell the Real Story
The true verdict on each captain will come at the retention deadline ahead of IPL 2027. Franchises will face a brutal choice to back their current captain with a big retention fee or cut their losses and start fresh. History shows that IPL teams rarely show patience when trophies are missing from the cabinet.
Who Survives and Who Gets the Sack? Only IPL 2026 Holds the Answer
Five captains, five pressure cookers, one brutal season left to save their jobs. Hardik, Rahane, Cummins, Ruturaj and Pant all know what is at stake. The remainder of IPL 2026 could define not just their captaincy futures - but their entire franchise careers. Who do YOU think deserves to stay?
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