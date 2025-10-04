Meet 5 Pakistan Cricketers Who Married Twice: Check List As Shoaib Malik's Third Divorce Sparks Buzz
After a whirlwind wedding that made waves across Pakistan’s cricket and entertainment world, Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed are now at the heart of divorce speculation — barely two years after tying the knot. This gallery explores six stars who married twice, blending passion, challenges, and resilience. From cross-border romances to personal triumphs, their stories inspire beyond the boundary.
Wasim Akram
First Marriage - Married Huma Mufti in 1995, a psychologist and team consultant. They shared two sons, Tahmoor and Akbar, building a loving family amid his bowling glory. The union lasted 14 years until Huma's tragic passing in 2009 from organ failure
Second Marriage - Tied the knot with Australian Shaniera Thompson in 2011 after meeting at a commentary event. Shaniera converted to Islam; she's now a key activist for women's rights in Pakistan. Their interfaith bond has flourished, proving love's healing power post-heartbreak.
Shoaib Malik
First Marriage - Wed Ayesha Siddiqui in 2002 through an arranged setup in Lahore. The marriage ended in 2010 divorce amid public scandal and legal battles over validity. It marked a turbulent start to his high-profile personal life as a star all-rounder.
Second Marriage - Married Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza in 2010, a global media sensation. They welcomed son Izhaan in 2014, blending cricket and sports worlds across borders. The couple divorced in 2024 via khula, but their legacy of Indo-Pak unity endures
Sana Javed Divorce
After a whirlwind wedding that made waves across Pakistan’s cricket and entertainment world, Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed are now at the heart of divorce speculation barely two years after tying the knot.
Mohsin Khan
First MarriageEloped with Indian actress Reena Roy in 1983 during an India tour romance. They had daughter Sanam and briefly settled in Mumbai as the "Indo-Pak dream couple." The fairy tale faded by 1993 due to career clashes and cultural strains, leading to divorce
Second Marriage Remarried a Pakistani woman post-1993, keeping details private for a low-key life.The union focused on family stability after the high-drama first chapter with Reena.mAs a coach today, Mohsin cherishes this quieter phase, away from Bollywood spotlights
Imran Khan
First Marriage - Married British socialite Jemima Goldsmith in 1995, a lavish Paris ceremony. They raised sons Sulaiman and Kasim amid Imran's political rise and cricket fame. Divorced in 2004 over cultural gaps, but co-parenting remains amicable and strong
Second Marriage - Wed British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan in 2015 in a swift, controversial union. The marriage lasted just 10 months, strained by family and media pressures. It fueled his path to Prime Minister, highlighting life's fast-paced turns for the legend
Shoaib Akhtar
First Marriage - Entered an arranged marriage with Rubab Khan in 2014, welcoming a son soon after. Compatibility issues led to a quick 2015 divorce, testing the "Rawalpindi Express's" resolve. This brief chapter taught lessons in communication amid his post-retirement life
Second Marriage - Reconciled and remarried Rubab Khan in 2016 after counseling bridged their gaps. They now share three children, building a stable family with renewed commitment. Shoaib's candid sharing of this "second innings" inspires fans on love's comebacks
Kamran Akmal
First Marriage - Arranged wedding to a cousin in 2004, a traditional start to family life. Divorced in 2008 amid private domestic challenges, a low point for the keeper. It paved the way for reflection and growth before his next chapter unfolded
Second Marriage - Married Sana Akmal in 2010, marking 15 happy years by 2025 with three kids. This union brought stability, supporting his shift to commentary and coaching. Kamran's story shows how second chances can anchor even the steadiest hands behind stumps
