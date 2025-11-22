Meet 5 Players Who Can Lead Kolkata Knight Riders This IPL 2026 Season - Check In Pics

5 / 10

The former Australian captain brings international leadership experience to KKR. Known for his tactical mind, calm demeanor, and adaptability in pressure situations, Smith can guide the team through tough matches, particularly against top-tier opposition. His presence can also strengthen KKR’s strategic planning. He is a proven leader having taken Rising Pune Supergiants To IPL 2017 Final. If he comes in auction and KKR Gets him with that much purse. He may lead.