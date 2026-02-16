Meet 5 players who may have played their last India vs Pakistan during T20 WC 2026 clash; Suryakumar Yadav to Babar Azam; Check list
Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, and Suryakumar Yadav. With the next rivalry likely in 2027 ODI Asia Cup in Bangladesh, form, age, and format shifts could end their iconic duels. Full list and reasons inside
5 players who may have played their last India vs Pakistan
A Streak of Dominance
The Context: India’s 61-run victory on February 15, 2026, was more than just another win — it underlined a clear shift in the rivalry’s balance.
The Streak: The result marked India’s fourth consecutive triumph over Pakistan, spanning three Asia Cup encounters (including the final) and the T20 World Cup 2026 clash.
The End of the Road: With Pakistan’s early exit, the arch-rivals are unlikely to cross paths again in this tournament.
The Horizon Shifts to 2027
The Road to Bangladesh
Next Stop: The next probable India vs Pakistan meeting is the 2027 Men’s Asia Cup.
The Format: The Asian Cricket Council has slated the Bangladesh event in the ODI (50-over) format.
The Purpose: The tournament will act as a key build-up to the 2027 ODI World Cup.
The Implication: For T20 specialists and out-of-form veterans, the long gap and format switch significantly complicate selection chances.
Babar Azam (Pakistan)
The Anchor Under Pressure
Reasoning: Once Pakistan’s most reliable batter, Babar’s recent returns in high-stakes India clashes have come under scrutiny.
Performance Concerns: With Pakistan enduring four straight defeats to India, pressure is mounting on the core group.
Conclusion: If Pakistan accelerates its transition before the 2027 ODI cycle, this T20 World Cup outing could mark Babar’s final India showdown.
Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan)
The Spearhead Tested
Reasoning: Shaheen remains a premier quick, but his recent India outings have lacked the early breakthroughs Pakistan depend on.
The Struggle: During the four-match losing run, India’s top order has largely blunted his new-ball threat.
Transition Watch: Any structural reset in Pakistan’s pace attack ahead of 2027 could impact his place in future rivalry clashes.
Shadab Khan (Pakistan)
The All-Round Role in Question
Reasoning: Shadab’s influence in the middle overs has dipped, with India’s batters increasingly comfortable against his leg-spin.
Form Dip: Recent performances in marquee games have raised questions about his long-term role.
The Future: With the shift toward ODIs in 2027, Pakistan may prioritize more consistent wicket-taking options.
Once Pakistan had already dropped he came into the team post PSL heroics.
Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan)
Searching for the Old Spark
Reasoning: Fakhar’s reputation still leans heavily on past heroics, but his recent record against India has been modest. He was not even included in T20 WC 2026 fixture make things worse for him
The Age Factor: By the 2027 Asia Cup, he will be deeper into the latter phase of his career.
The Verdict: If Pakistan opts for a top-order refresh, this could stand as his final India encounter
Suryakumar Yadav (India)
The Specific Hurdle: Unlike the Pakistan quartet, Suryakumar remains a proven match-winner but format dynamics work against him.
ODI Absence: He is not a regular in India’s ODI setup, and the 2027 Asia Cup is scheduled in the 50-over format.
The Retirement Factor: With India expected to groom the next T20 core toward 2027–28, the 2026 clash may well be his last IND vs PAK appearance.
Why the Core Faces Pressure
Accountability: Four straight losses to the biggest rival inevitably trigger tough selection conversations.
Core Under Scanner: Senior players form the backbone of this phase and will face the brunt of scrutiny.
Strategic Reset: With the Asia Cup doubling as World Cup preparation, Pakistan may prioritize long-term rebuilding
Why 2027 Changes Everything
Format Demands: The jump from T20s to ODIs requires different endurance, role clarity, and squad balance.
Squad Evolution: India is already transitioning; Pakistan may be compelled to follow.
Preparation Mode: The 13-match Bangladesh tournament will be firmly future-focused, limiting room for sentiment-based selections.
A Rivalry Ready for Renewal
India’s fourth straight win on February 15, 2026, may prove to be a turning point for several senior careers.
Different Reasons: For Suryakumar, it’s largely about format dynamics; for Pakistan’s senior core, it’s about form and team direction.
The Future: When India and Pakistan next collide in Bangladesh in 2027, the line-ups could look markedly different proof that while the rivalry endures, its protagonists are always evolving.
