Meet 5 players who may have played their last India vs Pakistan during T20 WC 2026 clash; Suryakumar Yadav to Babar Azam; Check list

A Streak of Dominance

The Context: India’s 61-run victory on February 15, 2026, was more than just another win — it underlined a clear shift in the rivalry’s balance.

The Streak: The result marked India’s fourth consecutive triumph over Pakistan, spanning three Asia Cup encounters (including the final) and the T20 World Cup 2026 clash.

The End of the Road: With Pakistan’s early exit, the arch-rivals are unlikely to cross paths again in this tournament.