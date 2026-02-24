Advertisement
Meet 6 IPL 2026 Overseas stars from MI, DC, RR, KKR, CSK, LSG, PBKS lighting up T20 WC 2026 - Check In Pics

Discover 6 IPL 2026 overseas stars from MI, DC, RR, CSK, LSG, and PBKS who are dominating the T20 World Cup 2026 right now. From Will Jacks’ triple Player of the Match heroics for England to Marco Jansen’s fiery spells that crushed India, these WC warriors are lighting up Super 8s and set to explode in IPL starting March 26! See the full gallery of current beasts

Updated:Feb 24, 2026, 06:54 PM IST
Meet 6 IPL 2026 Overseas Picks Lighting Up T20 World Cup 2026

1/7
Meet 6 IPL 2026 Overseas Picks Lighting Up T20 World Cup 2026

From match-winning knocks to game-breaking spells, these overseas stars picked by MI, DC, RR, KKR, CSK, LSG, and PBKS are dominating the T20 World Cup 2026 for their countries.

 

Will Jacks (MI - Three Man of the Match Awards)

2/7
Will Jacks (MI - Three Man of the Match Awards)

Will Jacks has been England's star all-rounder in the 2026 T20 World Cup, earning three Player of the Match awards in just five games — a rare feat that puts him in elite company (only the second player ever to win three POTM in one edition, after Shane Watson).

Key highlights: Explosive batting and handy off-spin. 53 off 22 balls (with 1/34) vs Italy — power-packed knock to set the winning margin. 21 runs & 3/22 vs Sri Lanka — all-round masterclass in a low-scoring game. Another dominant showing to claim his third POTM.

He's emerging as England's T20 WC MVP with his dual-threat value, blonde-haired aggression, and consistent game-changing efforts.

David Miller (DC)

3/7
David Miller (DC)

David Miller was the absolute game-changer in South Africa's crushing 76-run win over India in the Super 8s (at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad).

He smashed a match-defining 63 off 35 balls (or reported as 62* off 33 in some highlights), full of exquisite ball-striking and counter-attacks. His knock helped SA post 187/7 after early trouble (reduced to 20/3), setting up the massive victory.

Post-match, Miller emphasized SA's maturity, simple approach, and staying "in their lane"  proving India "are beatable."

Shimron Hetmyer (RR)

4/7
Shimron Hetmyer (RR)

Shimron Hetmyer is in red-hot form for West Indies, lighting up the Super 8s with brutal power-hitting at No. 3.

Standout: Explosive 85 off 34 balls (strike rate 250, 7 sixes + 7 fours) vs Zimbabwe — helped WI post a mammoth 254/6 and win by 107 runs. This included the fastest T20 World Cup fifty by a West Indies player (19 balls).

Other knocks: 64(36) vs Scotland, 23(12) vs England, 46*(32) in another game — consistent firepower.

He's reasserting his quality as a middle-order destroyer, filling big shoes and delivering brutal beauty with strength and confidence.

Akeal Hosein (CSK - Brilliant Performance)

5/7
Akeal Hosein (CSK - Brilliant Performance)

Akeal Hosein (CSK's new signing vibe in highlights) has been a spin wizard for West Indies, especially in dominant spells.

Brilliant in the 107-run thrashing of Zimbabwe: 3/28 (including powerplay mastery and a double-wicket maiden in some games). Teamed with Gudakesh Motie (4 wickets) to bowl Zimbabwe out for 147.

Other moments: Bounced back after conceding sixes to take key wickets (e.g., dismissing the Mosca brothers vs Italy early).

His disciplined, wicket-to-wicket left-arm spin and powerplay breakthroughs have been crucial in WI's Super 8 dominance.

Aiden Markram (LSG)

6/7
Aiden Markram (LSG)

Aiden Markram, South Africa's captain, has been in smashing top-order form while leading the side.

Tournament batting: Around 182 runs in 5 innings (avg ~45, high strike rate ~187), including aggressive knocks.

Key highlights: Unbeaten 86* off 44 (12 boundaries) vs New Zealand — set up wins. In the India match: Contributed to SA's strategy, praised adaptability on tricky wickets, and used off-spin effectively.

He's been a consistent run-machine (often opening), with belligerent cameos like 28 off 11 vs UAE, helping SA maintain strong records.

Marco Jansen (PBKS)

7/7
Marco Jansen (PBKS)

Marco Jansen has been a lethal pace weapon for South Africa, using bounce, swing, and variations.

Standout: 4/22 in a telling spell vs India (3.5 overs)  wrapped up the innings with pace, bounce, and unplayable heat to seal the 76-run win.

Earlier: 4-wicket hauls (e.g., POTM vs New Zealand with slower balls/knuckle variations). His bag of tricks (offcutters, knuckle-palm ball) has lit up SA's pace-off masterclass.

As PBKS's all-round asset, his death bowling and lower-order hitting add massive value.

