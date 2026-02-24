Meet 6 IPL 2026 Overseas stars from MI, DC, RR, KKR, CSK, LSG, PBKS lighting up T20 WC 2026 - Check In Pics

2 / 7

Will Jacks has been England's star all-rounder in the 2026 T20 World Cup, earning three Player of the Match awards in just five games — a rare feat that puts him in elite company (only the second player ever to win three POTM in one edition, after Shane Watson).

Key highlights: Explosive batting and handy off-spin. 53 off 22 balls (with 1/34) vs Italy — power-packed knock to set the winning margin. 21 runs & 3/22 vs Sri Lanka — all-round masterclass in a low-scoring game. Another dominant showing to claim his third POTM.

He's emerging as England's T20 WC MVP with his dual-threat value, blonde-haired aggression, and consistent game-changing efforts.