Meet 6 IPL 2026 Overseas stars from MI, DC, RR, KKR, CSK, LSG, PBKS lighting up T20 WC 2026 - Check In Pics
Meet 6 IPL 2026 Overseas Picks Lighting Up T20 World Cup 2026
From match-winning knocks to game-breaking spells, these overseas stars picked by MI, DC, RR, KKR, CSK, LSG, and PBKS are dominating the T20 World Cup 2026 for their countries.
Will Jacks (MI - Three Man of the Match Awards)
Will Jacks has been England's star all-rounder in the 2026 T20 World Cup, earning three Player of the Match awards in just five games — a rare feat that puts him in elite company (only the second player ever to win three POTM in one edition, after Shane Watson).
Key highlights: Explosive batting and handy off-spin. 53 off 22 balls (with 1/34) vs Italy — power-packed knock to set the winning margin. 21 runs & 3/22 vs Sri Lanka — all-round masterclass in a low-scoring game. Another dominant showing to claim his third POTM.
He's emerging as England's T20 WC MVP with his dual-threat value, blonde-haired aggression, and consistent game-changing efforts.
David Miller (DC)
David Miller was the absolute game-changer in South Africa's crushing 76-run win over India in the Super 8s (at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad).
He smashed a match-defining 63 off 35 balls (or reported as 62* off 33 in some highlights), full of exquisite ball-striking and counter-attacks. His knock helped SA post 187/7 after early trouble (reduced to 20/3), setting up the massive victory.
Post-match, Miller emphasized SA's maturity, simple approach, and staying "in their lane" proving India "are beatable."
Shimron Hetmyer (RR)
Shimron Hetmyer is in red-hot form for West Indies, lighting up the Super 8s with brutal power-hitting at No. 3.
Standout: Explosive 85 off 34 balls (strike rate 250, 7 sixes + 7 fours) vs Zimbabwe — helped WI post a mammoth 254/6 and win by 107 runs. This included the fastest T20 World Cup fifty by a West Indies player (19 balls).
Other knocks: 64(36) vs Scotland, 23(12) vs England, 46*(32) in another game — consistent firepower.
He's reasserting his quality as a middle-order destroyer, filling big shoes and delivering brutal beauty with strength and confidence.
Akeal Hosein (CSK - Brilliant Performance)
Akeal Hosein (CSK's new signing vibe in highlights) has been a spin wizard for West Indies, especially in dominant spells.
Brilliant in the 107-run thrashing of Zimbabwe: 3/28 (including powerplay mastery and a double-wicket maiden in some games). Teamed with Gudakesh Motie (4 wickets) to bowl Zimbabwe out for 147.
Other moments: Bounced back after conceding sixes to take key wickets (e.g., dismissing the Mosca brothers vs Italy early).
His disciplined, wicket-to-wicket left-arm spin and powerplay breakthroughs have been crucial in WI's Super 8 dominance.
Aiden Markram (LSG)
Aiden Markram, South Africa's captain, has been in smashing top-order form while leading the side.
Tournament batting: Around 182 runs in 5 innings (avg ~45, high strike rate ~187), including aggressive knocks.
Key highlights: Unbeaten 86* off 44 (12 boundaries) vs New Zealand — set up wins. In the India match: Contributed to SA's strategy, praised adaptability on tricky wickets, and used off-spin effectively.
He's been a consistent run-machine (often opening), with belligerent cameos like 28 off 11 vs UAE, helping SA maintain strong records.
Marco Jansen (PBKS)
Marco Jansen has been a lethal pace weapon for South Africa, using bounce, swing, and variations.
Standout: 4/22 in a telling spell vs India (3.5 overs) wrapped up the innings with pace, bounce, and unplayable heat to seal the 76-run win.
Earlier: 4-wicket hauls (e.g., POTM vs New Zealand with slower balls/knuckle variations). His bag of tricks (offcutters, knuckle-palm ball) has lit up SA's pace-off masterclass.
As PBKS's all-round asset, his death bowling and lower-order hitting add massive value.
