Meet 7 Dog Dads of Indian Cricket: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma And...

Updated:Aug 13, 2025, 08:16 PM IST
Burning Topic

1/8
Burning Topic

The Supreme Court of India has recently ordered the removal and sheltering of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR amid rising concerns about dog bites and rabies. This intense debate on stray dogs is a burning topic across the country. Against this backdrop, here are 7 celebrated cricketers who openly love and cherish dogs.

 

MS Dhoni

2/8
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni is known for his deep love for dogs, owning several including huskies and a Belgian Malinois named Sam, his favorite. His dogs live with him in his farmhouse and are often featured in his social media posts.

 

Sachin Tendulkar

3/8
Sachin Tendulkar

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has two dogs named Max and Spike. His affection for his pets reflects his softer side beyond the cricket field.

 

Hardik Pandya

4/8
Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya is a proud owner of two Lhasa Apsos, Aston and Bentley, often sharing their adorable moments on Instagram, showing his fondness for dogs.

 

Rohit Sharma

5/8
Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma, also known as "Hitman," had a beloved pet Beagle named Magic, whom he lost in 2023. He adored Magic deeply, even dedicating his half-century during an India vs Sri Lanka ODI match to his furry friend.

 

KL Rahul

6/8
KL Rahul

KL Rahul’s companion dog Simba, a Chow Chow, is cherished deeply. Rahul frequently shares playful and affectionate moments with Simba on social platforms.

 

Virat Kohli

7/8
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli was the proud owner of a Beagle named Bruno. Although Bruno has passed away, Kohli’s affection for dogs remains strong, and he often interacts with dogs during his travels.

 

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

8/8
Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar owns a Labrador Retriever named Alex. The pacer enjoys sharing moments spent with Alex, reflecting his love for dogs and animals.

 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK