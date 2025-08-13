Meet 7 Dog Dads of Indian Cricket: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma And...
The Supreme Court of India has recently ordered the removal and sheltering of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR amid rising concerns about dog bites and rabies. This intense debate on stray dogs is a burning topic across the country. Against this backdrop, here are 8 celebrated cricketers who openly love and cherish dogs.
Burning Topic
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni is known for his deep love for dogs, owning several including huskies and a Belgian Malinois named Sam, his favorite. His dogs live with him in his farmhouse and are often featured in his social media posts.
Sachin Tendulkar
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has two dogs named Max and Spike. His affection for his pets reflects his softer side beyond the cricket field.
Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya is a proud owner of two Lhasa Apsos, Aston and Bentley, often sharing their adorable moments on Instagram, showing his fondness for dogs.
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma, also known as "Hitman," had a beloved pet Beagle named Magic, whom he lost in 2023. He adored Magic deeply, even dedicating his half-century during an India vs Sri Lanka ODI match to his furry friend.
KL Rahul
KL Rahul’s companion dog Simba, a Chow Chow, is cherished deeply. Rahul frequently shares playful and affectionate moments with Simba on social platforms.
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli was the proud owner of a Beagle named Bruno. Although Bruno has passed away, Kohli’s affection for dogs remains strong, and he often interacts with dogs during his travels.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Bhuvneshwar Kumar owns a Labrador Retriever named Alex. The pacer enjoys sharing moments spent with Alex, reflecting his love for dogs and animals.
