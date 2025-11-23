Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2988279https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/cricket/meet-7-explosive-foreign-wk-options-who-can-fetch-big-bucks-by-rcb-csk-mi-kkr-pbks-gt-lsg-dc-rr-srh-in-ipl-2026-auction-check-in-pics-2988279
NewsPhotosMeet 7 Explosive Foreign WK Options Who Can Fetch Big Bucks By RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR & SRH In IPL 2026 Auction - Check In Pics
photoDetails

Meet 7 Explosive Foreign WK Options Who Can Fetch Big Bucks By RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR & SRH In IPL 2026 Auction - Check In Pics

Explore 7 explosive foreign wicketkeeper options who could fetch big bucks at the IPL 2026 Auction, including Inglis, Finn Allen, De Kock and Gurbaz.

Updated:Nov 23, 2025, 09:45 AM IST
Follow Us

Overseas WK Options

1/10
Overseas WK Options

As IPL 2026 auction approaches, teams are hunting for explosive overseas wicketkeeper options who can instantly strengthen their top order. Here are 7 foreign WK-batters who could attract big money from RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR and SRH.

 

Follow Us

Josh Inglis

2/10
Josh Inglis

Josh Inglis brings rapid scoring, adaptability and finishing ability, making him one of the most sought-after overseas WK options. His power-hitting in the middle order and T20 experience across leagues make him a strong contender for a big payday.

Follow Us

Tim Seifert

3/10
Tim Seifert

Tim Seifert is known for his explosive starts in the powerplay, fearless strokeplay and reliable glove work. His aggressive approach can instantly boost teams looking for a dynamic top-order wicketkeeper-batter.

Follow Us

Finn Allen

4/10
Finn Allen

Finn Allen is one of the most destructive young openers in world cricket. His ultra-aggressive strike rate and boundary-hitting ability make him a hot pick for franchises needing a high-impact opener who can change games early.

Follow Us

Jamie Smith

5/10
Jamie Smith

Jamie Smith has emerged as a rising wicketkeeper talent with a strong technique and clean striking ability. His recent white-ball form has put him on the radar of several IPL teams seeking long-term dependable WK options.

Follow Us

Jordan Cox

6/10
Jordan Cox

Jordan Cox offers versatility, sharp wicketkeeping skills and fearless batting across positions. His ability to accelerate quickly and finish games makes him one of the underrated overseas assets in this auction.

Follow Us

Quinton de Kock

7/10
Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock remains one of the most experienced and destructive T20 wicketkeepers in the world. With leadership qualities, match-winning ability and consistency, he is expected to command premium attention from multiple franchises.

Follow Us

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

8/10
Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Rahmanullah Gurbaz brings raw power, aggressive intent and instant impact at the top. His strike rate, fearless shot-making and growing T20 reputation make him a high-demand WK option for franchise rebuilding.

 

Follow Us

Why They’re Valuable

9/10
Why They’re Valuable

All seven wicketkeepers provide explosive batting, multi-phase scoring and reliable keeping skills. Teams seeking depth, flexibility and immediate top-order impact will view these players as premium overseas buys.

Follow Us

In Demand

10/10
In Demand

With IPL 2026 squads reshaping, these foreign wicketkeeper-batters could trigger intense bidding wars. Expect RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR and SRH to keep a close watch.

 

Follow Us
IPL 2026 AuctionIPL 2026 overseas playersIPL 2026 overseas wicketkeepersIPL 2026 foreign WKIPL 2026 WK-batter optionsbest foreign wicketkeepers IPLexplosive overseas batters IPLIPL 2026 top buysIPL 2026 most expensive playersIPL 2026 mega auction targetsIPL 2026 foreign players listIPL 2026 wicketkeeper targetsIPL auction overseas WKRCB IPL 2026 targetsCSK IPL 2026 targetsMI IPL 2026 targetsKKR IPL 2026 targetsPBKS IPL 2026 targetsGT IPL 2026 targetsLSG IPL 2026 targetsDC IPL 2026 targetsRR IPL 2026 targetsSRH IPL 2026 targetsJosh Inglis IPLTim Seifert IPLFinn Allen IPLJamie Smith IPLJordan Cox IPLQuinton de Kock IPLRahmanullah Gurbaz IPLIPL 2026 big buysIPL 2026 rising starsIPL 2026 WK shortlistIPL 2026 foreign talentsbest T20 wicketkeepersbest overseas openers IPLaggressive WK batters IPLIPL 2026 squad rebuildIPL 2026 batting optionsIPL 2026 power hittersIPL 2026 top-order battersIPL 2026 wicketkeeper listIPL 2026 foreign re
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
LSG
4 Players LSG Might Target At IPL 2026 Auction: Glenn Maxwell, Matheesha Pathirana And...
camera icon7
title
Dhurandhar
Meet 22-Year-Old, Name Linked To Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Buzz; Praised By Aditya Dhar And Surprising Connection To Yami Gautam
camera icon7
title
Who Was Harman Sidhu
Who Was Harman Sidhu? Punjabi Singer Who Died In Tragic Road Accident At 37 - A Look At His Life, Rise To Fame And His Impressive Social Media Following
camera icon10
title
Travis Head
Travis Head Net Worth 2025: How Rich Is Australia's One Of The Biggest Match Winners? Check Contract, IPL Earnings And More
camera icon10
title
Ross Taylor
5 Cricketers Who Have Played 100 Matches In All Formats: Mushfiqur Rahim Joins Virat Kohli, David Warner - Check In Pics