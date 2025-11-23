Meet 7 Explosive Foreign WK Options Who Can Fetch Big Bucks By RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR & SRH In IPL 2026 Auction - Check In Pics
Explore 7 explosive foreign wicketkeeper options who could fetch big bucks at the IPL 2026 Auction, including Inglis, Finn Allen, De Kock and Gurbaz.
Overseas WK Options
As IPL 2026 auction approaches, teams are hunting for explosive overseas wicketkeeper options who can instantly strengthen their top order. Here are 7 foreign WK-batters who could attract big money from RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR and SRH.
Josh Inglis
Josh Inglis brings rapid scoring, adaptability and finishing ability, making him one of the most sought-after overseas WK options. His power-hitting in the middle order and T20 experience across leagues make him a strong contender for a big payday.
Tim Seifert
Tim Seifert is known for his explosive starts in the powerplay, fearless strokeplay and reliable glove work. His aggressive approach can instantly boost teams looking for a dynamic top-order wicketkeeper-batter.
Finn Allen
Finn Allen is one of the most destructive young openers in world cricket. His ultra-aggressive strike rate and boundary-hitting ability make him a hot pick for franchises needing a high-impact opener who can change games early.
Jamie Smith
Jamie Smith has emerged as a rising wicketkeeper talent with a strong technique and clean striking ability. His recent white-ball form has put him on the radar of several IPL teams seeking long-term dependable WK options.
Jordan Cox
Jordan Cox offers versatility, sharp wicketkeeping skills and fearless batting across positions. His ability to accelerate quickly and finish games makes him one of the underrated overseas assets in this auction.
Quinton de Kock
Quinton de Kock remains one of the most experienced and destructive T20 wicketkeepers in the world. With leadership qualities, match-winning ability and consistency, he is expected to command premium attention from multiple franchises.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Rahmanullah Gurbaz brings raw power, aggressive intent and instant impact at the top. His strike rate, fearless shot-making and growing T20 reputation make him a high-demand WK option for franchise rebuilding.
Why They’re Valuable
All seven wicketkeepers provide explosive batting, multi-phase scoring and reliable keeping skills. Teams seeking depth, flexibility and immediate top-order impact will view these players as premium overseas buys.
In Demand
With IPL 2026 squads reshaping, these foreign wicketkeeper-batters could trigger intense bidding wars. Expect RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR and SRH to keep a close watch.
Trending Photos