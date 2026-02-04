Meet 7 Pakistan cricketers who posted anti-India remarks during Operation Sindoor; Two are in T20 WC 2026 squad
Discover 7 Pakistani cricketers who posted controversial anti-India messages during Operation Sindoor. Two cricketers feature in their T20 World Cup 2026 squads. Pakistan boycotts IND vs PAK clash in solidarity with Bangladesh.
Pakistan has decided to boycott the IND vs PAK match in the T20 World Cup 2026 (scheduled for Feb 15 in Colombo), in solidarity with Bangladesh after the ICC excluded them from the tournament over their refusal to play in India due to security concerns.
Shahid Afridi
Posted a strong anti-India statement during Operation Sindoor, accusing India of aggression and fully aligning with Pakistan’s military narrative.
Mohammad Rizwan
Shared a politically charged message supporting Pakistan’s position, delivering a veiled criticism of India amid the rising tensions.
Iftikhar Ahmed
Made a direct anti-India remark, defending Pakistan’s response and openly challenging India’s claims during the conflict
Shoaib Malik
Posted in support of Pakistan’s armed forces, indirectly criticizing India and calling for national unity against “outside aggression.”
Rumman Raees
Praised Pakistan’s military and subtly mocked India while expressing strong nationalistic sentiments during the Operation Sindoor period.
Faheem Ashraf
Sparked major controversy with an Instagram post featuring Ghibli-style art showing a Pakistani soldier applying sindoor to an Indian woman in a tricolour sari, captioned “New Chapter Begins.” It was widely interpreted as mocking India’s dignity and the pain following the Pahalgam attack.
Abrar Ahmed
Mocked the Indian Air Force in March 2025 by posting a photo of himself with a cup of tea, captioned “Fantastic Tea,” reviving references to the 2019 Abhinandan incident during the heightened tensions of Operation Sindoor. Part of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad.
Pakistan T20 WC 2026 Squad
Pakistan squad: Salman Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq
