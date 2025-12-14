Meet 7 Players With A Rs 2 Crore Base Price Who Could Fetch Big Bucks From RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR And SRH At IPL 2026 Auction – In Pics
Discover the top 7 cricketers with a Rs2 crore base price poised to spark intense bidding wars at the IPL 2026 auction, including stars like Cameron Green, David Miller, Venkatesh Iyer, Liam Livingstone, and Ravi Bishnoi. These versatile players could command massive sums as franchises like RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, and others vie for game-changers ahead of the December 16 event in Abu Dhabi. Stay tuned for high-stakes surprises!
Meet 7 Players With Rs2 Crore Base Price Who Could Fetch Big Bucks at IPL 2026
The IPL 2026 auction is around the corner, and franchises are preparing to spend big on players who can make a difference. These 7 cricketers, all with a base price of Rs 2 crore, are expected to attract massive bids from RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, and SRH. Their performances in domestic, international, and T20 leagues make them highly sought after.
Cameron Green (Australia)
Cameron Green is one of the most versatile all-rounders in world cricket. Known for his ability to hit big sixes and bowl effective medium pace, Green can turn games single-handedly. His experience in T20 leagues and international cricket makes him a key asset for any IPL franchise looking for balance in the side. Expect franchises to bid aggressively for the Australian star.
David Miller (South Africa)
David Miller is a proven finisher and one of the most dangerous middle-order batsmen in T20 cricket. His ability to score quickly under pressure has made him a match-winner for South Africa and in various T20 leagues worldwide. Miller’s calm temperament and power-hitting skills make him a potential game-changer in the IPL 2026 auction.
Venkatesh Iyer (India)
Venkatesh Iyer has become a household name in Indian cricket due to his explosive batting and handy medium-pace bowling. He can bat anywhere in the order and adapt to any situation, making him a flexible option for IPL teams. Iyer’s performances in previous IPL seasons and domestic cricket suggest he could fetch a huge price in 2026.
Liam Livingstone (England)
Liam Livingstone is a T20 powerhouse, capable of dismantling bowling attacks with his attacking style. The English all-rounder can bowl spin and bat in the top or middle order, giving teams a dual advantage. His experience in international cricket and T20 leagues worldwide makes him one of the most exciting prospects for franchises at the IPL 2026 auction.
Ben Duckett (England)
Ben Duckett is a stylish top-order batsman with a wide range of shots and the ability to anchor or accelerate innings as needed. Duckett has experience in T20 leagues across the globe and can provide stability to a franchise’s batting lineup. His consistent performances make him a smart buy at a ₹2 crore base price.
Jamie Smith (England)
Jamie Smith is a young and dynamic batsman, capable of changing games in the middle order. He can also keep wickets, offering teams additional flexibility. Smith’s aggressive approach and fearless attitude in T20 cricket make him a highly desirable player in the IPL 2026 auction. Franchises looking for young talent with big potential will be keeping a close eye on him.
Ravi Bishnoi (India)
Ravi Bishnoi is one of India’s brightest spin prospects, known for his left-arm wrist spin and knack for picking up crucial wickets. Bishnoi has impressed in the IPL before, and his consistency in domestic and international T20 matches makes him a valuable asset. Teams in need of a quality spinner who can take wickets in the middle overs are likely to bid high for him.
May Break Banks
These 7 players, each with a Rs2 crore base price, are expected to attract huge attention from franchises across the IPL. With multiple teams looking to strengthen their squads ahead of IPL 2026, these cricketers could be the biggest surprises of the auction. Who will end up being the most expensive buy? Only the auction will tell. Stay tuned for live updates and player price revelations.
