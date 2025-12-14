Advertisement
NewsPhotosMeet 7 Players With Rs 75 Lakh Base Price Who Could Fetch Big Bucks From RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR And SRH At IPL 2026 Auction – In Pics
Meet 7 Players With Rs 75 Lakh Base Price Who Could Fetch Big Bucks From RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR And SRH At IPL 2026 Auction – In Pics

Sarfaraz Khan, Prithvi Shaw, Deepak Hooda, Pathum Nissanka, Shamar Joseph, Dasun Shanaka, and Bevon-John Jacobs. These talented players offer explosive batting, all-round utility, and finishing prowess that franchises like RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, and others may target for big bucks.

Updated:Dec 14, 2025, 07:43 AM IST
The IPL 2026 auction is shaping up to be thrilling as franchises target players who can make an immediate impact. These 7 cricketers, each with a base price of Rs75 lakh, are expected to attract attention from RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, and SRH. Their performances in domestic circuits, international cricket, and T20 leagues make them strong auction prospects.

Sarfaraz Khan is known for his explosive batting and ability to finish games under pressure. A top-order batsman with elegant stroke play, Sarfaraz has impressed in domestic cricket and previous IPL seasons. Franchises seeking a dynamic Indian batsman who can accelerate scoring will likely bid aggressively for him at the Rs75 lakh base price.

 

Prithvi Shaw is a fearless opener who can change games in the powerplay with his aggressive stroke play. With experience at both international and IPL levels, Shaw can provide quick starts and momentum to his team. His consistency and ability to handle pressure situations make him a strong contender in the IPL 2026 auction.

Deepak Hooda is a versatile all-rounder capable of contributing with both bat and ball. He can play in the middle order and provide depth to the batting lineup while also being handy with his off-spin. Hooda’s flexibility and T20 experience make him a valuable option for franchises looking to strengthen their squad balance.

Pathum Nissanka has made a name for himself as a dependable top-order batsman in Sri Lanka’s T20 sides. Known for his composure and ability to anchor innings, Nissanka can guide his team in crucial situations. IPL franchises will be keen to add the Sri Lankan talent to their roster for stability and experience in pressure matches.

Shamar Joseph is a hard-hitting middle-order batsman from the West Indies who can accelerate the scoring in the death overs. With his experience in T20 leagues worldwide, Joseph brings power-hitting and finishing ability, making him a dangerous prospect for any IPL side in need of a finisher.

Dasun Shanaka is a dynamic all-rounder and proven T20 leader. He can hit big shots, bowl medium pace, and contribute in the field, offering multiple skills in one package. Shanaka’s experience in international cricket and T20 leagues makes him a smart buy for teams looking for a versatile player.

 

Bevon-John Jacobs is a young and promising talent from New Zealand, known for his aggressive batting and handy bowling skills. Jacobs can bat in the top or middle order and provide valuable depth to any squad. His potential to deliver match-winning performances makes him an interesting pick at Rs75 lakh.

These 7 players, each with a base price of Rs 75 lakh, are expected to generate significant interest from IPL franchises. With multiple teams aiming to strengthen their lineups for IPL 2026, these players could turn out to be surprise bargains. Who will emerge as the highest bidder? Only the auction will reveal. Stay tuned for live updates, player price movements, and expert analysis.

 

