Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2995351https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/cricket/meet-7-uncapped-stars-from-smat-that-may-fetch-big-bucks-from-rcb-csk-mi-kkr-pbks-gt-lsg-dc-rr-srh-in-ipl-2026-auction-in-pics-2995351
NewsPhotosMeet 7 Uncapped Stars From SMAT That May Fetch Big Bucks From RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH In IPL 2026 Auction - In Pics
photoDetails

Meet 7 Uncapped Stars From SMAT That May Fetch Big Bucks From RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH In IPL 2026 Auction - In Pics

Discover 7 uncapped SMAT 2025/26 sensations—like explosive batter Salil Arora, pace ace Shivam Shukla, and all-rounder Auqib Nabi who could spark bidding wars at the IPL 2026 auction, spotlighting fits for RCB, CSK, MI, and more in this exclusive 8-slide visual showcase of rising Indian talents primed for T20 glory.

Updated:Dec 12, 2025, 07:28 PM IST
Follow Us

7 Uncapped SMAT

1/8
7 Uncapped SMAT

Meet 7 Uncapped SMAT Stars Who May Fetch Big Bucks in IPL 2026 Auction (In Pics) Featuring potential picks for RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR & SRH

 

Follow Us

Salil Arora

2/8
Salil Arora

Salil Arora – Consistent Power-Hitter

-Known for explosive middle-order cameos - Strong strike rate in crunch moments - Attracting interest from teams needing a finisher

Follow Us

Shivam Shukla

3/8
Shivam Shukla

Shivam Shukla – The Breakthrough Pace Sensation

- Standout wicket-taker in SMAT - Dead-accurate with the new ball - Ideal fit for teams seeking young Indian pacers

Follow Us

Auqib Nabi

4/8
Auqib Nabi

Auqib Nabi – J&K’s Rising All-Round Star

-Impressive seam-bowling all-rounder - Provides control in middle overs - Multi-utility player perfect for IPL tactics

Follow Us

Suyash Prabhudessai

5/8
Suyash Prabhudessai

Suyash Prabhudessai - Impact Player With Big-Hitting Ability

- Known for fearless stroke play - Great finishing potential - Could attract bids from teams seeking Indian power-hitters

Follow Us

Akshat Raghuvanshi

6/8
Akshat Raghuvanshi

Akshat Raghuvanshi - Dependable Young Batter

- Compact technique and consistency - Strong domestic numbers - Ideal long-term investment for franchises

Follow Us

Sunny Sandhu

7/8
Sunny Sandhu

Sunny Sandhu - Dynamic All-Round Talent

-Medium-pace bowling + aggressive batting - Offers balance to any squad - High-value uncapped pick for IPL scouts

Follow Us

Ritik Taida

8/8
Ritik Taida

Ritika Taida – SMAT’s Breakout Performer - Electric fielding + sharp finishing ability  -One of the most promising uncapped young talents  - Expected to draw attention from multiple IPL teams

Follow Us
SMAT 2025 uncapped playersIPL 2026 auction picksuncapped Indian players IPLSMAT stars IPL auctionIPL 2026 uncapped talentsIPL 2026 sleeper picksIPL 2026 breakout playersIPL 2026 auction predictionsIPL 2026 young Indian playersIPL 2026 team targetsRCB uncapped playersCSK uncapped playersMI uncapped playersKKR uncapped playersPBKS uncapped playersGT uncapped playersLSG uncapped playersDC uncapped playersRR uncapped playersSRH uncapped playersSMAT performers 2025best SMAT players 2025Salil Arora IPL 2026Shivam Shukla IPL 2026Auqib Nabi IPL 2026Suyash Prabhudessai IPL 2026Akshat Raghuvanshi IPL 2026Sunny Sandhu IPL 2026Ritika Taida IPL 2026IPL 2026 dark horse picksIPL 2026 budget buysIPL 2026 all roundersIPL 2026 batters to watchIPL 2026 bowlers to watchIPL 2026 scouting reportIPL 2026 player analysisIndian domestic cricket starsIPL 2026 talent watchSMAT 2025 top performersIPL 2026 most valuable uncappedIPL 2026 potential million buys
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
one pot meals
7 Cozy One-Pot Winter Dinners For Lazy Nights: Easy, Vegetarian & Surprisingly Healthy
camera icon5
title
Auto news
Planning To Buy Automatic Car? Check Out 4 Pros And 3 Cons
camera icon20
title
Vaibhav Suryavanshi age fraud
Fact Check: Is Vaibhav Suryavanshi Truly 14? Inside The Age Fraud Controversy - In Pics
camera icon7
title
Rs Value
How A Falling Rupee Squeezes Middle-Class Budgets — But Also Helps India Compete Globally
camera icon11
title
ICC WTC 2025-27
Updated WTC 2025-27 Table After NZ Beat WI: India Slip Below Pakistan, Final Hopes Fade; Check Full List