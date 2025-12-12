Meet 7 Uncapped Stars From SMAT That May Fetch Big Bucks From RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH In IPL 2026 Auction - In Pics
Discover 7 uncapped SMAT 2025/26 sensations—like explosive batter Salil Arora, pace ace Shivam Shukla, and all-rounder Auqib Nabi who could spark bidding wars at the IPL 2026 auction, spotlighting fits for RCB, CSK, MI, and more in this exclusive 8-slide visual showcase of rising Indian talents primed for T20 glory.
7 Uncapped SMAT
Meet 7 Uncapped SMAT Stars Who May Fetch Big Bucks in IPL 2026 Auction (In Pics) Featuring potential picks for RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR & SRH
Salil Arora
Salil Arora – Consistent Power-Hitter
-Known for explosive middle-order cameos - Strong strike rate in crunch moments - Attracting interest from teams needing a finisher
Shivam Shukla
Shivam Shukla – The Breakthrough Pace Sensation
- Standout wicket-taker in SMAT - Dead-accurate with the new ball - Ideal fit for teams seeking young Indian pacers
Auqib Nabi
Auqib Nabi – J&K’s Rising All-Round Star
-Impressive seam-bowling all-rounder - Provides control in middle overs - Multi-utility player perfect for IPL tactics
Suyash Prabhudessai
Suyash Prabhudessai - Impact Player With Big-Hitting Ability
- Known for fearless stroke play - Great finishing potential - Could attract bids from teams seeking Indian power-hitters
Akshat Raghuvanshi
Akshat Raghuvanshi - Dependable Young Batter
- Compact technique and consistency - Strong domestic numbers - Ideal long-term investment for franchises
Sunny Sandhu
Sunny Sandhu - Dynamic All-Round Talent
-Medium-pace bowling + aggressive batting - Offers balance to any squad - High-value uncapped pick for IPL scouts
Ritik Taida
Ritika Taida – SMAT’s Breakout Performer - Electric fielding + sharp finishing ability -One of the most promising uncapped young talents - Expected to draw attention from multiple IPL teams
Trending Photos