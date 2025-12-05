Meet 9 All-Rounders Who Can Fetch Big Bucks By RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH In IPL 2026 Auction - Check In Pics
Cameron Green Rs2 Cr? Hasaranga, Livingstone, Venkatesh – 9 All-Rounders Who Can Fetch 20-30 Cr in IPL 2026 Auction”
IPL 2026 Auction: Meet 9 All-Rounders With ₹2 Crore Base Price Who Can Trigger Mega Bidding Wars
With franchises like RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR and SRH hunting for quality all-rounders, these nine names could attract massive bids in the upcoming auction.
Cameron Green:
Cameron Green enters the auction as one of the most sought-after all-rounders. His ability to bat in the top order, bowl at 140+ and deliver in pressure situations makes him a premium pick for teams looking for power and balance.
Why Teams Want Green:
With his explosive batting and match-changing spells, Green fits perfectly into the roles required by MI, RCB, GT or LSG. His base price is high, but his impact value is even higher.
Venkatesh Iyer:
Venkatesh Iyer brings left-hand power-hitting, medium-pace bowling and IPL experience. Known for game-changing knocks in the powerplay, he offers the perfect domestic all-round option.
Why Iyer Will Get Big Bids:
Teams lacking a left-hander in the middle order or a sixth bowler like CSK, PBKS or KKR will see immense value in Iyer’s versatility.
Liam Livingstone:
One of the most explosive hitters in world cricket, Liam Livingstone can take down spin and pace with ease. His leg-spin and off-spin add crucial bowling depth.
Why Livingstone Is a Hot Pick:
Teams like PBKS, RCB, MI and SRH value his 360-degree hitting and ability to clear boundaries effortlessly, especially on smaller grounds.
Why Hasaranga Will Be in Demand:
Spin-friendly venues in Chennai, Jaipur and Kolkata make him a top target for CSK, KKR, RR and GT.
Wanindu Hasaranga:
Sri Lanka’s spin maestro Wanindu Hasaranga brings elite wicket-taking ability along with handy lower-order hitting. He remains one of T20 cricket’s most effective leg-spinners.
Daryl Mitchell:
New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell combines reliability with clutch finishing. He adapts to any batting role and can contribute with medium pace when needed.
Matthew Short:
Matthew Short has emerged as a dynamic all-round option with explosive opening skills and off-spin that breaks partnerships. His recent T20 form boosts his value.
David Wiese:
Veteran all-rounder David Wiese offers finishing power, experience in global leagues and useful seam bowling. His ability to perform under pressure makes him a strong backup overseas pick.
Shakib Al Hasan:
One of the most decorated all-rounders in T20 cricket, Shakib Al Hasan brings unmatched experience, left-arm spin and smart middle-order batting. He remains a tactical asset for any team.
Akeal Hosein:
Akeal Hosein is among the most economical left-arm spinners in T20s. Known for Powerplay breakthroughs and tight middle-overs spells, he is a shrewd buy for spin-reliant teams.
