Meet 9 Muslim Cricketers Born In Pakistan Who Ditched Pakistan To Star For Other Countries - One Even Played For India; From Usman Khawaja To Imran Tahir

Born: Lahore (now in Pakistan)

Played for: India

Career: Represented India in Test cricket before Partition

Gul Mohammad made his Test debut for India in 1946, before Partition. A left-handed batter known for his graceful stroke play, he represented India in eight Tests until 1952. In those appearances, he scored 166 runs at an average of 11.06, earning a reputation as a talented domestic star who struggled to replicate his performances in the international arena during his Indian stint.