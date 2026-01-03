Meet 9 Muslim Cricketers Born In Pakistan Who Ditched Pakistan To Star For Other Countries - One Even Played For India; From Usman Khawaja To Imran Tahir
9 Muslim Cricketers Born In Pakistan Starred Abroad
Usman Khawaja – Australia
Born: Islamabad, Pakistan
Migrated to Australia as a young child
Left-handed opening batsman
87 Tests, 5,000+ runs, multiple Ashes centuries
Imran Tahir – South Africa
Born: Lahore region, Pakistan
Migrated to South Africa
Legendary leg-spinner with fiery celebrations
Leading wicket-taker for Proteas in multiple World Cups
Famous for dramatic on-field running celebrations
Sikandar Raza – Zimbabwe
Born: Sialkot, Pakistan
Moved to Zimbabwe in early 2000s
Premier all-rounder
Multiple ODI centuries and five-wicket hauls
Zimbabwe’s key performer and spiritual leader
Fawad Ahmed – Australia
Born: Swabi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan
Granted asylum in Australia
Mystery leg-spinner with deceptive googlies
Represented Australia in ODIs and T20Is
Renowned for his variations and sharp spin
Shaiman Anwar – United Arab Emirates
Born: Sialkot, Pakistan
Migrated to UAE
Dependable top-order batsman
Scored UAE’s first-ever ODI century
Key performer in 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup
Saad Bin Zafar – Canada
Born: Gujranwala region, Pakistan
Current captain of Canada
Left-arm orthodox spinner and handy batsman
Vital all-rounder in ODIs and T20Is
Leading Canada’s rise in associate cricket
Ali Khan – United States
Born: Attock, Pakistan
Fast bowler for the USA
Known for raw pace in T20 leagues like CPL and MLC
Emerging star in American cricket
Regularly clocks 140+ km/h
Bilal Khan – Oman
Born: Pakistan
Left-arm fast bowler
Oman’s all-time leading wicket-taker
100+ international wickets
Backbone of Oman’s bowling attack
Gul Mohammad
Born: Lahore (now in Pakistan)
Played for: India
Career: Represented India in Test cricket before Partition
Gul Mohammad made his Test debut for India in 1946, before Partition. A left-handed batter known for his graceful stroke play, he represented India in eight Tests until 1952. In those appearances, he scored 166 runs at an average of 11.06, earning a reputation as a talented domestic star who struggled to replicate his performances in the international arena during his Indian stint.
