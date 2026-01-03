Advertisement
Meet 9 Muslim Cricketers Born In Pakistan Who Ditched Pakistan To Star For Other Countries - One Even Played For India; From Usman Khawaja To Imran Tahir

9 Muslim cricketers born in Pakistan who ditched Pakistan to star abroad – one even played for India! From Usman Khawaja (Australia) & Imran Tahir (South Africa) to migration legends & shocking successes. Exclusive journeys revealed
 

Updated:Jan 03, 2026, 08:45 AM IST
9 Muslim Cricketers Born In Pakistan Starred Abroad

9 Muslim Cricketers Born In Pakistan Starred Abroad

9 Muslim cricketers born in Pakistan who ditched Pakistan to star abroad – one even played for India! From Usman Khawaja (Australia) & Imran Tahir (South Africa) to migration legends & shocking successes. Exclusive journeys revealed  

Usman Khawaja – Australia

Usman Khawaja – Australia

Born: Islamabad, Pakistan

Migrated to Australia as a young child

Left-handed opening batsman

87 Tests, 5,000+ runs, multiple Ashes centuries

Imran Tahir – South Africa

Imran Tahir – South Africa

Born: Lahore region, Pakistan

Migrated to South Africa

Legendary leg-spinner with fiery celebrations

Leading wicket-taker for Proteas in multiple World Cups

Famous for dramatic on-field running celebrations

Sikandar Raza – Zimbabwe

Sikandar Raza – Zimbabwe

Born: Sialkot, Pakistan

Moved to Zimbabwe in early 2000s

Premier all-rounder

Multiple ODI centuries and five-wicket hauls

Zimbabwe’s key performer and spiritual leader

Fawad Ahmed – Australia

Fawad Ahmed – Australia

Born: Swabi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan

Granted asylum in Australia

Mystery leg-spinner with deceptive googlies

Represented Australia in ODIs and T20Is

Renowned for his variations and sharp spin

Shaiman Anwar – United Arab Emirates

Shaiman Anwar – United Arab Emirates

Born: Sialkot, Pakistan

Migrated to UAE

Dependable top-order batsman

Scored UAE’s first-ever ODI century

Key performer in 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup

Saad Bin Zafar – Canada

Saad Bin Zafar – Canada

Born: Gujranwala region, Pakistan

Current captain of Canada

Left-arm orthodox spinner and handy batsman

Vital all-rounder in ODIs and T20Is

Leading Canada’s rise in associate cricket

Ali Khan – United States

Ali Khan – United States

Born: Attock, Pakistan

Fast bowler for the USA

Known for raw pace in T20 leagues like CPL and MLC

Emerging star in American cricket

Regularly clocks 140+ km/h

Bilal Khan – Oman

Bilal Khan – Oman

Born: Pakistan

Left-arm fast bowler

Oman’s all-time leading wicket-taker

100+ international wickets

Backbone of Oman’s bowling attack

Gul Mohammad

Gul Mohammad

Born: Lahore (now in Pakistan)

Played for: India

Career: Represented India in Test cricket before Partition

Gul Mohammad made his Test debut for India in 1946, before Partition. A left-handed batter known for his graceful stroke play, he represented India in eight Tests until 1952. In those appearances, he scored 166 runs at an average of 11.06, earning a reputation as a talented domestic star who struggled to replicate his performances in the international arena during his Indian stint.

