Meet 9 Players That Can Fetch Big Bucks By RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH In IPL 2026 Auction - Check In Pics
IPL 2026 Auction: 9 Released Players Who May Fetch Big Bucks; In Pics
Liam Livingstone
(Released by RCB) The English power-hitter remains one of the most explosive T20 batters. His all-round ability makes him a high-value pick despite being released.
Andre Russell
(Released by KKR) A shocking release. Even at this stage, Russ is a match-winner capable of turning games single-handedly. Expect multiple franchises to chase him.
Ravi Bishnoi
(Released by LSG) One of India’s top T20 leg-spinners. His control, consistency and potential make him a premium spinner in the open market.
Venkatesh Iyer
(Released by KKR)
A proven finisher and useful seam-bowling option. Teams looking for a dynamic middle-order hitter will circle around him.
Jonny Bairstow
(Released by MI) Explosive at the top and experienced in Indian conditions. Bairstow could spark a bidding war among teams needing an aggressive opener.
Matheesha Pathirana
(Released by CSK)
The “Baby Malinga” remains one of the most dangerous death bowlers in T20 cricket. His release makes him one of the most valuable pacers available.
Wanindu Hasaranga
(Released by RR) A world-class leg-spinner and impactful lower-order batter. Hasaranga brings two-dimensional value — a must-have for many franchises.
Glenn Maxwell
(Released by PBKS)
A veteran match-winner and spin-hitter. Maxwell’s ability to change games in a span of balls ensures he will attract strong bids again.
Faf du Plessis
(Released by DC) A proven leader and high-scoring opener. His fitness and form make him a reliable top-order option for experience-hungry franchises.
