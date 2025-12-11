Advertisement
Meet All 10 IPL Owners Of RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH In IPL 2026 Auction - Check In Picks

Shah Rukh Khan Rs64 Cr vs Ambani Rs2.75 Cr! Meet IPL 2026 Owners of RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, SRH + Who Has 13 Slots to Fill Before Abu Dhabi Mega Auction

Updated:Dec 11, 2025, 04:04 PM IST
IPL 2026 Mini-Auction Overview

1/15
IPL 2026 Mini-Auction Overview

The IPL 2026 mini-auction is set for December 16, 2025, at the state-of-the-art Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. All ten franchises will compete to strengthen their squads as they chase 77 open player slots.

Auction Scale and Player Pool

2/15
Auction Scale and Player Pool

A massive 1,390 players registered for the mini-auction, out of which 350 were shortlisted. Teams together will spend from a combined auction purse of ₹237.55 crore.

Retentions & Franchise Stability

3/15
Retentions & Franchise Stability

A total of 173 players have been retained across the ten teams. Franchise ownership structures remain stable, with no new teams added and no ownership transfers this cycle.

Chennai Super Kings – Ownership

4/15
Chennai Super Kings – Ownership

Owner: India Cements, led by N. Srinivasan

One of the IPL’s most established ownership groups, India Cements has guided CSK since the league’s inception, creating a culture rooted in consistency and strong leadership.

Purse remaining: Rs. 43.40 crore

Slots remaining: 9 (4 overseas)

CSK – Auction Strength & Strategy

5/15
CSK – Auction Strength & Strategy

With a sizeable purse of ₹43.40 crore, CSK enters the mini-auction with one of the strongest spending capacities. The management is expected to target experienced all-rounders and pace options.

Mumbai Indians – Ownership & Squad Status

6/15
Mumbai Indians – Ownership & Squad Status

Owner: Reliance Industries, headed by Mukesh Ambani India’s biggest corporate conglomerate continues to back MI’s long-term vision and analytics-driven recruitment model.

Purse remaining: Rs. 2.75 crore

Slots remaining: 5 (1 overseas)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru – Ownership

7/15
Royal Challengers Bengaluru – Ownership

Owner: United Spirits, represented by Diógo Aul

A globally recognised beverage company, United Spirits has reshaped RCB’s brand identity and commercial structure over the past decade.

Purse remaining: Rs. 16.40 crore

Slots remaining: 8 (2 overseas)

RCB – Auction Gameplan & Financial Muscle

8/15
RCB – Auction Gameplan & Financial Muscle

Captain - Rajat Patidar

Star Player - Virat Kohli 

They are the defending champions of the league.

Kolkata Knight Riders – Ownership

9/15
Kolkata Knight Riders – Ownership

Owners: Red Chillies Entertainment & Mehta Group (Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla)

KKR continues under one of IPL’s most high-profile ownership groups, blending Bollywood star power with strong corporate backing.

Purse remaining: Rs. 64.30 crore

Slots remaining: 13 (6 overseas)

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Ownership & Vision

10/15
Sunrisers Hyderabad – Ownership & Vision

Owner: Sun Group, under Kalanithi Maran

SRH’s ownership is known for a data-first approach in auctions and a strong focus on developing young Indian talent.

Purse remaining: Rs. 25.50 crore

Slots remaining: 10 (2 overseas)

 

Delhi Capitals

11/15
Delhi Capitals

Owners: JSW Sports & GMR Group (Parth Jindal, Kiran Kumar Grandhi) A dual-ownership model that brings together India’s leading infrastructure and manufacturing giants, DC is expected to pursue a balanced auction strategy.

Purse remaining: Rs. 21.80 crore

Slots remaining: 8 (5 overseas)

Rajasthan Royals – Franchise Structure

12/15
Rajasthan Royals – Franchise Structure

Owner: Emerging Media (Manoj Badale)

RR's ownership is known for its investment in scouting networks and nurturing young Indian talent, often unearthing breakout performers.

Purse remaining: Rs. 16.05 crore

Slots remaining: 9 (1 overseas)

Punjab Kings – Ownership & Auction Approach

13/15
Punjab Kings – Ownership & Auction Approach

Owners: Mohit Burman, Ness Wadia, Preity Zinta, Karan Paul PBKS remains the only team with a broad, multi-partner ownership model. Despite a smaller purse of ₹10.20 crore, they will look to make targeted additions.

Purse remaining: Rs. 11.50 crore

Slots remaining: 4 (2 overseas)

 

Gujarat Titans – Ownership & Franchise Philosophy

14/15
Gujarat Titans – Ownership & Franchise Philosophy

Owner: CVC Capital Partners (Hans Tung) GT operates under an investment-driven ownership that focuses on analytics, squad depth, and value-based signings.

Purse remaining: Rs. 12.90 crore

Slots remaining: 5 (4 overseas)

Lucknow Super Giants – Ownership & Future Vision

15/15
Lucknow Super Giants – Ownership & Future Vision

Owner: RPSG Group (Sanjiv Goenka) Known for their aggressive team-building philosophy, LSG enters the auction with Rs22.95 crore, planning major reinforcements across departments.

 

Purse remaining: Rs. 22.95 crore

Slots remaining: 6 (4 overseas)

 

 

