Meet All Captains Of Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav, Salman Agha To Charith Asalanka, Check full list
Asia Cup 2025 is all set to begin on September 9 in the UAE. Eight teams will compete, each led by a skilled captain ready to take their side to glory. Here's a look at each captai.
Asia Cup 2025 Captains
Asia Cup 2025 is all set to begin on September 9 in the UAE. Eight teams will compete, each led by a skilled captain ready to take their side to glory.
India
Captain: Suryakumar Yadav, A dynamic middle-order batter known for his aggressive stroke play and consistent performances. Yadav leads a balanced Indian squad blending youth and experience, aiming for a record-extending ninth Asia Cup title.
Pakistan
Captain: Salman Ali Agha , An emerging all-rounder with leadership qualities, Salman leads Pakistan’s competitive side determined to reclaim Asia Cup glory.
Bangladesh
Captain: Litton Das, The experienced wicketkeeper-batsman known for his calm temperament and crucial innings, leading Bangladesh’s spirited team.
Sri Lanka
Captain: Charith Asalanka ,A young and versatile batter, Asalanka steers the Lankan side with his promising talent and energy in the middle order.
Squad Yet To Be Announced
Afghanistan
Captain: Rashid Khan : One of the world’s premier leg-spinners and captain, Rashid brings unmatched skill and inspirational leadership to the Afghan team.
Oman
Captain: Jatinder Singh, The dependable batsman and leader of Oman who anchors the batting lineup and guides emerging talent in the team.
UAE
Captain: Muhammed Waseem: Stylish opener and rising star, Waseem leads UAE’s campaign, blending flair with match-winning potential.
Hong Kong
Captain: Yasim Murtaza --Veteran all-rounder and solid performer, Murtaza provides experience and stability to the Hong Kong side.
Squad Yet To Be Announced
Trending Photos