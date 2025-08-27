Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2952145https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/cricket/meet-all-captains-of-asia-cup-2025-suryakumar-yadav-salman-agha-to-charith-asalanka-check-full-list-2952145
NewsPhotosMeet All Captains Of Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav, Salman Agha To Charith Asalanka, Check full list
photoDetails

Meet All Captains Of Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav, Salman Agha To Charith Asalanka, Check full list

Asia Cup 2025 is all set to begin on September 9 in the UAE. Eight teams will compete, each led by a skilled captain ready to take their side to glory. Here's a look at each captai.

Updated:Aug 27, 2025, 06:58 AM IST
Follow Us

Asia Cup 2025 Captains

1/9
Asia Cup 2025 Captains

Asia Cup 2025 is all set to begin on September 9 in the UAE. Eight teams will compete, each led by a skilled captain ready to take their side to glory.

 

Follow Us

India

2/9
India

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav, A dynamic middle-order batter known for his aggressive stroke play and consistent performances. Yadav leads a balanced Indian squad blending youth and experience, aiming for a record-extending ninth Asia Cup title.

 

Follow Us

Pakistan

3/9
Pakistan

Captain: Salman Ali Agha , An emerging all-rounder with leadership qualities, Salman leads Pakistan’s competitive side determined to reclaim Asia Cup glory.

 

Follow Us

Bangladesh

4/9
Bangladesh

Captain: Litton Das, The experienced wicketkeeper-batsman known for his calm temperament and crucial innings, leading Bangladesh’s spirited team.

 

Follow Us

Sri Lanka

5/9
Sri Lanka

Captain: Charith Asalanka ,A young and versatile batter, Asalanka steers the Lankan side with his promising talent and energy in the middle order.

 

Squad Yet To Be Announced

 

Follow Us

Afghanistan

6/9
Afghanistan

Captain: Rashid Khan : One of the world’s premier leg-spinners and captain, Rashid brings unmatched skill and inspirational leadership to the Afghan team.

 

Follow Us

Oman

7/9
Oman

Captain: Jatinder Singh, The dependable batsman and leader of Oman who anchors the batting lineup and guides emerging talent in the team.

 

Follow Us

UAE

8/9
UAE

Captain: Muhammed Waseem: Stylish opener and rising star, Waseem leads UAE’s campaign, blending flair with match-winning potential.

 

 

 

Follow Us

Hong Kong

9/9
Hong Kong

Captain: Yasim Murtaza --Veteran all-rounder and solid performer, Murtaza provides experience and stability to the Hong Kong side.

 

Squad Yet To Be Announced

 

Follow Us
Asia Cup 2025Asia Cup 2025 teamsAsia Cup 2025 captainsAsia Cup 2025 squadsAsia Cup 2025 scheduleAsia Cup 2025 fixturesAsia Cup 2025 India squadSuryakumar Yadav CaptainSalman Ali Agha captainLitton Das captainCharith Asalanka captainRashid Khan captainJatinder Singh captainMuhammed Waseem captainYasim Murtaza captainAsia Cup 2025 UAEAsia Cup 2025 PakistanAsia Cup 2025 BangladeshAsia Cup 2025 Sri LankaAsia Cup 2025 AfghanistanAsia Cup 2025 OmanAsia Cup 2025 Hong KongAsia Cup 2025 full listAsia Cup 2025 teams and playersAsia Cup 2025 newsAsia Cup 2025 live updatesAsia Cup 2025 captains listAsia Cup 2025 T20 squadsAsia Cup 2025 all teamsAsia Cup 2025 cricketAsia Cup 2025 tournamentAsia Cup 2025 cricket fixturesAsia Cup 2025 venuesAsia Cup 2025 matchesAsia Cup 2025 groupsAsia Cup 2025 teams announcementAsia Cup 2025 players to watchAsia Cup 2025 top scorersAsia Cup 2025 best bowlersAsia Cup 2025 player statsAsia Cup 2025 cricket news t
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon12
title
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 prasad recipes
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 10 Traditional Milk-Based Prasad Recipes To Prepare At Home For Lord Ganesha’s Blessings
camera icon8
title
colourful festival
From India’s Ganesh Utsav To Spain’s La Tomatina — THESE Festivals From Around The World Are Celebrated With Colours
camera icon8
title
Asia Cup Indian players win percentage
Indian Players With Highest Win % In Asia Cup: Jasprit Bumrah 100%, Hardik Pandya 84.6%, Check Full list
camera icon8
title
Women's ODI World Cup 2025
Women's ODI World Cup 2025: How To Watch, Format, Squads, Groups, Live Streaming, All You Need To Know
camera icon7
title
Auto news
2025 BYD Sealion 7 Review: Modern, Practical And High-Tech But...
NEWS ON ONE CLICK