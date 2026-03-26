Meet All IPL owners of MI, RCB, CSK, SRH, KKR, RR, DC, LSG, GT, PBKS after historic Birla deal; Ananya Birla to Kavya Maran - In pics

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has new owners following its historic sale. The franchise is now owned by a powerful consortium led by the Aditya Birla Group through UltraTech Cement, along with the Times Group, Blackstone, Bolt Ventures, and David Blitzer. Ananya Birla and Aryaman Birla are at the forefront of the new ownership, bringing fresh energy and vision to one of the most popular IPL teams. The franchise was acquired for a staggering $1.78 billion.