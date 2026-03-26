Meet All IPL owners of MI, RCB, CSK, SRH, KKR, RR, DC, LSG, GT, PBKS after historic Birla deal; Ananya Birla to Kavya Maran - In pics
Explore the updated IPL 2026 ownership landscape after record-breaking RCB and RR sales. Check full list of all 10 franchises and their current owners.
IPL 2026 Updated Ownership Landscape
After the record-breaking sales of Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals, the IPL has entered a new era of high valuations and fresh ownership structures. Here is the complete updated list of all 10 IPL franchises and their owners as of
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has new owners following its historic sale. The franchise is now owned by a powerful consortium led by the Aditya Birla Group through UltraTech Cement, along with the Times Group, Blackstone, Bolt Ventures, and David Blitzer. Ananya Birla and Aryaman Birla are at the forefront of the new ownership, bringing fresh energy and vision to one of the most popular IPL teams. The franchise was acquired for a staggering $1.78 billion.
RR
Rajasthan Royals (RR) has also changed hands in a massive deal. The franchise is now owned by a Kal Somani-led consortium that includes prominent Walton and Ford family offices. This landmark transaction valued the Royals at approximately $1.63 billion (around ₹15,290 crore), marking one of the biggest franchise sales in IPL history and reflecting the league’s skyrocketing valuations.
MI
Mumbai Indians (MI) continues to be owned by Reliance Industries, led by Mukesh Ambani. As one of the most successful and valuable franchises in the IPL, MI remains firmly under the Reliance umbrella, backed by the massive resources and global vision of India’s largest conglomerate.
CSK
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is owned by Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd, with N. Srinivasan at the helm. Known for its strong leadership and consistent performance, CSK continues to be one of the most stable and respected franchises under the experienced Srinivasan family
KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is owned by the star-studded trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Jay Mehta. This celebrity-backed ownership has brought glamour, passionate fan following, and consistent success to the franchise since the beginning of the IPL.
SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is owned by Sun TV Network, headed by Kalanithi Maran. The South Indian media giant has built SRH into a competitive and well-managed franchise with a strong focus on performance and fan engagement
DC
Delhi Capitals (DC) is jointly owned by the GMR Group and JSW Group, with Parth Jindal playing a key role. The partnership between these two major Indian business houses has brought fresh investment and strategic planning to the Delhi-based franchise
PBKS
Punjab Kings (PBKS) is owned by a group that includes actress Preity Zinta, Ness Wadia, Mohit Burman, and Karan Paul. This diverse ownership brings a mix of entertainment, business acumen, and passion for cricket to the Punjab franchise.
GT
Gujarat Titans (GT) is owned by the Torrent Group in partnership with CVC Capital Partners. Since entering the IPL, GT has quickly established itself as a competitive force, backed by the strong industrial and financial expertise of its owners
LSG
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) remains under the ownership of the RPSG Group, led by Sanjiv Goenka. The franchise continues to benefit from the experienced leadership and business strength of the RPSG Group in one of the newer but rapidly growing IPL markets.
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