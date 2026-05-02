Meet all IPL owners of RCB, CSK, MI, PBKS, SRH, KKR, RR, DC, LSG, GT; Ananya Birla to Preity Zinta - In pics
From Ananya Birla of Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kal Somani of Rajasthan Royals to Mukesh Ambani of Mumbai Indians, N. Srinivasan of Chennai Super Kings, Shah Rukh Khan of Kolkata Knight Riders, Kavya Maran of Sunrisers Hyderabad and others, here is a complete look at the ownership structure of all 10 IPL franchises in pictures.
IPL 2026 Ownership Landscape: A New Chapter Begins
The Indian Premier League has entered a transformative phase, defined by soaring franchise valuations and major shifts in ownership. With Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals undergoing historic ownership changes, the league’s financial landscape has scaled new heights. Here is a detailed look at who owns all 10 IPL teams in 2026.
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru has witnessed one of the most significant ownership transitions in IPL history following a landmark acquisition. The franchise is now controlled by a consortium led by the Aditya Birla Group through UltraTech Cement, with participation from the Times Group, Blackstone, Bolt Ventures and David Blitzer. Ananya Birla and Aryaman Birla are at the forefront of the new ownership setup, bringing a fresh outlook to one of the league’s most popular teams. The franchise was acquired in a blockbuster deal worth $1.78 billion.
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Rajasthan Royals (RR)
Rajasthan Royals has also undergone a major ownership shift through another high value deal. The franchise is now owned by a consortium headed by Kal Somani, with key backing from the Walton and Ford family offices. The deal valued Rajasthan Royals at around $1.63 billion, approximately ₹15,290 crore, making it one of the biggest franchise transactions in IPL history and further highlighting the league’s extraordinary financial rise.
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Mumbai Indians (MI)
Mumbai Indians continues under the ownership of Reliance Industries, led by Mukesh Ambani. One of the most successful and valuable teams in IPL history, MI remains backed by the immense financial strength and global vision of India’s largest conglomerate.
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Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
Chennai Super Kings is owned by Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd, with N. Srinivasan continuing to remain at the helm. Renowned for its consistency and long term stability, CSK remains one of the most respected and well run franchises in the IPL under the Srinivasan family.
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Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
Kolkata Knight Riders is jointly owned by Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta. Since the inception of the IPL, this star powered ownership group has brought a strong blend of glamour, commercial appeal and on field success to the franchise.
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Delhi Capitals (DC)
Delhi Capitals functions under a joint ownership structure between the GMR Group and JSW Group, with Parth Jindal playing a key role in the franchise’s direction. The partnership between two major corporate giants has helped strengthen Delhi’s long term strategy and competitive ambitions.
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Punjab Kings (PBKS)
Punjab Kings is owned by a multi stakeholder group that includes actress Preity Zinta, Ness Wadia, Mohit Burman and Karan Paul. The ownership combines entertainment presence, corporate influence and a deep shared interest in cricket.
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Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
Sunrisers Hyderabad is owned by Sun TV Network, led by Kalanithi Maran. The franchise has grown into a strong and competitive IPL side under the backing of the South Indian media giant, with a clear focus on performance and fan engagement.
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Gujarat Titans (GT)
Gujarat Titans is owned by the Torrent Group in partnership with CVC Capital Partners. Since entering the IPL, the franchise has quickly established itself as a formidable force, supported by strong industrial backing and financial depth.
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Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
Lucknow Super Giants continues to be owned by the RPSG Group, led by Sanjiv Goenka. As one of the newer entrants in the IPL, LSG has grown rapidly thanks to experienced leadership and a strong business foundation.
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