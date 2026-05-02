Meet all IPL owners of RCB, CSK, MI, PBKS, SRH, KKR, RR, DC, LSG, GT; Ananya Birla to Preity Zinta - In pics

2 / 11

Royal Challengers Bengaluru has witnessed one of the most significant ownership transitions in IPL history following a landmark acquisition. The franchise is now controlled by a consortium led by the Aditya Birla Group through UltraTech Cement, with participation from the Times Group, Blackstone, Bolt Ventures and David Blitzer. Ananya Birla and Aryaman Birla are at the forefront of the new ownership setup, bringing a fresh outlook to one of the league’s most popular teams. The franchise was acquired in a blockbuster deal worth $1.78 billion.

Pic credits - X