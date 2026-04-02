Meet All IPL owners of RCB, MI , SRH, CSK, KKR, RR, DC, LSG, GT, PBKS after historic Birla acquisition; Kavya Maran to Ananya Birla - In pics

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru has undergone a major ownership transition after a landmark deal. The franchise is now controlled by a consortium spearheaded by the Aditya Birla Group through UltraTech Cement, alongside the Times Group, Blackstone, Bolt Ventures, and David Blitzer. Ananya Birla and Aryaman Birla are leading the charge for the new ownership group, injecting fresh vision into one of the IPL’s most followed teams. The acquisition was completed for a massive $1.78 billion.