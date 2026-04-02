Meet All IPL owners of RCB, MI , SRH, CSK, KKR, RR, DC, LSG, GT, PBKS after historic Birla acquisition; Kavya Maran to Ananya Birla - In pics
From Ananya Birla (RCB) and Kal Somani (RR) to Mukesh Ambani (MI), N. Srinivasan (CSK), Shah Rukh Khan (KKR), Kavya Maran (SRH) and more. Complete ownership breakdown in pics.
IPL 2026 Ownership Landscape: A New Era Begins
The Indian Premier League has stepped into a new phase marked by soaring franchise valuations and significant ownership reshuffles. With Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals witnessing historic sales, the league’s financial ecosystem has reached unprecedented heights. Below is a detailed look at the ownership structure of all 10 IPL teams as of 2026.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru has undergone a major ownership transition after a landmark deal. The franchise is now controlled by a consortium spearheaded by the Aditya Birla Group through UltraTech Cement, alongside the Times Group, Blackstone, Bolt Ventures, and David Blitzer. Ananya Birla and Aryaman Birla are leading the charge for the new ownership group, injecting fresh vision into one of the IPL’s most followed teams. The acquisition was completed for a massive $1.78 billion.
Rajasthan Royals (RR)
Rajasthan Royals has also seen a significant ownership change through a high-value transaction. The team is now owned by a consortium led by Kal Somani, which includes notable Walton and Ford family offices. The deal valued the franchise at approximately $1.63 billion (around ₹15,290 crore), making it one of the largest sales in IPL history and underlining the league’s booming financial growth.
Mumbai Indians (MI)
Mumbai Indians continues to operate under the ownership of Reliance Industries, headed by Mukesh Ambani. As one of the IPL’s most successful and valuable teams, MI remains firmly backed by the vast resources and global outlook of India’s largest conglomerate.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
Chennai Super Kings is owned by Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd, with N. Srinivasan continuing to lead the franchise. Known for its consistency and strong leadership, CSK remains one of the most stable and respected teams in the IPL under the Srinivasan family.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
Kolkata Knight Riders is jointly owned by Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Jay Mehta. This high-profile ownership group has brought a mix of glamour, fan engagement, and success to the franchise since the league’s inception.
Delhi Capitals (DC)
Delhi Capitals operates under a joint ownership model between the GMR Group and JSW Group, with Parth Jindal playing a prominent role. This collaboration between two major corporate entities has strengthened the franchise through strategic investments and planning.
Punjab Kings (PBKS)
Punjab Kings is owned by a diverse group comprising actress Preity Zinta, Ness Wadia, Mohit Burman, and Karan Paul. The ownership blend brings together entertainment, corporate expertise, and a shared passion for cricket.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
Sunrisers Hyderabad is owned by Sun TV Network, led by Kalanithi Maran. The franchise has been developed into a competitive unit by the South Indian media powerhouse, with a strong emphasis on performance and audience connection.
Gujarat Titans (GT)
Gujarat Titans is owned by the Torrent Group in collaboration with CVC Capital Partners. Since joining the IPL, the franchise has emerged as a strong competitor, backed by robust industrial and financial support.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
Lucknow Super Giants continues to be owned by the RPSG Group, led by Sanjiv Goenka. As one of the newer franchises, LSG has benefited from experienced leadership and a solid business foundation, helping it grow rapidly in the IPL ecosystem.
Trending Photos