Meet All The Captains Of Delhi Premier League(DPL) 2025: Ex-KKR Skipper To CSK's X factor - Check List
Here's introducing the captains of the Delhi Premier League for its second season in 2025. These eight leaders will guide their teams through the high-stakes T20 tournament, bringing a mix of experience, raw talent, and strategic acumen. Their on-field decisions and leadership will be crucial as they battle for the coveted DPL trophy
DPL Season 2 Captains
Here's introducing the captains of the Delhi Premier League for its second season in 2025. These eight leaders will guide their teams through the high-stakes T20 tournament, bringing a mix of experience, raw talent, and strategic acumen. Their on-field decisions and leadership will be crucial as they battle for the coveted DPL trophy
Harshit Rana - North Delhi Strikers
Young and dynamic fast bowler Harshit Rana steps up to lead the North Delhi Strikers. Known for his lethal yorkers and ability to perform under pressure, he will be a key figure for his team. His aggressive style of play will set the tone for the Strikers' campaign.
Anuj Rawat - East Delhi Riders
The talented wicketkeeper-batsman Anuj Rawat takes charge of the East Delhi Riders. A powerful striker of the ball and a composed leader, he will be the team's anchor both behind the stumps and with the bat. His experience will be vital in navigating the challenges of the tournament.
Nitish Rana - West Delhi Lions
Experienced IPL campaigner Nitish Rana will lead the West Delhi Lions. A seasoned left-handed batsman and a handy off-spinner, his all-round abilities make him a natural leader. The Lions will look to him for both his tactical genius and his ability to score big runs.
Ayush Badoni - South Delhi Superstarz
The explosive young finisher Ayush Badoni is the captain of the South Delhi Superstarz. Famous for his ability to hit big shots in crunch situations, his fearless approach embodies the spirit of his team. His captaincy will be watched closely as he aims to lead his side to glory.
Vansh Bedi - Purani Dilli 6
Vansh Bedi, a promising talent, takes the helm for the Purani Dilli 6 team. Known for his aggressive batting and sharp cricketing mind, he will be tasked with bringing a fresh perspective to the side. The team will rely on his youthful exuberance and smart tactics.
Siddhant Sharma - Outer Delhi Warriors
The Outer Delhi Warriors will be led by the versatile Siddhant Sharma. A consistent performer in domestic cricket, his steady hand and strategic thinking will be the core of the Warriors' game plan. He will be a crucial all-rounder for the team, contributing with both bat and ball.
Himmat Singh - New Delhi Tigers
Himmat Singh, a reliable middle-order batsman, is the captain of the New Delhi Tigers. His composed demeanor and experience will be a huge asset to the team. The Tigers will look to him to stabilize the innings and provide a strong finish.
Jonty Sidhu - Central Delhi Kings
The Central Delhi Kings will be captained by Jonty Sidhu, a well-regarded batsman known for his technical solidity. His leadership will be based on a calm and collective approach, focusing on building a cohesive team unit. The Kings will depend on his form and leadership to lead them to success.
Trending Photos