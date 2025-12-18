Meet Anurag Dwivedi: Youtuber From Village Unnao Who Made Rs 300,00,00,000 From Rs 300 Just By Match Predictions, Owns Lamborghini Urus, 10-11 M Followers; ED Raided His House; He Allegedly Flew Dubai
Meet Anurag Dwivedi
Anurag Dwivedi, also known as Anurag Laxmi Nath Dwivedi, is a popular Indian YouTuber, cricket analyst, and fantasy cricket expert. He is widely recognised for his match predictions and fantasy cricket insights across platforms like Dream11 and social media.
From Unnao Village to National Fame
Hailing from a small village in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, Anurag is the son of a farmer. He once aspired to become a professional cricketer but financial and personal challenges forced him to take a different path.
The ₹300 to Rs300 Crore Claim
Anurag began playing fantasy cricket around 2017–18 with just Rs300. Over the years, he has claimed winnings ranging between ₹200–300 crore through fantasy cricket platforms, a journey that made him a viral rags-to-riches story.
YouTube Stardom
He launched his main YouTube channel in 2018, sharing match previews, fantasy tips, and team analysis. His subscriber count reportedly ranges between 5 to 7 million+, making him one of India’s biggest fantasy cricket creators.
Multi-Platform Influence
Beyond YouTube, Anurag has a strong presence on Instagram (around 2.4 million followers), Telegram (hundreds of thousands of members), Facebook, and X (Twitter) under the handle @AnuragxCricket.
Luxury Lifestyle and Supercars
Anurag’s success translated into a lavish lifestyle. His garage includes a Lamborghini Urus (worth around ₹5 crore), BMW Z4, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, and Land Rover Defender, often showcased in his vlogs.
Face of Fantasy Cricket”
On social media, he brands himself as the “Face of Fantasy Cricket,” frequently stressing that he provides free tips and does not sell paid teams, while educating followers on fantasy cricket strategies.
Criticism and Online Skepticism
Despite his popularity, Anurag has faced criticism online. Some users question the scale of his winnings, while others raise concerns about the risks and addictive nature of fantasy sports.
Threats and Security Concerns
In December 2024, Anurag revealed that he received alleged death threats from a Bishnoi gang member, prompting police involvement and adding a serious turn to his public life.
ED Raid and Dubai Connection
As of December 18, 2025, reports suggest the Enforcement Directorate raided his Unnao residence to probe income sources linked to fantasy sports platforms. This came shortly after his lavish Dubai wedding cruise in November 2025, further drawing public attention.
