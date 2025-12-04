Meet Arshi Khan: Salman Khan's Bigg Boss Fame Who Once Dated Shahid Afridi, Now Allegedly Marrying This Afghanistan Cricketer
Arshi claimed to have been in a relationship with Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi, she had even called him 'Mehboob' in her entry video of the show
Arshi Khan to Marry Afghan Cricketer Aftab Alam? Wedding Likely in Early 2026
Bigg Boss star and popular TV personality Arshi Khan is once again in the limelight as strong rumours suggest she may be planning to marry Afghan cricketer Aftab Alam. Reports indicate their relationship has grown serious, sparking widespread media and fan curiosity.
Rumours Heat Up
Buzz in the entertainment and cricketing circles suggests that Arshi Khan and Aftab Alam are in a committed relationship.
According to AajTak, the pair has been spending a lot of time together privately, and close sources reveal that their bond has deepened significantly in recent months. Their growing closeness has led insiders to believe that the two are seriously considering a long-term future together.
Wedding Timeline
Speculation is mounting that the couple may get married as early as February 2026.
Insiders claim that if all their family arrangements and personal commitments align, a formal engagement followed by a wedding ceremony could be on the cards early next year. Discussions between their families are reportedly ongoing, strengthening the belief that a big announcement may be imminent.
No Official Confirmation Yet
Despite the growing media frenzy, neither Arshi nor Aftab has commented publicly on their relationship status.
The two have chosen to remain tight-lipped, fueling even more curiosity among fans. Media houses are closely tracking their public appearances and social media activity, anticipating a formal confirmation. Until then, the speculation continues to intensify.
Arshi on Marriage Plans
In earlier interviews, Arshi Khan has been vocal about her views on relationships and marriage. She has repeatedly said she wants a stable, meaningful partnership and would not rush into marriage without being certain. She believes in taking time to understand her partner deeply before committing.
This aligns with current rumours, with some suggesting that Arshi feels she has finally found someone “emotionally compatible” with her.
Aftab Alam: Who Is He?
Aftab Alam is a well-known Afghan fast bowler, born on November 30, 1992, in Nangarhar, Afghanistan.
He is recognised for his right-arm fast-medium bowling, ability to extract late swing, and aggressive pace. Aftab rose steadily through Afghanistan’s youth cricket system and has represented the national side across formats.
His disciplined bowling style earned him praise, making him one of Afghanistan’s promising pacers during his peak years.
Alam’s Early Career
Aftab made headlines early in his career during the 2005 ACC Under-15 Cup, where he impressed with figures of 3/18.
His big breakthrough came in the 2010 ICC Under-19 World Cup, where he emerged as Afghanistan’s highest wicket-taker with 12 wickets, showcasing his potential on the global stage. These early performances were crucial in shaping his international cricket journey.
International Career Highlights
Aftab Alam has notable international cricket achievements:
ODIs
24 matches
37 wickets
Average: 24.81
Best: 4/25
T20 Internationals
12 matches
11 wickets
Best: 2/23
He represented Afghanistan in both the 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cup squads, gaining valuable experience against top cricketing nations. His consistency made him an important part of Afghanistan’s pace attack during his tenure.
The 2019 Controversy & Ban
Aftab’s career faced a setback during the 2019 World Cup, where he was sent home midway over alleged misconduct related to his stay at the team hotel.
Following the incident, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) suspended him for one year. After completing his suspension, Aftab distanced himself from international cricket and focused on domestic leagues, personal fitness, and rehabilitation, aiming to rebuild his image and career.
What's Next For Couple?
Currently, Aftab is exploring coaching roles and opportunities in overseas franchise leagues, while Arshi continues to remain active in television, modelling, and public appearances.
If the wedding rumours turn out to be true, the duo could become one of the most-discussed celebrity couples of early 2026 bringing together the worlds of entertainment and international cricket in a high-profile union.
Fans and media are now eagerly waiting for an official confirmation from either side.
