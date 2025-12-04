Advertisement
Meet Arshi Khan: Salman Khan's Bigg Boss Fame Who Once Dated Shahid Afridi, Now Allegedly Marrying This Afghanistan Cricketer
Meet Arshi Khan: Salman Khan's Bigg Boss Fame Who Once Dated Shahid Afridi, Now Allegedly Marrying This Afghanistan Cricketer

Arshi Khan To Marry Aftab Alam In Feb 2026? Bigg Boss Fame's Secret Romance With Afghan Bowler Exposed - What We Know! 

Updated:Dec 04, 2025, 10:51 PM IST
Arshi Khan Dating This Afghanistan Cricketer

Arshi Khan Dating This Afghanistan Cricketer

Arshi Khan To Marry Aftab Alam In Feb 2026? Bigg Boss Fame's Secret Romance With Afghan Bowler Exposed - What We Know! 

Shahid Afridi's EX

Shahid Afridi's EX

Arshi claimed to have been in a relationship with Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi, she had even called him 'Mehboob' in her entry video of the show

Arshi Khan to Marry Afghan Cricketer Aftab Alam? Wedding Likely in Early 2026

Arshi Khan to Marry Afghan Cricketer Aftab Alam? Wedding Likely in Early 2026

Bigg Boss star and popular TV personality Arshi Khan is once again in the limelight as strong rumours suggest she may be planning to marry Afghan cricketer Aftab Alam. Reports indicate their relationship has grown serious, sparking widespread media and fan curiosity.

 

Rumours Heat Up

Rumours Heat Up

Buzz in the entertainment and cricketing circles suggests that Arshi Khan and Aftab Alam are in a committed relationship.

According to AajTak, the pair has been spending a lot of time together privately, and close sources reveal that their bond has deepened significantly in recent months. Their growing closeness has led insiders to believe that the two are seriously considering a long-term future together.

Wedding Timeline

Wedding Timeline

Speculation is mounting that the couple may get married as early as February 2026.

Insiders claim that if all their family arrangements and personal commitments align, a formal engagement followed by a wedding ceremony could be on the cards early next year. Discussions between their families are reportedly ongoing, strengthening the belief that a big announcement may be imminent.

No Official Confirmation Yet

No Official Confirmation Yet

Despite the growing media frenzy, neither Arshi nor Aftab has commented publicly on their relationship status.

The two have chosen to remain tight-lipped, fueling even more curiosity among fans. Media houses are closely tracking their public appearances and social media activity, anticipating a formal confirmation. Until then, the speculation continues to intensify.

Arshi on Marriage Plans

Arshi on Marriage Plans

In earlier interviews, Arshi Khan has been vocal about her views on relationships and marriage. She has repeatedly said she wants a stable, meaningful partnership and would not rush into marriage without being certain. She believes in taking time to understand her partner deeply before committing.

This aligns with current rumours, with some suggesting that Arshi feels she has finally found someone “emotionally compatible” with her.

Aftab Alam: Who Is He?

Aftab Alam: Who Is He?

Aftab Alam is a well-known Afghan fast bowler, born on November 30, 1992, in Nangarhar, Afghanistan.

He is recognised for his right-arm fast-medium bowling, ability to extract late swing, and aggressive pace. Aftab rose steadily through Afghanistan’s youth cricket system and has represented the national side across formats.

His disciplined bowling style earned him praise, making him one of Afghanistan’s promising pacers during his peak years.

Alam's Early Career

Alam’s Early Career

Aftab made headlines early in his career during the 2005 ACC Under-15 Cup, where he impressed with figures of 3/18.

His big breakthrough came in the 2010 ICC Under-19 World Cup, where he emerged as Afghanistan’s highest wicket-taker with 12 wickets, showcasing his potential on the global stage. These early performances were crucial in shaping his international cricket journey.

International Career Highlights

International Career Highlights

Aftab Alam has notable international cricket achievements:

ODIs

24 matches

37 wickets

Average: 24.81

Best: 4/25

T20 Internationals

12 matches

11 wickets

Best: 2/23

He represented Afghanistan in both the 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cup squads, gaining valuable experience against top cricketing nations. His consistency made him an important part of Afghanistan’s pace attack during his tenure.

The 2019 Controversy & Ban

The 2019 Controversy & Ban

Aftab’s career faced a setback during the 2019 World Cup, where he was sent home midway over alleged misconduct related to his stay at the team hotel.

Following the incident, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) suspended him for one year. After completing his suspension, Aftab distanced himself from international cricket and focused on domestic leagues, personal fitness, and rehabilitation, aiming to rebuild his image and career.

Sources: Wikipedia, Cricbuzz

What's Next For Couple?

What's Next For Couple?

Currently, Aftab is exploring coaching roles and opportunities in overseas franchise leagues, while Arshi continues to remain active in television, modelling, and public appearances.

If the wedding rumours turn out to be true, the duo could become one of the most-discussed celebrity couples of early 2026 bringing together the worlds of entertainment and international cricket in a high-profile union.

Fans and media are now eagerly waiting for an official confirmation from either side.

