Meet Aryaman Birla who once used to open with Patidar for MP, Now owns RCB in a deal of Rs 16600 crore; has net worth of Rs 700000000000; Son of one of the richest Indians' Kumar Mangalam- In pics
Discover Aryaman Vikram Birla, son of Kumar Mangalam Birla, the new chairman of RCB. From Madhya Pradesh domestic cricketer and Rajasthan Royals squad member to leading the Aditya Birla Group-led consortium that acquired Royal Challengers Bengaluru for Rs 16,600 crore in 2026. Know his Rs 70,000 crore net worth, cricket journey, retirement story, and inspiring transition to business leadership.
Meet the New Chairman of RCB – Aryaman Vikram Birla
Aryaman Vikram Birla, son of renowned industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, has emerged as the new chairman of defending IPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He belongs to the prominent Aditya Birla business family. Media reports frequently cite his reported net worth at Rs 70,000 crore, a figure often linked to the broader family wealth of the Aditya Birla Group. Independent estimates sometimes place his personal net worth around $1.5 billion, but the commonly referenced figure in cricket coverage remains Rs 70,000 crore. This marks a significant transition from his early days as a cricketer to leading one of India's most loved IPL franchises.
The Historic RCB Acquisition Deal
In March 2026, an Aditya Birla Group-led consortium acquired 100% of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (including both the men's IPL team and the women's WPL side) from United Spirits Limited (a Diageo subsidiary) for approximately Rs 16,600 crore (about $1.78 billion) in an all-cash transaction. This deal sets a new benchmark as one of the most expensive franchise sales in cricket history. The consortium comprises Blackstone’s perpetual private equity strategy (BXPE), Bolt Ventures owned by American investor David Blitzer, and the media conglomerate Times of India Group. The acquisition is subject to approvals from the BCCI and the IPL governing council. It represents Diageo's exit from this non-core asset and opens a new chapter for RCB ahead of IPL 2026.
New Ownership Structure and Leadership
Under the new ownership, Aryaman Vikram Birla, who serves as a director at the Aditya Birla Group, will take charge as the chairman of RCB. Satyan Gajwani from the Times of India Group will serve as his deputy (vice-chairman). This leadership combination brings together deep business expertise from India's leading industrial and media houses. The move is seen as a strategic shift that could bring fresh vision, resources, and global partnerships to the franchise while continuing to support star players like Virat Kohli.
Aryaman Birla's Early Cricket Journey
Aryaman Birla showed early promise as a left-handed batsman. He was part of the Rajasthan Royals squad after being signed by RR in the IPL 2018 auctions for Rs 30 lakh. However, he did not make his IPL debut during his time with the team and was eventually released ahead of the 2020 season. Despite not breaking into the IPL, his passion for the game led him to represent Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket, where he gained valuable experience alongside future stars.
Domestic Cricket Career and Teammates
Aryaman Birla played as a teammate of current RCB stars Rajat Patidar and Venkatesh Iyer while representing the Madhya Pradesh domestic team. In his first-class career, he appeared in 9 matches and scored 414 runs at an average of 27.60, including one century. He also featured in 4 List-A matches, scoring 36 runs. His performances highlighted his potential as a solid middle-order batsman before he decided to step away from the sport.
The Memorable First-Class Century
One of Aryaman Birla's standout achievements was a first-class century: 103 off 189 balls for Madhya Pradesh against West Bengal in a Ranji Trophy match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata in 2018. This knock came against a strong Bengal attack and remains a highlight of his short but memorable domestic career. Early in his journey, he worked closely with Middlesex veteran Paul Weekes and spent three months in England, representing West Hampstead Cricket Club and having a brief stint with the London Schools Cricket Association. These experiences helped shape his technique and understanding of the game.
Retirement from Cricket at a Young Age
Aryaman Birla retired from cricket back in 2020 at the young age of around 22-23. In his heartfelt retirement statement shared on Instagram, he wrote: "I have felt trapped. I have pushed myself through all the distress so far but now I feel the need to put my mental health and well being above all else." This honest admission brought attention to the mental health challenges faced by young athletes and earned widespread respect for his courage in prioritizing well-being over continuing in the sport.Slide 8: Transition to the Business World
Transition to the Business World
After retiring from cricket, Aryaman Birla fully embraced his role in the family business. In 2023, he joined the Aditya Birla Group as a director at Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL), which is part of the group's vast portfolio spanning fashion, retail, metals, cement, and more. He also holds director positions at Aditya Birla Management Corporation and Grasim Industries. His entry into these key roles reflects his preparation to contribute meaningfully to one of India's largest conglomerates.
Family Background and Legacy
Aryaman Vikram Birla is the son of businessman Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of the Aditya Birla Group. The family has built a massive industrial empire with interests across multiple sectors and a global footprint. Aryaman's journey from the cricket field to the boardroom exemplifies the blend of passion, resilience, and responsibility that defines the Birla legacy. His involvement in RCB ownership now connects this storied business family directly with India's biggest cricket league.
From Rajasthan Royals Player to RCB Chairman
Interestingly, Aryaman Birla's cricket story comes full circle. He began as a young player signed by Rajasthan Royals but never played an IPL match. Years later, he returns to the IPL ecosystem not as a player but as the chairman of their rivals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru. This unique transition from domestic cricketer and IPL squad member to franchise leader highlights his evolving role in Indian cricket and business.
The Broader Impact on RCB and IPL
The acquisition of RCB by the Aditya Birla Group-led consortium for Rs 16,600 crore signals the growing commercial value of IPL franchises. With Aryaman Birla at the helm as chairman and Satyan Gajwani as vice-chairman, fans can expect enhanced focus on team performance, fan engagement, infrastructure, and long-term success for both the men's and women's teams. The deal also includes strategic expertise from Blackstone and Bolt Ventures, potentially bringing international best practices to the franchise.
A Remarkable Journey - Cricketer to Business Leader
Aryaman Birla's story is one of passion, challenges, and reinvention. From scoring a Ranji Trophy century and sharing the dressing room with future RCB stars, to retiring for mental health reasons and stepping into leadership roles at Aditya Birla Group and now RCB, his path inspires many. Whether viewed through the lens of his reported Rs 70,000 crore net worth association or his personal growth, Aryaman represents the next generation of leaders shaping both Indian business and cricket. RCB fans are now eager to see how this new ownership era unfolds for Virat Kohli and the team.
Trending Photos