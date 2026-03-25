Meet Aryaman Birla who once used to open with Patidar for MP, Now owns RCB in a deal of Rs 16600 crore; has net worth of Rs 700000000000; Son of one of the richest Indians' Kumar Mangalam- In pics

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Aryaman Birla retired from cricket back in 2020 at the young age of around 22-23. In his heartfelt retirement statement shared on Instagram, he wrote: "I have felt trapped. I have pushed myself through all the distress so far but now I feel the need to put my mental health and well being above all else." This honest admission brought attention to the mental health challenges faced by young athletes and earned widespread respect for his courage in prioritizing well-being over continuing in the sport.Slide 8: Transition to the Business World