NewsPhotosMeet Asif Nazrul: Bangladesh’s Sports Advisor Who Refused Playing T20 World Cup 2026 In India At Cost Of National Dignity; Wrote To ICC, Always Kept Anti India Approach; Unfazed By Attacks At Bangladeshi Hindus
Meet Asif Nazrul: Bangladesh’s Sports Advisor Who Refused Playing T20 World Cup 2026 In India At Cost Of National Dignity; Wrote To ICC, Always Kept Anti India Approach; Unfazed By Attacks At Bangladeshi Hindus

Asif Nazrul, Bangladesh's Youth and Sports Adviser, firmly opposes playing T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India, citing security risks and national dignity concerns after Mustafizur Rahman's IPL release; demands venue shift to Sri Lanka amid ongoing ICC talks.

Updated:Jan 08, 2026, 05:15 PM IST
Who Is Asif Nazrul?

Who Is Asif Nazrul?

Asif Nazrul is one of Bangladesh’s most influential public intellectuals—known as a legal scholar, writer, columnist, and now a key voice in national policymaking. In January 2026, his remarks on cricket diplomacy put him firmly in the global spotlight.

From Professor to Government Power Center

From Professor to Government Power Center

Nazrul is a professor of law at the University of Dhaka and was appointed as an adviser in Bangladesh’s interim government in August 2024. His transition from academia to governance has given his public statements significant political weight.

Asif Nazrul’s Current Role

Asif Nazrul’s Current Role

As of early 2026, Asif Nazrul holds the portfolio of Youth and Sports Adviser in the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, placing him directly in charge of sports policy and international cricket matters.

Why Asif Nazrul Is in the Headlines

Why Asif Nazrul Is in the Headlines

Nazrul grabbed international attention after firmly stating that Bangladesh would not play its T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India if security and national dignity are compromised.

‘No World Cup at the Cost of National Humiliation’

‘No World Cup at the Cost of National Humiliation’

Nazrul’s statement struck a strong nationalistic tone:

“But we do not want to play the World Cup at the cost of national humiliation, the security of our cricketers, or the dignity of Bangladesh.”

ICC Response Did Not Satisfy Asif Nazrul

ICC Response Did Not Satisfy Asif Nazrul

Despite assurances from the ICC regarding security planning and “uninterrupted participation,” Nazrul said the governing body failed to grasp the seriousness of the situation raised by Bangladesh.

Meetings With BCB Shape the Stand

Meetings With BCB Shape the Stand

Nazrul held detailed discussions with Bangladesh Cricket Board officials, including Aminul Islam Bulbul and Faruque Ahmed, before reiterating the government’s firm position.

Mustafizur Rahman Case Strengthens His Argument

Mustafizur Rahman Case Strengthens His Argument

Nazrul cited the release of Mustafizur Rahman from Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL 2026 squad as evidence of an unsafe environment, calling it both a security concern and a matter of national humiliation.

Asif Nazrul Pushes for Sri Lanka Option

Asif Nazrul Pushes for Sri Lanka Option

While rejecting travel to India, Nazrul made it clear that Bangladesh still wants to play the World Cup—preferably in Sri Lanka, the tournament’s co-host.

 

Cricket Meets National Policy

Cricket Meets National Policy

Nazrul’s stance highlights how cricket, diplomacy, and national policy intersect in South Asia. His comments show that sports decisions are now being framed through security and sovereignty.

 

Why Asif Nazrul’s Words Matter

Why Asif Nazrul’s Words Matter

Unlike former officials, Nazrul brings legal authority, academic credibility, and government power together—making his statements more than just rhetoric. Bangladesh is set to send another letter to the ICC. Nazrul confirmed that the final decision will depend on the ICC’s response, but the core principle remains unchanged: no compromise on safety, honour, and dignity.

 

