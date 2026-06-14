/Meet Ayesha Naseem: Pakistan star who allegedly retired at 18 due to religious reasons, will now be missed during ICC Women's WC 2026 clash vs Harmanpreet Kaur's India, says, 'Girls in my town can't even step out'

Meet Ayesha Naseem, the 18-year-old Pakistani cricket prodigy who retired for religious reasons, as Pakistan face Harmanpreet Kaur's India in the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 at Edgbaston.
Meet Ayesha Naseem, the 18-year-old Pakistani cricket prodigy who retired for religious reasons, as Pakistan face Harmanpreet Kaur's India in the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 at Edgbaston.
Ayesha Naseem shocked the sporting world in July 2023 by announcing her retirement from all forms of cricket at just 18 years of age, citing religious reasons. She personally informed the Pakistan Cricket Board of her decision and later PCB confirmed it
"We wish the best of luck to Ayesha Naseem in her future endeavours as the PCB understands and respects her decision to quit the game for personal reasons," Tania Mallick, PCB's head of women's cricket, said in a board statement.
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Born on August 7, 2004 in Bagan, a small village in Abbottabad, Naseem grew up in an environment where girls were not encouraged to step outside, let alone play cricket. "In my hometown, girls aren't even allowed to step out, let alone play cricket," she said in an interview with Cricbuzz.
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Despite the pressure to return to Karachi where opportunities were greater, Naseem chose to stay and fight for the girls around her. "What's the point of me returning to Karachi? I had so many friends who were talented but didn't get that opportunity. All that these girls need is the trust and support of their parents," she said.
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Naseem made her international debut as a 15-year-old during the T20 World Cup in Australia on March 3, 2020, becoming one of Pakistan's youngest ever international cricketers. Her ODI debut followed against the West Indies women's team on July 12, 2021.
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In a short but impactful career, Naseem represented Pakistan in 4 ODIs and 30 T20 Internationals, scoring 33 runs in ODIs and 369 runs in T20Is, with a top score of 45 not out. Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram praised her as a "serious talent" after a explosive 24 off 20 balls against Australia in January 2023.
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One of her most memorable moments came at the T20 World Cup in 2023 when she scored a fearless 43 off just 25 balls against India, announcing herself as one of Pakistan's most exciting young match-winners on the global stage.
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Pakistan enter the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 ranked world No. 8 and struggling for form, with just one win in their last five T20 matches. The absence of a match-winner like Naseem is felt even more sharply as they prepare to face a formidable India side that leads the head-to-head 13 wins to 3 across 16 T20 meetings.
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India vs Pakistan, Women's T20 World Cup 2026, Edgbaston, Birmingham, June 15 at 7:30 PM IST. India, fresh off their ODI World Cup triumph and led by Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, will be heavy favourites. But with Pakistan having won two of their three T20 World Cup meetings against India, anything is possible and the ghost of Ayesha Naseem's unfulfilled potential will loom large over every ball bowled.
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Pakistan squad: Fatima Sana (c), Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Iram Javed, Eyman Fatima, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Parvaiz, Saira Jabeen, Muneeba Ali, Tuba Hassan, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Tasmia Rubab
Pakistan fixtures at Women's T20WC 2026:
v India, June 14, Edgbaston, Birmingham v South Africa, June 17, Edgbaston, Birmingham v Bangladesh, June 20, Hampshire Bowl, Southampton v Australia, June 23, Headingley, Leeds v Netherlands, June 27, Bristol County Ground, Bristol
credits - ICC (Instagram)