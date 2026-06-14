/Meet Ayesha Naseem: Pakistan star who allegedly retired at 18 due to religious reasons, will now be missed during ICC Women's WC 2026 clash vs Harmanpreet Kaur's India, says, 'Girls in my town can't even step out'

Ayesha Naseem

Ayesha Naseem shocked the sporting world in July 2023 by announcing her retirement from all forms of cricket at just 18 years of age, citing religious reasons. She personally informed the Pakistan Cricket Board of her decision and later PCB confirmed it

"We wish the best of luck to Ayesha Naseem in her future endeavours as the PCB understands and respects her decision to quit the game for personal reasons," Tania Mallick, PCB's head of women's cricket, said in a board statement.

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