Between 2019 and 2022, Babar Azam was virtually unstoppable. He accumulated runs relentlessly: over 4,400 T20I runs at an average close to 40, more than 6,500 ODI runs at an elite 53+ average, and solid Test returns above 40. During this phase, he topped ICC rankings across formats, earning recognition as one of the most complete batters in world cricket.