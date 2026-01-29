Meet Babar Azam: Once Hailed As Pakistan's 'Virat Kohli'; Now Facing International Shame With Dismal SR In T20I, T20 WC 2026 Lies His Last Hope, Allegedly Dating Hania Amir, Teammates Call Him 'Bobzy The King'
The Rise of Babar Azam
Born on October 15, 1994, in Lahore, Babar Azam emerged as a rare batting gem in Pakistan cricket. In a country historically celebrated for fast bowlers and mercurial talent, Babar stood out for his discipline, balance, and classical technique. From age-group cricket to domestic tournaments, his calm presence and hunger for big scores signaled the arrival of a batter built for longevity rather than flashes of brilliance.
Why He Was Called ‘Pakistan’s Virat Kohli’
The comparisons with Virat Kohli weren’t accidental. Babar’s ability to anchor innings, chase targets with composure, and dominate bowlers through timing rather than brute force mirrored Kohli’s early-career template. His cover drives, wrist control, and consistency across formats made fans believe Pakistan finally had a global batting icon who could redefine their identity beyond pace bowling.
Early Career Promise
Babar made his T20I debut against England in 2016 and quickly transitioned from a promising youngster to a mainstay across formats. What impressed selectors most was his temperament rarely rushed, rarely reckless. By his mid-20s, he was already being groomed as the future face of Pakistan cricket, trusted in pressure situations and marquee games.
Peak Years & Statistical Dominance
Between 2019 and 2022, Babar Azam was virtually unstoppable. He accumulated runs relentlessly: over 4,400 T20I runs at an average close to 40, more than 6,500 ODI runs at an elite 53+ average, and solid Test returns above 40. During this phase, he topped ICC rankings across formats, earning recognition as one of the most complete batters in world cricket.
Captaincy & ‘Bobzy The King’ Era
Leadership amplified both Babar’s stature and scrutiny. As captain, he carried Pakistan’s batting hopes almost single-handedly, often shouldering responsibility in collapses. Teammates affectionately nicknamed him “Bobzy The King,” a phrase that went viral among fans. But with the crown came pressure every failure felt magnified, every slow innings dissected endlessly.
T20 Cricket Evolves Rapidly
As T20 cricket evolved into a format obsessed with intent, powerplay aggression, and boundary percentages, Babar’s classical approach began to look conservative. While teams embraced fearless hitting from ball one, Babar continued to value crease occupation and risk management qualities once praised, now questioned in a strike-rate driven era.
World Cup Numbers Raise Red Flags
The concerns became louder during ICC events. In the 2022 T20 World Cup, Babar’s strike rate dipped below 95. In 2024, it improved marginally but still hovered around 101—numbers that paled in comparison to explosive openers like Buttler, Rohit, or Travis Head. For a player of his stature, these figures triggered debates about suitability at the top level.
League Cricket Reality Check
Overseas leagues further exposed the challenge. Playing for Sydney Sixers in the BBL 2025–26, Babar managed 202 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of just 103 the slowest among players crossing 200 runs that season. Critics argued that on flat pitches and short boundaries, elite batters must dominate, not merely survive.
2025–26 Form Under Spotlight
International outings didn’t ease the noise. A cautious 24 off 20 balls against Australia and a slow unbeaten 37 in a tri-series sparked trolling and memes online. Fans and pundits questioned whether Babar was struggling against spin, pressure, or simply resisting evolution. “Out of sync with modern T20s” became a recurring narrative.
T20 World Cup 2026 – The Redemption Stage
Despite criticism, Babar was named in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad this time without captaincy. The move could prove crucial. Freed from leadership pressure and slotted into a stabilizing middle-order role, the tournament offers Babar a chance to reinvent himself. A strong World Cup could silence critics; failure may fast-track generational change.
Off-Field Fame & Hania Amir Buzz
Beyond cricket, Babar’s popularity transcends sport. Persistent rumors linking him with actress Hania Amir have kept him in entertainment headlines, fueled by interviews, fan edits, and viral clips. While neither has confirmed anything, the speculation highlights Babar’s celebrity status rare for Pakistani cricketers outside the field.
Legacy at a Crossroads
At 31, Babar Azam stands at a defining crossroads. Once celebrated as Pakistan’s Virat Kohli, he now faces a harsh reality check in the game’s fastest-evolving format. Whether “Bobzy The King” adapts and reigns again or fades amid rising competition may well be decided at the T20 World Cup 2026.
Pakistan T20 WC 2026 squad
Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq.
