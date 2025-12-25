photoDetails

Amid strained India-Bangladesh relations marked by diplomatic tensions, protests, and violence including the lynching of Hindu worker Dipu Chandra Das, Kolkata Knight Riders' Rs9.20 crore signing of Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman; the only player from his country picked in the IPL 2026 auction has sparked controversy, online backlash, and questions over availability due to national duties. Explore how cricket intersects with geopolitics.