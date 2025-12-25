Advertisement
Meet Bangladesh Player Who May Feature In IPL 2026 Amidst Turbulent India-Bangaldesh Relations; Got Picked By Shah Rukh Khan's Franchise At Rs 92,000,000

Amid strained India-Bangladesh relations marked by diplomatic tensions, protests, and violence including the lynching of Hindu worker Dipu Chandra Das, Kolkata Knight Riders' Rs9.20 crore signing of Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman; the only player from his country picked in the IPL 2026 auction has sparked controversy, online backlash, and questions over availability due to national duties. Explore how cricket intersects with geopolitics.

Updated:Dec 25, 2025, 03:19 PM IST
India–Bangladesh Relations at a Low Point

1/10
India–Bangladesh Relations at a Low Point

India–Bangladesh relations have hit a turbulent phase in recent months, marked by political instability, protests, and rising anti-India sentiment across the border.

Diplomatic Strains Spill Into Cricket

2/10
Diplomatic Strains Spill Into Cricket

The BCCI recently postponed India’s white-ball tour of Bangladesh, officially citing scheduling issues, though growing tensions are widely seen as a key factor.

 

 

Violence and Protests Deepen the Rift

3/10
Violence and Protests Deepen the Rift

Relations worsened further after the mob lynching of Hindu factory worker Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh, triggering protests outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi.

 

Cricket Caught in the Crossfire

4/10
Cricket Caught in the Crossfire

With politics dominating headlines, the participation of Bangladeshi players in the IPL has come under scrutiny, making IPL 2026 selections especially sensitive.

 

Meet Mustafizur Rahman

5/10
Meet Mustafizur Rahman

Amid this backdrop, Mustafizur Rahman emerged as the only Bangladeshi cricketer picked in the IPL 2026 mini-auction, standing out from the rest.

 

 

KKR's Rs 9.20 Crore Gamble

6/10
KKR's Rs 9.20 Crore Gamble

Kolkata Knight Riders, Shah Rukh Khan’s franchise, signed Mustafizur for ₹9.20 crore (₹92,000,000) — the highest-ever IPL price for a Bangladeshi player.

 

Only One Pick From Seven Shortlisted

7/10
Only One Pick From Seven Shortlisted

Seven Bangladeshi players were shortlisted, including Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, and Rakibul Hasan, but only Mustafizur was bought.

 

Social Media Turns Hostile

8/10
Social Media Turns Hostile

KKR’s decision sparked backlash online, with sections of fans calling for a boycott and questioning the BCCI’s decision to allow Bangladeshi players in the auction.

 

Availability Under Watch

9/10
Availability Under Watch

Mustafizur may miss part of IPL 2026 due to Bangladesh’s white-ball series against New Zealand. The BCB has indicated partial NOCs, prioritising national duty.

 

Experience Beyond Controversy

10/10
Experience Beyond Controversy

Despite the noise, Mustafizur brings vast IPL experience, having previously played for SRH, MI, CSK, and DC, making him a proven match-winner for KKR.

