Meet Bangladesh Player Who May Feature In IPL 2026 Amidst Turbulent India-Bangaldesh Relations; Got Picked By Shah Rukh Khan's Franchise At Rs 92,000,000
Amid strained India-Bangladesh relations marked by diplomatic tensions, protests, and violence including the lynching of Hindu worker Dipu Chandra Das, Kolkata Knight Riders' Rs9.20 crore signing of Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman; the only player from his country picked in the IPL 2026 auction has sparked controversy, online backlash, and questions over availability due to national duties. Explore how cricket intersects with geopolitics.
India–Bangladesh Relations at a Low Point
India–Bangladesh relations have hit a turbulent phase in recent months, marked by political instability, protests, and rising anti-India sentiment across the border.
Diplomatic Strains Spill Into Cricket
The BCCI recently postponed India’s white-ball tour of Bangladesh, officially citing scheduling issues, though growing tensions are widely seen as a key factor.
Violence and Protests Deepen the Rift
Relations worsened further after the mob lynching of Hindu factory worker Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh, triggering protests outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi.
Cricket Caught in the Crossfire
With politics dominating headlines, the participation of Bangladeshi players in the IPL has come under scrutiny, making IPL 2026 selections especially sensitive.
Meet Mustafizur Rahman
Amid this backdrop, Mustafizur Rahman emerged as the only Bangladeshi cricketer picked in the IPL 2026 mini-auction, standing out from the rest.
KKR’s Rs 9.20 Crore Gamble
Kolkata Knight Riders, Shah Rukh Khan’s franchise, signed Mustafizur for ₹9.20 crore (₹92,000,000) — the highest-ever IPL price for a Bangladeshi player.
Only One Pick From Seven Shortlisted
Seven Bangladeshi players were shortlisted, including Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, and Rakibul Hasan, but only Mustafizur was bought.
Social Media Turns Hostile
KKR’s decision sparked backlash online, with sections of fans calling for a boycott and questioning the BCCI’s decision to allow Bangladeshi players in the auction.
Availability Under Watch
Mustafizur may miss part of IPL 2026 due to Bangladesh’s white-ball series against New Zealand. The BCB has indicated partial NOCs, prioritising national duty.
Experience Beyond Controversy
Despite the noise, Mustafizur brings vast IPL experience, having previously played for SRH, MI, CSK, and DC, making him a proven match-winner for KKR.
