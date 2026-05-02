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NewsPhotosMeet captains of MI, CSK, RCB, SRH, KKR, LSG, GT, PBKS, RR, DC and know their performances till now; This skipper has just 128 runs in 7 games - In pics
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Meet captains of MI, CSK, RCB, SRH, KKR, LSG, GT, PBKS, RR, DC and know their performances till now; This skipper has just 128 runs in 7 games - In pics

"Discover how all 10 IPL 2026 captains have performed this season - from the league's top run-scorers to the skippers under pressure. One captain has managed just 128 runs in 7 games. Find out who is leading from the front and who is struggling to keep up.

Updated:May 02, 2026, 02:07 PM IST
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IPL 2026 Captains and Their Stats So Far

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IPL 2026 Captains and Their Stats So Far

The IPL 2026 season has seen a mixed bag of captaincy performances across all 10 franchises. While some skippers have led from the front with both bat and leadership, others have struggled to make an impact. Here is a look at how all 10 IPL captains have performed so far this season.

 

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PBKS - Shreyas Iyer

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PBKS - Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer has been one of the standout captains of IPL 2026. Leading Punjab Kings with authority, he has scored 309 runs in 8 matches at a strike rate of 174. Under his captaincy, PBKS have won 6 of their 8 matches, making him one of the best performing skippers this season.

 

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RCB - Rajat Patidar

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RCB - Rajat Patidar

Rajat Patidar has impressed in his leadership role for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The RCB skipper has scored 257 runs in 9  games at a superb strike rate of 200.78. His aggressive batting and calm leadership have helped RCB secure 6 wins from 9 matches.

 

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GT - Shubman Gill

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GT - Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has continued to lead Gujarat Titans with consistency. The stylish opener has scored 373 runs at a strike rate of 140 this season. Gill has guided GT to 5 wins in 9 matches and remains central to the team’s campaign.

 

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SRH - Ishan Kishan

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SRH - Ishan Kishan

With Pat Cummins sidelined due to a back injury, Ishan Kishan stepped in as stand in captain for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He has scored 312 runs while leading SRH in the first 7 matches and helped the team register 4 wins before Cummins returned.

 

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KKR - Ajinkya Rahane

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KKR - Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane has had a difficult run as Kolkata Knight Riders captain. He has managed 162 runs across  in 8 matches, including two ducks. KKR have struggled for consistency, and Rahane’s form remains a concern.

 

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LSG - Rishabh Pant

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LSG - Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant has endured a disappointing season with the bat for Lucknow Super Giants. He has scored 189 runs from 8 matches with his unbeaten 68 against SRH being the only major highlight. LSG have won just 2 of their 8 matches so far.

 

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CSK - Ruturaj Gaikwad

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CSK - Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad has found it tough to make an impact for Chennai Super Kings this season. The CSK captain has scored only 178 runs in 8 matches. Chennai have won just 3 of their 8 matches and are placed seventh on the table.

 

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RR - Riyan Parag

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RR - Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag has struggled with the bat despite Rajasthan Royals staying competitive. RR skipper finally came good in the game vs Delhi capitals scoring a match winning half century. He has 207 runs in 10 games.

 

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DC - Axar Patel

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DC - Axar Patel

Axar Patel has contributed more as an all rounder than as a batter for Delhi Capitals. He has scored 31 runs in 5 innings and picked up 8 wickets. Delhi have managed 4 wins from 9 matches so far this season.

 

 

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MI - Hardik Pandya

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MI - Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya has had a disappointing IPL 2026 season as Mumbai Indians captain. He has scored 128 runs and taken 4 wickets, but his bowling economy of 12.26 has hurt MI badly. Mumbai have won only 2 of their 8 matches, making Hardik one of the most under pressure skippers this season.

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IPL 2026 captains statsIPL 2026 captain performanceIPL 2026 points table captainsbest captain IPL 2026Hardik Pandya Shreyas Iyer Ruturaj Gaikwad Rishabh Pant Rajat Patidar Axar Patel Ishan Kishan Riyan Parag Shubman Gill PL 2026 form
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