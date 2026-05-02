Meet captains of MI, CSK, RCB, SRH, KKR, LSG, GT, PBKS, RR, DC and know their performances till now; This skipper has just 128 runs in 7 games - In pics
"Discover how all 10 IPL 2026 captains have performed this season - from the league's top run-scorers to the skippers under pressure. One captain has managed just 128 runs in 7 games. Find out who is leading from the front and who is struggling to keep up.
IPL 2026 Captains and Their Stats So Far
The IPL 2026 season has seen a mixed bag of captaincy performances across all 10 franchises. While some skippers have led from the front with both bat and leadership, others have struggled to make an impact. Here is a look at how all 10 IPL captains have performed so far this season.
PBKS - Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer has been one of the standout captains of IPL 2026. Leading Punjab Kings with authority, he has scored 309 runs in 8 matches at a strike rate of 174. Under his captaincy, PBKS have won 6 of their 8 matches, making him one of the best performing skippers this season.
RCB - Rajat Patidar
Rajat Patidar has impressed in his leadership role for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The RCB skipper has scored 257 runs in 9 games at a superb strike rate of 200.78. His aggressive batting and calm leadership have helped RCB secure 6 wins from 9 matches.
GT - Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill has continued to lead Gujarat Titans with consistency. The stylish opener has scored 373 runs at a strike rate of 140 this season. Gill has guided GT to 5 wins in 9 matches and remains central to the team’s campaign.
SRH - Ishan Kishan
With Pat Cummins sidelined due to a back injury, Ishan Kishan stepped in as stand in captain for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He has scored 312 runs while leading SRH in the first 7 matches and helped the team register 4 wins before Cummins returned.
KKR - Ajinkya Rahane
Ajinkya Rahane has had a difficult run as Kolkata Knight Riders captain. He has managed 162 runs across in 8 matches, including two ducks. KKR have struggled for consistency, and Rahane’s form remains a concern.
LSG - Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant has endured a disappointing season with the bat for Lucknow Super Giants. He has scored 189 runs from 8 matches with his unbeaten 68 against SRH being the only major highlight. LSG have won just 2 of their 8 matches so far.
CSK - Ruturaj Gaikwad
Ruturaj Gaikwad has found it tough to make an impact for Chennai Super Kings this season. The CSK captain has scored only 178 runs in 8 matches. Chennai have won just 3 of their 8 matches and are placed seventh on the table.
RR - Riyan Parag
Riyan Parag has struggled with the bat despite Rajasthan Royals staying competitive. RR skipper finally came good in the game vs Delhi capitals scoring a match winning half century. He has 207 runs in 10 games.
DC - Axar Patel
Axar Patel has contributed more as an all rounder than as a batter for Delhi Capitals. He has scored 31 runs in 5 innings and picked up 8 wickets. Delhi have managed 4 wins from 9 matches so far this season.
MI - Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya has had a disappointing IPL 2026 season as Mumbai Indians captain. He has scored 128 runs and taken 4 wickets, but his bowling economy of 12.26 has hurt MI badly. Mumbai have won only 2 of their 8 matches, making Hardik one of the most under pressure skippers this season.
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