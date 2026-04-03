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NewsPhotosMeet Confirmed Captains of CSK, RCB, MI, SRH, KKR, LSG, GT, PBKS, RR, DC of IPL 2026 - In pics
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Meet Confirmed Captains of CSK, RCB, MI, SRH, KKR, LSG, GT, PBKS, RR, DC of IPL 2026 - In pics

From Hardik Pandya, Ruturaj Gaikwad to Rishabh Pant, check full team-wise leaders for first phase, key updates, and big leadership calls.

Updated:Apr 03, 2026, 09:46 AM IST
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Meet the Confirmed Captains of IPL 2026

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Meet the Confirmed Captains of IPL 2026

IPL 2026 captains list revealed: From Hardik Pandya, Ruturaj Gaikwad to Rishabh Pant, check full team-wise leaders for first phase, key updates, and big leadership calls.

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Mumbai Indians Captain

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Mumbai Indians Captain

Mumbai Indians will once again be led by Hardik Pandya. The explosive all-rounder returns as captain, bringing his aggressive mindset and big-match temperament back to the MI setup.

 

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Chennai Super Kings Captain

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Chennai Super Kings Captain

Chennai Super Kings continue under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad. The stylish opener carries forward the responsibility after succeeding MS Dhoni, leading the side with calmness and smart tactical decisions.

 

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru Captain

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru Captain

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have retained Rajat Patidar as their captain. He continues to guide RCB with fearless intent as they are the defending champions.

 

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Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain

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Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be captained by Ishan Kishan in the opening phase, stepping in for Pat Cummins. The wicketkeeper-batter brings attacking flair and high energy to the leadership role.

 

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Kolkata Knight Riders Captain

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Kolkata Knight Riders Captain

Kolkata Knight Riders will be led by Ajinkya Rahane. The experienced campaigner continues to guide the side with composure and deep IPL experience as they defend their title.

 

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Lucknow Super Giants Captain

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Lucknow Super Giants Captain

Lucknow Super Giants have handed leadership duties to Rishabh Pant. Known for his fearless approach, Pant is expected to bring aggressive and dynamic captaincy to LSG.

 

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Gujarat Titans Captain

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Gujarat Titans Captain

Gujarat Titans remain under the captaincy of Shubman Gill. The young star continues to combine elegant batting with a mature leadership style.

 

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Punjab Kings Captain

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Punjab Kings Captain

Punjab Kings will be led by Shreyas Iyer. With his sharp cricketing brain and stylish batting, Iyer aims to guide PBKS toward their maiden IPL trophy.

 

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Rajasthan Royals Captain

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Rajasthan Royals Captain

Rajasthan Royals have entrusted Riyan Parag with captaincy. The flamboyant all-rounder brings confidence, power-hitting, and energetic leadership to the team.

 

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Delhi Capitals Captain

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Delhi Capitals Captain

Delhi Capitals will be captained by Axar Patel. Known for his all-round excellence, Axar offers calm decision-making and balance with both bat and ball.

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IPL 2026 captains listIPL team captains 2026MI CSK RCB SRH GT PBKS KKR RR DC LSG captains 2026IPL 2026 leadership updatesfull list IPL captains 2026
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