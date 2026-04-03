Meet Confirmed Captains of CSK, RCB, MI, SRH, KKR, LSG, GT, PBKS, RR, DC of IPL 2026 - In pics
From Hardik Pandya, Ruturaj Gaikwad to Rishabh Pant, check full team-wise leaders for first phase, key updates, and big leadership calls.
Meet the Confirmed Captains of IPL 2026
IPL 2026 captains list revealed: From Hardik Pandya, Ruturaj Gaikwad to Rishabh Pant, check full team-wise leaders for first phase, key updates, and big leadership calls.
Mumbai Indians Captain
Mumbai Indians will once again be led by Hardik Pandya. The explosive all-rounder returns as captain, bringing his aggressive mindset and big-match temperament back to the MI setup.
Chennai Super Kings Captain
Chennai Super Kings continue under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad. The stylish opener carries forward the responsibility after succeeding MS Dhoni, leading the side with calmness and smart tactical decisions.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Captain
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have retained Rajat Patidar as their captain. He continues to guide RCB with fearless intent as they are the defending champions.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain
Sunrisers Hyderabad will be captained by Ishan Kishan in the opening phase, stepping in for Pat Cummins. The wicketkeeper-batter brings attacking flair and high energy to the leadership role.
Kolkata Knight Riders Captain
Kolkata Knight Riders will be led by Ajinkya Rahane. The experienced campaigner continues to guide the side with composure and deep IPL experience as they defend their title.
Lucknow Super Giants Captain
Lucknow Super Giants have handed leadership duties to Rishabh Pant. Known for his fearless approach, Pant is expected to bring aggressive and dynamic captaincy to LSG.
Gujarat Titans Captain
Gujarat Titans remain under the captaincy of Shubman Gill. The young star continues to combine elegant batting with a mature leadership style.
Punjab Kings Captain
Punjab Kings will be led by Shreyas Iyer. With his sharp cricketing brain and stylish batting, Iyer aims to guide PBKS toward their maiden IPL trophy.
Rajasthan Royals Captain
Rajasthan Royals have entrusted Riyan Parag with captaincy. The flamboyant all-rounder brings confidence, power-hitting, and energetic leadership to the team.
Delhi Capitals Captain
Delhi Capitals will be captained by Axar Patel. Known for his all-round excellence, Axar offers calm decision-making and balance with both bat and ball.
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