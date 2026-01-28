Meet Confirmed Captains Of India,Pakistan,Australia,Sri Lanka,England, West Indies, Nepal; South Africa, New Zealand & All Other Teams For T20 WC 2026 - Check In Pics
Check out the leaders of all 20 teams from India to New Zealand. See who will captain each squad this tournament.
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 – Captains Lineup
T20 World Cup Groups:
Group A: India, USA, Namibia, Netherlands, Pakistan Group B: Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Ireland, Oman Group C: England, West Indies, Scotland, Italy, Nepal Group D: South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Canada, UAE
India:
Suryakumar Yadav - India India’s T20 captain and star batter, Suryakumar Yadav, will lead the defending champions in 2026. Known for his innovative stroke play and ability to finish matches under pressure, Yadav brings experience, calmness, and tactical insight to the squad. He has been pivotal in India’s recent T20 campaigns and will aim to guide the Men in Blue to a third T20 World Cup title.
USA:
Monank Patel - USA USA’s Monank Patel, a young and dynamic captain, leads a squad full of emerging talent. Patel is known for his composure and ability to handle pressure, traits that will be crucial as the United States competes on the global stage. He will look to inspire the team with bold strategies and aggressive batting in key moments.
Namibia:
Gerhard Erasmus - Namibia Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus has been a consistent performer and a dependable leader for his team. Under his guidance, Namibia has become a competitive side capable of surprising higher-ranked teams. Erasmus combines tactical acumen with all-round ability, making him an inspiring figure for his players.
Netherlands:
Scott Edwards - Netherlands Scott Edwards, the Netherlands captain, is known for his calm demeanor and sharp cricketing mind. A wicketkeeper-batsman with a keen understanding of T20 dynamics, Edwards aims to steer the Dutch team to victories in a tough group while keeping the squad motivated in every match.
Pakistan:
Salman Ali Agha - Pakistan Pakistan’s captain Salman Ali Agha brings youth, skill, and aggression to the men in green. Known for his aggressive batting and tactical decisions on the field, Agha will aim to guide Pakistan past tough challenges and uphold the team’s proud T20 legacy.
Australia:
Mitchell Marsh - Australia
The dynamic all-rounder Mitchell Marsh leads a balanced Australian squad. Marsh’s experience in ICC events, coupled with his ability to hit big and bowl crucial overs, makes him a natural leader. He will look to harness Australia’s aggressive style to dominate the subcontinent pitches.
Sri Lanka:
Dasun Shanaka - Sri Lanka (preliminary) Sri Lanka’s captain Dasun Shanaka is a proven match-winner with the bat and ball. Known for his fearless approach and sharp leadership, Shanaka will aim to rebuild Sri Lanka’s T20 credentials on home-adapted conditions and inspire his squad to compete against the tournament’s strongest sides.
Zimbabwe:
Sikandar Raza - Zimbabwe Sikandar Raza leads Zimbabwe with experience, tactical intelligence, and an all-round ability to influence games. Raza has been instrumental in guiding young Zimbabwean talents and will look to make an impact on the global stage while challenging higher-ranked opponents.
Ireland:
Paul Stirling - Ireland Ireland captain Paul Stirling is a veteran batsman known for his aggressive stroke play and match-winning ability. Stirling brings consistency, experience, and tactical leadership to the team, aiming to make Ireland a competitive force in the 2026 T20 World Cup.
Oman:
Jatinder Singh - Oman Oman’s Jatinder Singh leads a team of ambitious cricketers eager to make their mark. Singh’s leadership style combines strategic thinking with aggressive intent, providing the backbone for Oman to punch above its weight in this global event.
England:
Harry Brook - England England captain Harry Brook takes charge of a young, explosive squad. Known for his fearless batting and smart decision-making, Brook will look to avenge past T20 setbacks and guide the Three Lions deep into the tournament. His leadership aims to blend aggression with strategic control.
West Indies:
Shai Hope - West Indies West Indies captain Shai Hope is a calm, composed leader with the ability to stabilize innings and guide younger players. His tactical awareness and experience in T20 cricket make him central to the Caribbean side’s hopes in the 2026 tournament.
Italy:
Wayne Madsen - Italy Wayne Madsen leads Italy with experience and determination. His all-round capabilities and fielding standards make him a leader who inspires his team to challenge more established cricketing nations on the T20 stage.
Nepal:
Rohit Paudel - Nepal Nepal’s young captain Rohit Paudel brings fresh energy, ambition, and tactical awareness. As the face of Nepalese cricket, Paudel will look to steer his team through a challenging group while delivering fearless performances with the bat.
Scotland:
Richie Berrington - Scotland Scotland captain Richie Berrington is a veteran campaigner known for his all-round contributions. Berrington provides calm leadership, aggressive batting, and a strategic mind capable of guiding Scotland to surprise victories against stronger teams.
South Africa:
Aiden Markram - South Africa South Africa captain Aiden Markram brings stability, aggressive batting, and tactical leadership. Markram’s ability to read conditions and motivate his side makes him a key figure in South Africa’s quest for ICC T20 WC glory.
New Zealand:
Mitchell Santner - New Zealand New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner combines tactical astuteness with composure. Santner’s leadership in a pace-spin balanced squad will be vital as the Black Caps look to compete with the best in subcontinent conditions.
Afghanistan:
Rashid Khan - Afghanistan Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan is a global T20 superstar and a tactical genius with leg-spin mastery. His leadership inspires young Afghan talents to perform fearlessly against world-class opposition.
UAE:
Muhammad Waseem - UAE UAE captain Muhammad Waseem is a key figure for his team, combining experience, tactical awareness, and aggressive batting to compete against seasoned cricketing nations. His leadership will be crucial in navigating UAE through Group D.
Canada:
Dilpreet Bajwa - Canada Canada’s Dilpreet Bajwa leads with vision and ambition. Bajwa’s approach emphasizes team cohesion and bold cricketing strategies, helping Canada navigate a challenging World Cup group.
