Meet Confirmed Captains of MI, CSK, RCB, SRH, KKR, LSG, GT, PBKS, RR, DC for 1st phase of IPL 2026 - In pics
Historic all-Indian skipper photoshoot in Mumbai – full list & pics inside!
All Indian Captains Assemble for Historic IPL 2026 Photoshoot
For the first time in IPL history, all 10 captains are Indian! The ten confirmed skippers have assembled in Mumbai for a special captain’s photoshoot ahead of TATA IPL 2026. A historic moment as the league prepares for an exciting new season with fresh leadership across all franchises.
MI – Hardik Pandya
Mumbai Indians Captain: Hardik Pandya The explosive all-rounder returns as MI skipper for another season, bringing his aggressive leadership and big-match temperament to the Mumbai dugout.
CSK – Ruturaj Gaikwad
Chennai Super Kings Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad The elegant opener continues to lead CSK after taking over from MS Dhoni, guiding the yellow brigade with calm composure and sharp tactical acumen.
RCB – Rajat Patidar
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Captain: Rajat Patidar Rajat Patidar remains at the helm of RCB, ready to lead the team in their quest for their maiden IPL title with fearless batting and steady leadership.
SRH – Ishan Kishan
Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain: Ishan Kishan Ishan Kishan will captain SRH for the first few games in the absence of Pat Cummins. The dynamic wicketkeeper-batter brings energy and attacking intent to the leadership role.
KKR – Ajinkya Rahane
Kolkata Knight Riders Captain: Ajinkya Rahane Experienced campaigner Ajinkya Rahane leads KKR once again, bringing his calm leadership and vast IPL knowledge to the defending champions’ setup.
LSG – Rishabh Pant
Lucknow Super Giants Captain: Rishabh Pant The flamboyant wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant takes charge of LSG, expected to inject fearless cricket and explosive leadership into the franchise.
GT – Shubman Gill
Gujarat Titans Captain: Shubman Gill Young superstar Shubman Gill continues to captain Gujarat Titans, blending elegant batting with mature leadership for the orange-and-blue side.
PBKS – Shreyas Iyer
Punjab Kings Captain: Shreyas Iyer Shreyas Iyer leads Punjab Kings with his proven tactical brain and elegant strokeplay, aiming to win PBKS their first title.
RR – Riyan Parag
Rajasthan Royals Captain: Riyan Parag The flamboyant all-rounder Riyan Parag captains Rajasthan Royals, bringing confidence, big hitting, and energetic leadership to the pink brigade.
DC – Axar Patel
Delhi Capitals Captain: Axar Patel Axar Patel leads Delhi Capitals with his all-round abilities, calm decision-making under pressure, and strong presence in both batting and bowling departments.
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