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NewsPhotosMeet Confirmed Captains of MI, CSK, RCB, SRH, KKR, LSG, GT, PBKS, RR, DC for 1st phase of IPL 2026 - In pics
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Meet Confirmed Captains of MI, CSK, RCB, SRH, KKR, LSG, GT, PBKS, RR, DC for 1st phase of IPL 2026 - In pics

Historic all-Indian skipper photoshoot in Mumbai – full list & pics inside!

Updated:Mar 25, 2026, 05:02 PM IST
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All Indian Captains Assemble for Historic IPL 2026 Photoshoot

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All Indian Captains Assemble for Historic IPL 2026 Photoshoot

For the first time in IPL history, all 10 captains are Indian! The ten confirmed skippers have assembled in Mumbai for a special captain’s photoshoot ahead of TATA IPL 2026. A historic moment as the league prepares for an exciting new season with fresh leadership across all franchises.  

 

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MI – Hardik Pandya

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MI – Hardik Pandya

Mumbai Indians Captain: Hardik Pandya The explosive all-rounder returns as MI skipper for another season, bringing his aggressive leadership and big-match temperament to the Mumbai dugout.

 

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CSK – Ruturaj Gaikwad

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CSK – Ruturaj Gaikwad

Chennai Super Kings Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad The elegant opener continues to lead CSK after taking over from MS Dhoni, guiding the yellow brigade with calm composure and sharp tactical acumen.

 

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RCB – Rajat Patidar

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RCB – Rajat Patidar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Captain: Rajat Patidar Rajat Patidar remains at the helm of RCB, ready to lead the team in their quest for their maiden IPL title with fearless batting and steady leadership.

 

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SRH – Ishan Kishan

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SRH – Ishan Kishan

Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain: Ishan Kishan Ishan Kishan will captain SRH for the first few games in the absence of Pat Cummins. The dynamic wicketkeeper-batter brings energy and attacking intent to the leadership role.

 

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KKR – Ajinkya Rahane

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KKR – Ajinkya Rahane

Kolkata Knight Riders Captain: Ajinkya Rahane Experienced campaigner Ajinkya Rahane leads KKR once again, bringing his calm leadership and vast IPL knowledge to the defending champions’ setup.

 

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LSG – Rishabh Pant

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LSG – Rishabh Pant

Lucknow Super Giants Captain: Rishabh Pant The flamboyant wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant takes charge of LSG, expected to inject fearless cricket and explosive leadership into the franchise.

 

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GT – Shubman Gill

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GT – Shubman Gill

Gujarat Titans Captain: Shubman Gill Young superstar Shubman Gill continues to captain Gujarat Titans, blending elegant batting with mature leadership for the orange-and-blue side.

 

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PBKS – Shreyas Iyer

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PBKS – Shreyas Iyer

Punjab Kings Captain: Shreyas Iyer Shreyas Iyer leads Punjab Kings with his proven tactical brain and elegant strokeplay, aiming to win PBKS their first title.

 

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RR – Riyan Parag

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RR – Riyan Parag

Rajasthan Royals Captain: Riyan Parag The flamboyant all-rounder Riyan Parag captains Rajasthan Royals, bringing confidence, big hitting, and energetic leadership to the pink brigade.

 

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DC – Axar Patel

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DC – Axar Patel

Delhi Capitals Captain: Axar Patel Axar Patel leads Delhi Capitals with his all-round abilities, calm decision-making under pressure, and strong presence in both batting and bowling departments.

 

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IPL 2026 captains listIPL 2026 team captainsMI CSK RCB captains 2026Indian captains IPL 2026IPL 2026 captains photoshoot
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