Meet Confirmed Captains Of RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction - Check In Pics

Meet the confirmed captains of all 10 IPL teams ahead of the 2026 auction. From RCB to CSK to MI, check who will lead each franchise this season.

Updated:Nov 19, 2025, 06:44 PM IST
Meet ALL IPL 2026 Captains

1/12
Meet ALL IPL 2026 Captains

Meet the Confirmed Captains of All 10 IPL Teams Ahead of the 2026 Auction – Check in Pics A quick look at which franchises have locked their leaders and which teams are still in decision mode.

 

RCB Captain (Confirmed)

2/12
RCB Captain (Confirmed)

Rajat Patidar- Royal Challengers Bengaluru

RCB has officially named Rajat Patidar as their new skipper, marking a fresh leadership era after seasoned campaigns under Kohli, du Plessis, and Maxwell.

CSK Captain (Confirmed)

3/12
CSK Captain (Confirmed)

Ruturaj Gaikwad - Chennai Super Kings

CSK continues across the post-Dhoni transition with Ruturaj Gaikwad at the helm after a strong debut season as captain.

MI Captain (Confirmed)

4/12
MI Captain (Confirmed)

Hardik Pandya - Mumbai Indians

Despite intense fan debate, MI retains Hardik Pandya as captain heading into IPL 2026, backing his vision and leadership style.

KKR Captain (Not Confirmed)

5/12
KKR Captain (Not Confirmed)

Kolkata Knight Riders — Captain TBA

KKR has not yet finalised their skipper after parting ways with the previous leadership group. Last captain: Ajinkya Rahane.

PBKS Captain (Confirmed)

6/12
PBKS Captain (Confirmed)

Shreyas Iyer - Punjab Kings

In a major move, PBKS has appointed Shreyas Iyer as the new captain, hoping for stability and a long-term leader.

GT Captain (Confirmed)

7/12
GT Captain (Confirmed)

Shubman Gill - Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans continue their trust in Shubman Gill, who was handed leadership after Hardik’s exit to MI.

LSG Captain (Confirmed)

8/12
LSG Captain (Confirmed)

Rishabh Pant — Lucknow Super Giants

LSG have handed the captaincy to Rishabh Pant, banking on his fearless attitude and tactical sharpness.

DC Captain (Confirmed)

9/12
DC Captain (Confirmed)

Axar Patel - Delhi Capitals

Axar Patel takes over full-time leadership at Delhi Capitals after his consistent performances and seniority in the squad.

RR Captain (Not Confirmed)

10/12
RR Captain (Not Confirmed)

Rajasthan Royals - Captain Likely Jadeja

RR is yet to announce their captain officially. High Chances: Ravindra Jadeja, who was traded in for ₹14 crore (after a ₹4 crore cut) and is rumoured to have negotiated leadership responsibility.

v

11/12
SRH Captain (Confirmed)

Pat Cummins - Sunrisers Hyderabad

The 2023 World Cup-winning Australian captain continues with SRH after an impressive first year of leadership.

 

IPL 2026 Captaincy Landscape Overview

12/12
IPL 2026 Captaincy Landscape Overview

8 teams have confirmed captains. 2 teams (KKR, RR) are yet to confirm. Expect announcements soon as the mega auction approaches. Stay tuned for updates & squad changes.

 

