Meet Confirmed Captains Of RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH, MI W, DC W, GG W, UP W, RCB W Ahead Of WPL & IPL 2026- Check In Pics
Meet Confirmed Captains Of IPL 2026 & WPL 2026
Delhi Capitals (DC): Jemimah Rodrigues (India)
A dynamic batter with modern flair, Jemimah Rodrigues leads DC Women with composure, adaptability, and youthful energy.
Gujarat Giants (GG): Ashleigh Gardner (Australia)
An experienced all-rounder, Ashleigh Gardner brings calm leadership, consistency, and tactical awareness to Gujarat Giants.
Mumbai Indians (MI): Harmanpreet Kaur (India)
A proven big-match player, Harmanpreet Kaur continues to guide MI Women with aggression and fearless intent.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): Smriti Mandhana (India)
Elegant yet fearless, Smriti Mandhana remains the face of RCB Women, driving their attacking philosophy.
UP Warriorz (UPW): Meg Lanning
One of the most successful captains in cricket history, Meg Lanning provides strategic clarity and unmatched leadership experience to UP Warriorz.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) – Ruturaj Gaikwad
Ruturaj Gaikwad will continue to lead CSK, drawing on the leadership experience gained over the last two seasons.
His calm demeanour and consistent batting provide stability, while the franchise trusts him to guide CSK strategically through IPL 2026.
Delhi Capitals (DC) – Axar Patel
Axar Patel remains at the helm for DC, offering tactical insight and steady leadership.
His ability to balance young talent with experienced players, along with his all-round contributions, makes him a dependable leader in tight situations.
Gujarat Titans (GT) – Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill continues as GT captain, providing continuity after Hardik Pandya’s departure.
His composure under pressure, smart field placements, and focus on nurturing young talent keep GT competitive.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) – Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant stays on as LSG captain, maintaining the fearless and aggressive brand that defines the team.
His dynamic batting and bold decision-making inspire confidence, particularly among younger players.
Mumbai Indians (MI) – Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya continues to lead MI with intensity and confidence.
His all-round skills and willingness to take bold tactical calls often shift momentum in MI’s favour during close contests.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) – Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer remains PBKS captain, bringing calm leadership and strategic clarity.
After guiding the team to a runner-up finish in IPL 2025, Iyer focuses on unity, consistency, and helping new players settle quickly.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) – Ravindra Jadeja (Predicted)
With Ravindra Jadeja joining RR following Sanju Samson’s move to CSK, he is expected to take over as captain. Known for his cricketing intelligence and tactical sharpness, Jadeja adds balance, authority, and experience to the Royals.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) – Pat Cummins
Pat Cummins remains SRH captain, offering global leadership experience and tactical depth. His calm presence under pressure helps SRH execute plans efficiently against top opponents.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – Ajinkya Rahane
Ajinkya Rahane continues to captain KKR, providing stability after recent leadership transitions.
His experience, composed approach, and focus on structure bring balance to KKR’s setup heading into IPL 2026.
