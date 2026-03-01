Advertisement
Meet Confirmed Captains Of RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC,RR, SRH for IPL 2026 - Check in pics
Meet Confirmed Captains Of RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC,RR, SRH for IPL 2026 - Check in pics

From Riyan Parag (RR) and Rajat Patidar (RCB) to Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK), Hardik Pandya (MI), and all 10 teams' leaders ahead of the new season.

Updated:Mar 01, 2026, 04:13 PM IST
Meet Confirmed Captains of All 10 IPL teams

1/11
Meet Confirmed Captains of All 10 IPL teams

Meet the confirmed captains of all 10 IPL teams for IPL 2026. From RR and RCB to CSK and MI, here’s a look at who will lead each franchise this season.

 

Royal Cahllengers Bengaluru - Rajat Patidar

2/11
Royal Cahllengers Bengaluru - Rajat Patidar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have once again entrusted Rajat Patidar with captaincy responsibilities, signaling a fresh chapter following previous leadership eras under Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis. After guiding the team to IPL 2025 glory and ending their 18 year trophy drought, Patidar is set to continue at the helm for at least this cycle.

 

Chennai Super Kings - Ruturaj Gaikwad

3/11
Chennai Super Kings - Ruturaj Gaikwad

Chennai Super Kings are continuing their transition in the post MS Dhoni era, with Ruturaj Gaikwad leading the side. His early stint as captain has shown promise, and the franchise remains committed to his leadership.

 

Rajasthan Royals- Riyan Parag

4/11
Rajasthan Royals- Riyan Parag

Rajasthan Royals have taken a significant step by naming Riyan Parag as their full time captain. The move marks the beginning of a new phase for the franchise after the mega auction reshaped their squad. The Royals appear to have built a balanced unit blending youth with experience as they pursue their second IPL crown.

 

Delhi Capitals - Axar Patel

5/11
Delhi Capitals - Axar Patel

Delhi Capitals have placed their trust in Axar Patel as their full time skipper. His consistent performances and growing influence within the dressing room have earned him the leadership role.

 

Punjab Kings - Shreyas Iyer

6/11
Punjab Kings - Shreyas Iyer

Punjab Kings have reinstated Shreyas Iyer as captain, banking on his experience and calm temperament to provide long term stability and direction.

 

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Pat Cummins

7/11
Sunrisers Hyderabad - Pat Cummins

Sunrisers Hyderabad continue with Pat Cummins as captain. His composed approach and sharp tactical thinking made a strong impression last season, prompting the franchise to maintain continuity.

 

Mumbai Indians - Hardik Pandya

8/11
Mumbai Indians - Hardik Pandya

Mumbai Indians will once again be led by Hardik Pandya. The franchise is backing his assertive and aggressive leadership style as they prepare for the 2026 campaign.

 

Lucknow Super Giants - Rishabh Pant

9/11
Lucknow Super Giants - Rishabh Pant

Lucknow Super Giants have handed captaincy duties to Rishabh Pant, relying on his fearless attitude and attacking mindset to steer the team forward.

 

Gujarat Titans - Shubman Gill

10/11
Gujarat Titans - Shubman Gill

Gujarat Titans will continue under Shubman Gill’s leadership as they aim to regain their status as serious title contenders.

 

Ajinkya Rahane (Kolkata Knight Riders)

11/11
Ajinkya Rahane (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Kolkata Knight Riders are set to move ahead with Ajinkya Rahane as captain. His experience and composed presence are expected to provide balance and authority within the squad.

 

