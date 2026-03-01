Meet Confirmed Captains Of RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC,RR, SRH for IPL 2026 - Check in pics
From Riyan Parag (RR) and Rajat Patidar (RCB) to Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK), Hardik Pandya (MI), and all 10 teams' leaders ahead of the new season.
Royal Cahllengers Bengaluru - Rajat Patidar
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have once again entrusted Rajat Patidar with captaincy responsibilities, signaling a fresh chapter following previous leadership eras under Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis. After guiding the team to IPL 2025 glory and ending their 18 year trophy drought, Patidar is set to continue at the helm for at least this cycle.
Chennai Super Kings - Ruturaj Gaikwad
Chennai Super Kings are continuing their transition in the post MS Dhoni era, with Ruturaj Gaikwad leading the side. His early stint as captain has shown promise, and the franchise remains committed to his leadership.
Rajasthan Royals- Riyan Parag
Rajasthan Royals have taken a significant step by naming Riyan Parag as their full time captain. The move marks the beginning of a new phase for the franchise after the mega auction reshaped their squad. The Royals appear to have built a balanced unit blending youth with experience as they pursue their second IPL crown.
Delhi Capitals - Axar Patel
Delhi Capitals have placed their trust in Axar Patel as their full time skipper. His consistent performances and growing influence within the dressing room have earned him the leadership role.
Punjab Kings - Shreyas Iyer
Punjab Kings have reinstated Shreyas Iyer as captain, banking on his experience and calm temperament to provide long term stability and direction.
Sunrisers Hyderabad - Pat Cummins
Sunrisers Hyderabad continue with Pat Cummins as captain. His composed approach and sharp tactical thinking made a strong impression last season, prompting the franchise to maintain continuity.
Mumbai Indians - Hardik Pandya
Mumbai Indians will once again be led by Hardik Pandya. The franchise is backing his assertive and aggressive leadership style as they prepare for the 2026 campaign.
Lucknow Super Giants - Rishabh Pant
Lucknow Super Giants have handed captaincy duties to Rishabh Pant, relying on his fearless attitude and attacking mindset to steer the team forward.
Gujarat Titans - Shubman Gill
Gujarat Titans will continue under Shubman Gill’s leadership as they aim to regain their status as serious title contenders.
Ajinkya Rahane (Kolkata Knight Riders)
Kolkata Knight Riders are set to move ahead with Ajinkya Rahane as captain. His experience and composed presence are expected to provide balance and authority within the squad.
