Meet Confirmed Captains Of RR, RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, SRH for IPL 2026 - Check in pics

Meet the confirmed captains of all 10 IPL teams For IPL 2026 From RR, RCB to CSK & MI, check who will lead each franchise this season.
With the IPL 2026 season fast approaching, franchises have locked in their leaders ahead of what promises to be a blockbuster campaign. Here’s a complete look at the confirmed captains for all 10 teams.
RR Captain – Riyan Parag
Rajasthan Royals have made a bold leadership call by appointing Riyan Parag as their full-time captain. The decision signals a new era for the franchise following the mega auction reshuffle, with the Royals building a balanced squad around youth and experience as they chase their second IPL title.
RCB Captain – Rajat Patidar
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have once again handed leadership duties to Rajat Patidar, ushering in a fresh chapter after previous eras under Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis. He made them victorious in IPL 2025 breaking the 18 year old trophy drought and thus he will lead for atleast this cycle.
CSK Captain – Ruturaj Gaikwad
Chennai Super Kings continue their post-Dhoni transition with Ruturaj Gaikwad leading the side after an encouraging start to his captaincy stint.
DC Captain – Axar Patel
Delhi Capitals have placed their faith in Axar Patel as full-time skipper, rewarding his consistency and growing leadership presence within the squad.
SRH Captain – Pat Cummins
Sunrisers Hyderabad stick with Pat Cummins, whose calm leadership and tactical acumen impressed the franchise in the previous season.
PBKS Captain – Shreyas Iyer
Punjab Kings have reappointed Shreyas Iyer as captain, hoping his experience and composure will bring long-term stability to the franchise.
MI Captain – Hardik Pandya
Mumbai Indians retain Hardik Pandya as skipper, backing his aggressive leadership style heading into IPL 2026.
LSG Captain – Rishabh Pant
Lucknow Super Giants have entrusted Rishabh Pant with captaincy, banking on his fearless mindset and attacking brand of cricket.
GT Captain – Shubman Gill
Gujarat Titans continue under Shubman Gill’s leadership as they aim to re-establish themselves as title contenders.
KKR Captain – Ajinkya Rahane
Kolkata Knight Riders are set to move forward with Ajinkya Rahane at the helm, bringing experience and calm authority to the side.
IPL 2026 Captaincy Landscape
All 10 IPL teams have now locked in their captains ahead of the 2026 season. With new leaders, fresh squads, and a mega auction reset, the stage is set for one of the most competitive IPL campaigns yet.
