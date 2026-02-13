Advertisement
Meet Confirmed Captains Of RR, RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, SRH for IPL 2026 - Check in pics

Meet the confirmed captains of all 10 IPL teams For IPL 2026 From RR, RCB to CSK & MI, check who will lead each franchise this season.

Updated:Feb 13, 2026, 05:33 PM IST
Meet ALL IPL 2026 Captains

1/12
Meet ALL IPL 2026 Captains

With the IPL 2026 season fast approaching, franchises have locked in their leaders ahead of what promises to be a blockbuster campaign. Here’s a complete look at the confirmed captains for all 10 teams.

 

RR Captain – Riyan Parag

2/12
RR Captain – Riyan Parag

Rajasthan Royals have made a bold leadership call by appointing Riyan Parag as their full-time captain. The decision signals a new era for the franchise following the mega auction reshuffle, with the Royals building a balanced squad around youth and experience as they chase their second IPL title.

 

RCB Captain – Rajat Patidar

3/12
RCB Captain – Rajat Patidar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have once again handed leadership duties to Rajat Patidar, ushering in a fresh chapter after previous eras under Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis. He made them victorious in IPL 2025 breaking the 18 year old trophy drought and thus he will lead for atleast this cycle.

 

CSK Captain – Ruturaj Gaikwad

4/12
CSK Captain – Ruturaj Gaikwad

Chennai Super Kings continue their post-Dhoni transition with Ruturaj Gaikwad leading the side after an encouraging start to his captaincy stint.

 

DC Captain – Axar Patel

5/12
DC Captain – Axar Patel

Delhi Capitals have placed their faith in Axar Patel as full-time skipper, rewarding his consistency and growing leadership presence within the squad.

 

SRH Captain – Pat Cummins

6/12
SRH Captain – Pat Cummins

Sunrisers Hyderabad stick with Pat Cummins, whose calm leadership and tactical acumen impressed the franchise in the previous season.

 

PBKS Captain – Shreyas Iyer

7/12
PBKS Captain – Shreyas Iyer

Punjab Kings have reappointed Shreyas Iyer as captain, hoping his experience and composure will bring long-term stability to the franchise.

 

MI Captain – Hardik Pandya

8/12
MI Captain – Hardik Pandya

Mumbai Indians retain Hardik Pandya as skipper, backing his aggressive leadership style heading into IPL 2026.

 

LSG Captain – Rishabh Pant

9/12
LSG Captain – Rishabh Pant

Lucknow Super Giants have entrusted Rishabh Pant with captaincy, banking on his fearless mindset and attacking brand of cricket.

 

GT Captain – Shubman Gill

10/12
GT Captain – Shubman Gill

Gujarat Titans continue under Shubman Gill’s leadership as they aim to re-establish themselves as title contenders.

 

KKR Captain – Ajinkya Rahane

11/12
KKR Captain – Ajinkya Rahane

Kolkata Knight Riders are set to move forward with Ajinkya Rahane at the helm, bringing experience and calm authority to the side.

 

IPL 2026 Captaincy Landscape

12/12
IPL 2026 Captaincy Landscape

All 10 IPL teams have now locked in their captains ahead of the 2026 season. With new leaders, fresh squads, and a mega auction reset, the stage is set for one of the most competitive IPL campaigns yet.

 

